Ina Garten’s Take on This Simple Dessert Will Take Your Breath Away

This no-bake classic is traditional for a reason.

If you’ve never made a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries, you’ll be pleased to know that they’re a guaranteed hit. The most curmudgeonly coworker in your office likes them just as much as your candy-obsessed grandkids. They’re a delicious dessert to share with your partner but they also make a killer addition to any party. These strawberries come together so quickly they won’t cut into a soothing evening of self-care.

To find the ideal recipe, we turned to the Barefoot Contessa for advice. After all, Ina Garten’s a culinary icon with decades of wisdom under her belt (we’re especially indebted since she previously helped us solve our stale bread problems). In this case, we love that she kept the recipe simple and adaptable but also put her own twist on the dish. Garten advises mixing a touch of heavy cream into the melted chocolate to make a luscious, soft coating rather than a crackly shell. Even with the addition of cream, the recipe is incredibly intuitive and involves wonderfully minimal prep time.

Plus, these strawberries will look gorgeous as a garnish for other desserts — reviewers have had success placing them on cheesecake, though your go-to chocolate or vanilla cake would be a guaranteed hit, too. Other reviews mention adding fun additions like crushed graham crackers, though nuts, shredded coconut, or sprinkles also look fabulous.

Ina Garten’s Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries Recipe

Ingredients

1 quart of premium long-stem strawberries

1⁄2 cup chocolate chips

3 tablespoons heavy cream

Directions

Place a glass bowl over a pot over low heat.

Whisk together chocolate and cream in the glass bowl until completely smooth.

Dip strawberries in chocolate.

Place on waxed paper or foil until chocolate hardens/dries.