Katie’s Winter Wardrobe Staples Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Bundling up can look cute.

When snow, sleet, rain, and slush are all you see outside, it’s natural to want to put on some sweats and stay inside. But if you have to venture out (thanks to that dang job and dog who needs to be walked), dreary weather can be an excuse for making your coat your entire outfit.

The lack of sunshine may make you feel down, but putting clothes on can actually help improve your mood on gloomy days. Dressing up to lift your spirit is all over TikTok right now, partially because it works. Coined by fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen, “dopamine dressing” is the act of dressing in something that you love, something cheery or happy, which in effect positively impacts your mood.

We asked Katie Couric what she’s been wearing this winter to both ward off the chill and seasonal blues, and she delivered. From metallic party pants to cozy knit beanies, here are some of Katie’s wardrobe staples that will make winter bearable (and give you a sartorial shot of dopamine).

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer Zappos Standing at just over five feet tall, Katie’s on the petite side. But that doesn’t mean she’s constantly in heels. Platform shoes add height without the need for stilettos, and they’re easier on your feet. These leather loafers are a wardrobe classic, but the thick lug sole gives an outfit a modern, edgy touch. Katie’s been living in this pair from Steven Madden. $100 at Zappos

Lanhtropy Gold Linen Culottes Lanhtropy Wearing linen in the winter may seem like a bad idea, but these metallic stunners will have you thinking otherwise. Perfect for both holiday parties or even summer soireés, these wide-leg pants can easily be layered with fleece tights to add warmth, which you can ditch once temperatures rise. Katie snagged a pair before they sold out, but they often come back in stock, so keep checking. Wear them now with a black turtleneck to tone them down or style it with the matching shirt to lean into the gilded look. Looking for a more affordable option? These golden jeans have a similar feel. $245 at Lanhtropy

Vince Cable Knit Cardigan Vince A knit cardigan can be worn closed as a top or open over a long-sleeve shirt, and it’s so easy to layer if you need some extra warmth. Katie’s been loving this simple one from Vince in the off-white color, but it also comes in black and gold. And if you’re looking for a luxurious cashmere cardi, she also loves her Jenni Kayne sweater. $312 at Vince

Cashmere Beanie Quince Treat your noggin to its own cashmere sweater. Not only will it keep you warm on blustery winter days, but this neutral knit will match any coat you pair with it. The best part? This 100 percent Mongolian cashmere beanie is only 30 bucks. $30 at Quince

J.McLaughlin Deanne Trousers J.McLaughlin Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t wear snowy whites. This pair can be worn year-round, and the split in the front of these pants allows Katie to show off her shoes. She also has these pants in plaid, which are sadly sold out, but they’re available in five other colors. $188 at J.McLaughlin

Blue and Green Plaid Trousers Gap While red and green plaid might read a little Christmasy, green and blue plaid reads more preppy, making it versatile year-round. This pair of pants is similar to the ones listed above, but the silhouette doesn’t have a split in the leg. $60 at Gap

Sh*t That I Knit Beanie Sh*t That I Knit You’re never too old to wear a beanie with a puffball on top! Katie is a huge fan of the beanies from Sh*t That I Knit, not only because they’re comfortable and warm, but they’re also sustainably made by artisans in Peru. $135 at STIK