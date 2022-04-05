These Fun and Affordable Spring Outfits From Walmart Will Boost Your Mood

Share

And not just because they’re all under $100 total.

Finishing your grocery shopping and picking out a new outfit for spring? That’s called efficiency. You can do both at Walmart and chances are your entire new look may cost less than the total of your groceries. And, if you don’t find yourself out and about shopping, you can easily order what you need online.

From figure-flattering dresses to on-trend shoes for spring, Walmart is carrying a slew of new pieces that you’ll find yourself wanting to wear for years to come. Perhaps you’ll want to swing by and pick up a new pair of sandals or a straw bag to bring your warm-weather dreams to life. If you’re on the hunt for a piece for an upcoming vacation, like a tropical-inspired dress or the perfect spring lounge set, you can find it from there.

It’s exciting to start incorporating bright, poppy colors into your spring wardrobe, and it’s even more invigorating when you can score a deal on new buys. Each of these outfits costs under $100, including shoes and accessories.

A Fresh Take on the Shirtdress

Time and Tru Tiered Shirtdress Chilly spring mornings require some sleeves on a dress, especially if there’s a breeze. This pink number looks like your average shirtdress, but tiered layers add volume and flounce to the bottom half. Thanks to the midi length, it’s comfortable enough to walk in all day without worrying about the wind showing your underwear to an unsuspecting crowd. buy here

Melrose Ave Block Heel Sandal Strappy sandals are all over the place this spring. Metallic straps on this pair add an elevated touch without feeling flashy. The heel is pretty short, so while it’ll give you a little bit of extra height, it won’t leave you begging to sit down every few steps. buy here

Rattan Shoulder Bag Natural elements like straw and rattan add a bohemian and beachy feel to any outfit, no matter the occasion. This round one can be carried as a handbag or worn crossbody, and it’s large enough to carry a wallet stuffed with receipts, some makeup, and your cell phone. It’s basically the summer version of Mary Poppins’s bag. buy here

A Flawless Outfit Formula

Sofia Vergara 2-Way Ruffle Tank Top A black tank top is perhaps one of the most versatile wardrobe pieces out there. It can be worn as a layering piece in the colder months, and it can stand alone once the temps start to warm up. A ruffle detail on the neck of this one adds a bit of volume to your chest, and it can actually be worn forward or backward as a v-neck or scoop neck. buy here

Scoop Pleated Matte Satin Midi Skirt Tank + Skirt + Sandals = instant easy spring outfit. This pleated midi skirt has a beautiful blue abstract pattern on it, making it feel more like a piece of art than clothing. Wear this with a tank top tucked in and you’ve created a look that’s work appropriate with a blazer or dinner-ready with a light jean jacket. This isn’t made from real silk, but its drape and movement may have you thinking otherwise. buy here

Sam & Libby Adelia Sandal Even though these chunky sandals look basic, they have a bit of a platform to elevate your look, both literally and figuratively. A braided strap adds texture to the smooth leather look of the sandal, and a cushy footbed ensures you’re comfortable during every single step you take. buy here

All Wrapped Up

Sofia Vergara Wrap Maxi Dress A wrap dress is arguably one of the most universally flattering styles, as it can easily be tied to your desired fit. It’s also incredibly comfortable. Who doesn’t love putting on a dress and calling it done? The bright floral pattern on this dress is reminiscent of fresh spring flowers, and the ruffles along the hem and neckline are a sweet touch. buy here

Endless Hoop Earrings Putting in a pair of earrings that you don’t have to take out every day is a great way to ensure you’re always accessorized. These tiny gold hoops are light enough that you’ll most likely forget you’re wearing them, and they add the right amount of shimmer to a colorful outfit without feeling gaudy. buy here

Time and Tru Braided Ankle Strap Sandals Tie in the natural elements of the florals of your dress to the raffia on these sandals. They have a memory foam sole that’s easy and comfortable to walk in, and a small gold buckle on the ankle will match the gold earrings. You may find yourself wearing these with just about everything you put on this spring. buy here

Laidback Florals

The Pioneer Woman V-neck Long Sleeve Printed Peasant Blouse A flowy blouse and floral print will always feel springy for some reason. Bright blue and purple blooms dance across this v-neck blouse, which is loose enough to wear over your favorite leggings or tuck into a pair of jeans. Because the pattern is so bold on this top, consider keeping your accessories minimal to allow the shirt to shine. buy here

Time and Tru High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans Despite having a looser fit, these boyfriend jeans will pair well with a loose blouse. The high waist allows you to tuck in your top, creating more shape, and the cropped length will make your legs appear longer than they are. This is a great option for days when you want to wear something that feels like a T-shirt and jeans but looks a bit more put together. buy here

Time and Tru Women’s Espadrille Platform Footbed Sandals Any slide sandal looks effortless when paired with jeans, but these will give you an extra inch or so of height. A platform is infinitely easier to walk in than heels, and it’s also a lot more comfortable. Small details like the espadrille on the sole and brass buckles on the strap dress these sandals up, making them work with dresses, too. buy here

Flouncy and Flirty

Scoop Women’s Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress Light fabrics will allow you to cover up without overheating on muggy spring days. This patterned dress has slightly sheer sleeves, but the modest top is evened out with a higher hemline. Ruffles on the sleeves, neck, and hem are playful, especially when paired with the abstract black and white pattern on the dress. There’s definitely a lot going on with this dress, but the simple color palette keeps it from feeling overwhelming visually. buy here

Info-1 Women Open Toe Slip On Block Chunky Low Heels Mules Because the dress has a busy pattern, keeping the shoes simple is the way to go. These heeled mules are easy to put on and take off, and the chunky heel adds height without making you wobbly. These are cute enough to wear with jeans or slacks when you return to the office, too. buy here