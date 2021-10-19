Share

Were you envying Katie’s outfit from her TODAY Show appearance? We’ve got the inside scoop on how to steal her look!

This morning was like a throwback to the early 2000s as Katie woke up early to get to 30 Rock on time for her first of three segments on TODAY. If you missed her three interviews, make sure to watch them!

The appearance was to promote Katie’s new book, Going There, and her upcoming book tour, in partnership with P&G, which starts in Boston at the end of October, includes stops at many major U.S. cities, and concludes mid-November in Nashville, Tennessee. Listening to Katie speak candidly about the book will get you even more excited to read it than you already were, if that’s possible.

In her first interview on TODAY Katie spoke with Savannah Guthrie, who will actually be interviewing Katie on the tour in Philadelphia, so make sure to get your tickets now! Savannah opened the interview — which went on for a whopping 13 minutes — by joking about interviewing Katie in Studio 1A: “This is weird, the tables are turned,” she said. Katie went on to catch up with her old pal Al Roker in the third hour, and rounded out the morning with an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Katie poses with Al Roker backstage at TODAY

While we of course were listening intently to what Katie was saying, some of us were slightly distracted by her subtly stunning outfit. That fabulous blue coat that ties at the waist! That jewel-toned green dress that shows just the right amount of leg! Those drop pearl earrings that look delicate enough for a queen! It’s the perfect “autumn in New York City” outfit, and regardless of where we live we want it all. While some of these items are unfortunately no longer available, we’ve picked out some options that are pretty close to Katie’s original pieces — and because we love you, we made sure that they’re all just as gorgeous and flattering, but at a fraction of the cost.

Katie’s Coat: The Tahari Ella Double Face Wool Coat in Blue Cloud The Elie Tahari coat Katie wore this morning is a dream…even more so because it’s on sale! It’s currently 40 percent off and all sizes are in stock, so get it while you can! We’re not even going to offer a similar product suggestion here, because you’re not going to be able to find a quality wool coat for less than this. Buy Here

Katie’s Dress: Long-Sleeve Jewel-Toned Shift Dress So we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Katie’s dress — the Lafayette 148 Gia Long-Sleeve Shift Dress — is unfortunately sold out basically everywhere (although we’re linking to it just in case it comes back in stock!) The good news? We found an almost-identical shift dress from Calvin Klein at Macys, and it’s less than $100! If you’re looking for a more casual version, this seamed dress from Tuckernuck is the perfect fit. Buy Here

Katie’s Earrings: Drop Pearl Earrings in Gold Finding a pair of delicate, classy drop pearl earrings that won’t set you back an arm and a leg can be a difficult task…but we did it for you! We love this pair from Nordstrom — they’re very similar to Katie’s but cost only $40. Buy Here

Katie’s Shoes: Tan Pumps with Bows We love these shoes because they say, “I’m a professional woman who wears a sensible heel height, but I also like to have a little fun.” This pair from DSW is very similar to the pair Katie wore, and is a fun addition to any fall work wardrobe. Buy Here

Katie’s Glasses: Caddis Readers When your favorite glasses company names a pair of glasses after you, you’ve got to show them off. Caddis makes tons of different styles to frame any face, but we suggest you try out Katie’s favorite pair of Caddis glasses for yourself. Buy Here

