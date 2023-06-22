Grab Your Tutu — Ballet Flats Are Trending Again

Share

These finds are so comfortable, they’ll make you want to dance.

Many of us dreamed of becoming a dancer when we were kids, imagining ourselves on stages in front of applauding crowds, nailing spins and lifts, and standing on our tippy toes in ballet shoes. But, whether it was because of poor turnout or a basic reality check, most of us ended up in a different field.

The emergence of ballet flats as regular footwear was a welcomed trend for those yearning for their days on the stage or a comfier commute to work. But, after a good few years as the obvious shoe of choice for everyone from kids to college students to career women, the simple, sleek shoe started to feel a bit basic and got buried in the backs of our closets.

If you lived in your ballet flats, you were probably thrilled when balletcore emerged last year. And now, ballet flats are back — and better than ever, thanks to upgrades like square toes and support innovations. Don’t worry — they’re still a million times more comfortable than pointe shoes will ever be.

Chances are you have some form of ballet flat in your shoe collection already, but they’re most likely due for an upgrade. There’s no more room for shoes with scuffed toes and worn-out soles in that closet of yours, anyway.

Whether you need a comfortable pair of shoes for work, just can’t be bothered to wear heels ever again, or want to live out your prima ballerina dreams, here are the best ballet flats trending right now.

The 10 Best Ballet Flats That Are Trendy and Comfortable

Everlane Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat Everlane Narrow feet, rejoice! Finally, there’s a pair of flats you won’t fall out of with every step. Reviewers say these Italian leather beauties are comfortable enough to wear all day long without discomfort, and they don’t stretch out with continued wear. $145 at Everlane

Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat Zappos If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Instead of a square or pointed toe, these easy-to-slip-on flats have a classic rounded shape. They come in seven different colors (including a fun metallic hue), and they cost less than $100, which we can’t complain about. $70 at Zappos

Børn Brin Ballet Flat Nordstrom Some flats are stiff and hard to walk in, forcing you to stomp around instead of walking naturally. This pair has a flexible sole that is easy to move in, and they have extra cushy arch support built-in. Reviewers say they’re as comfortable as apparbut far more fashionable. $49+ at Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat Nordstrom If you’re feeling nostalgic for the simple ballet slipper aesthetic, bow and all, we found the shoe for you. Nordstrom has these in five different colors, several of which are marked down right now. $70+ at Nordstrom

Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat Amazon With over 42,000 five-star reviews, these may be the highest-rated flats on this list. Ringing in at under $25, these Amazon shoes come in a whopping 32 different colors, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. $25 at Amazon

Lucky Brand Eikia Flat DSW If you travel often, you understand how precious packing space is. Dressy shoes can be bulky and take up a ton of room, but these malleable flats can easily be squished down to take up hardly any space in a duffel or suitcase. A decorative zipper on the heel adds some edge, and this particular style comes in four different colors, all of which are on sale. $50 at DSW

Maguire Proto Flats Madewell Little details can really change the look and feel of a shoe, like this pair with a V-shape in the opening. The small cutout below the bow is playful, but it doesn’t go down far enough to show any awkward toe cleavage. One reviewer mentioned they didn’t have much arch support, so consider adding an insole if you need some extra cushion. $195 at Madewell

Tory Burch Georgia Ballet Flat Zappos Good shoes are an investment, especially when they’re a timeless shape and style, which ballet flats have officially proven to be. Instead of having visible seams like many flats, these are made from a continuous piece of leather with only one seam along the heel. A squared toe adds a vintage appeal that’s currently trendy, and reviewers say they’re comfortable right out of the box. $248 at Zappos

Clarks Jenette Ease Ballet Flat Amazon Perforated leather and a slightly chunky sole bring these ballet flats into the present day. The opening is surrounded by elastic to help it mold to your foot, and the footbed has cushy arch support that will keep your feet happy no matter how long you’re on them throughout the day. $42+ at Amazon