We Finally Found a Sneaker That’s Easy on the Eyes, the Planet, and Our Feet

I tested them out so you don’t have to.

Hi, my name is Katie Pittman, and I’m a shoe-aholic. My closet — and if I’m being completely honest, my entire home entryway — is bursting at the seams with sneakers, boots, and sandals. (I try my best to donate older shoe babies to good homes when I can, though it’s always tough to part with my footwear loved ones.) But now that I’ve found the sneaker of the summer, I think I’m ready to toss out the lesser versions lurking in my closet, and give this winner a place of honor.

Canvas sneakers have always been a staple in my closet, mainly because of their versatility: They’re perfect for casual days with jeans and a tee, but you can also use them to dress down a pair of structured trousers or an A-line dress. When they’re dirty, a spritz of OxyClean stain remover and a wet rag are often all you need to clean them, making them easy to maintain. There are so many amazing sneaker options out there, but I’m happy to report that I found my ideal summer shoe in Cariuma.

Why I tried Cariuma sneakers

After meeting and bonding over their love of skateboarding and their home country of Brazil, founders David and Fernando left their corporate jobs and launched Cariuma in 2018. The shoe brand offers a ton of different styles and colors, from slip-ons to high-tops, bright neons to minimal neutrals, all of which are made of organic cotton canvas, suede, and natural rubber. And if you love a good collaboration, you’re in luck: Cariuma has partnered with everyone from Snoopy to National Geographic.

Cariuma is a certified B Corporation, which is pretty much the gold standard for an eco-friendly brand, meeting some of the highest standards for sustainability, transparency, and accountability. In addition to solar-powered factories and carbon-neutral shipping practices, Cariuma also works with indigenous communities and local nonprofits to help reforest areas in Brazil, sow seeds, create tree nurseries, and assist in natural regeneration. To date, Cariuma has planted over two million trees in Brazil. For me, this is feel-good fashion at its finest.

Not only does the brand design ethical footwear, but the end result is cute sneakers that can be worn while strolling, running errands, or yes, skateboarding. Despite my non-skater girl status, the Catiba Pro shoes stood out to me because of the classic silhouette and edgy details, like a gum sole and reinforced toe area. And after receiving them, I wore them for 7,000 steps, just to make sure I really enjoyed them. Want my assessment? Read on.

My Cariuma sneaker review

Firstly, I was shocked that the shoes arrived two days after I put in my order, without even using express shipping. So from the get-go, I was thoroughly impressed. Now for the unboxing: As someone who tries to reduce the amount of waste I bring into my home, the thoughtfulness the brand puts into its packaging is very much appreciated. (Yes, I am that person who removes the paper from bubble envelopes so I can recycle each component properly.) Instead of having a box within a box, the shipping label was fixed to the bright green shoe box itself, which was securely closed with glue, cutting back on unnecessary materials. I was also happy to learn that the box is fully made from recycled and recyclable materials, and it’s printed with soy-based ink.

The shoes themselves were beautiful right out of the box. They also have a sturdy rubber sole that looks like it will hold up to scuffs and regular wear, a suede toe that better protects your tootsies from stubs or trips, and a cushy cork insole (which happens to be biodegradable). But I wouldn’t truly understand these shoes’ wearability until I put these babies to the real test: I wore them in New York City on a long walk to my favorite restaurant.

Cariuma’s cork insole, courtesy of Cariuma

I sat on the subway a little nervously, knowing that I had a mile to walk in new shoes. I also had at least four flights of stairs to climb, which is a workout in and of itself, before even exiting the subway station, so I was understandably nervous about heel blisters. I didn’t even wear them around the house before committing, but was pleasantly surprised to find there wasn’t any slipping or rubbing whatsoever.

As I hiked along my urban trail (the Q station in Brooklyn), I was pleasantly surprised by the bounce Cariuma’s insoles offered. It felt like walking on marshmallows, and my feet were cradled with each step. Being clumsy, I did stub my toes on the sidewalk, but when I checked for scuffs, nothing was there. I didn’t notice any rubbing or blisters on my heels along the way, even though my no-show socks had already slid past my heels.

After arriving for dinner early (are you impressed?), I was shocked to find that my quick pace didn’t leave me with sore arches or soles. Despite this being my first wear, my feet were incredibly comfortable, and noticeably dry (to the dismay of the podiatrists I’ve visited, I struggle with sweaty, borderline swampy toes). My friend arrived shortly after me, and after hearing about my success, she was an instant convert — she’s now looking to buy a pair herself.

The only drawback I can think of is that the specific style I tried is made from suede and canvas, which will take a bit more effort to clean than classic leather. I don’t feel comfortable dunking these in a bucket of soapy water because it could stain the suede, so I imagine I’ll need to spend a decent amount of time scrubbing them once I get them properly dirty.

In terms of color, the Catiba kicks are definitely more cream than white, but that’s exactly what I wanted. However, if you’re looking for a true, bright neutral, I would opt for the OCA Low or another style. All in all, I think it’s safe to say that I’m feeling confident enough to clean out my existing sneaker collection and let my Cariumas reign supreme.

Here are some Cariuma styles that I’m eyeing for my next purchase:

OCA Low Cariuma You can’t go wrong with a simple pair of canvas lace-ups, so it’s easy to see why this style is the bestseller from Cariuma’s lineup. These low-top shoes are cool in the hot months, and they’re durable enough to wear day-to-day without having to worry about fraying around the toes or heels with repeated use. This style comes in suede and leather, too, so you can choose your preferred material without sacrificing style. $79 at Cariuma

Slip-On Cariuma No laces, no problem: On days when you can’t be bothered with tying up your shoes or trying, stepping into a comfy slip-on is the way to go. The small elastic panels on the sides of the tongue make this pair super easy to slip into, and allow your foot to naturally flex without restriction. $79 at Cariuma

OCA High Cariuma Protect your ankles from rogue wildlife (or random sticks on the sidewalk) by opting for a pair of high-tops. Whether you want to go full skater in a pair of black and white kicks, or prefer something more bohemian like brown suede, these would look lovely juxtaposed with a skirt or dress. $129 at Cariuma

Ibi Low Cariuma Knit shoes are great because they offer some stretch, but these are even better because they stretch and are made from bamboo and recycled plastics. Just like other Cariuma styles, they’re easy on the planet and your feet. Plus, they come in 14 different colors. $119 at Cariuma

Valley Pro Cariuma For those who prefer a two-tone look, the Valley Pro is for you. These have the Cariuma logo on full display, but it’s abstract and doesn’t feel too obtrusive or showy. Pick from 10 different colors and styles, including a pair with cobalt blue accents if you want a bold pop of color. $89 at Cariuma

Follow in my footsteps and buy a pair for yourself — and if you use the code katiecouric, you’ll get a free pair of socks or insoles with your purchase.