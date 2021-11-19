Share

This is your excuse to take a break from all that stressful holiday planning and relaaaaax.

Yes, the holidays can be delightful: What’s more special than watching a loved one unwrap the thoughtful gift you spent weeks searching for? (And weeks waiting for, thanks to shipping delays.) But it can also be a stressful time of the year — especially for the head of the household.

Pulling decorations out of the attic, endless grocery shopping for family recipes, dressing up the family for your holiday cards: The to-do list can feel like falling down a chimney that has no end. That’s why it’s so critical to carve out time amidst the chaos of it all, and take some time to yourself to unwind. (And we’re not talking about opening up your favorite bottle of red and bingeing the latest Netflix show. Unfortunately, leaning on alcohol to cope during stressful times can wreak havoc on you mentally and physically in the long-term.)

It’s important to develop habits that actually restore you, like hosting your own self-care night at home to ease tension in your mind and body. But self-care looks different for everybody. For you, it might mean a matching pajama set and a five-minute detoxifying face mask. Maybe your tired limbs are craving a warm bubble bath infused with calming lavender bath salts. Or maybe you dreaming of turning your phone to Do Not Disturb, coating yourself in amazing-smelling body oil, and taking a natural sleep supplement. Whatever self-care means for you, the point is to carve out a moment (no… several moments) by yourself to breathe in, breathe out, and release some of the Mount Everest of tension you’ve been carrying around.

Below, we picked nine well-designed self-care products that’ll help you take a step back and remember what’s important this season. Peace on earth? That’s the dream, but we’ll take some peace at home to start.

For Your Pleasure Bundle by Kindra Clearing out any brain fog, irritability, restless nights’ sleep, and vaginal dryness can be first on the agenda. Kindra — our go-to for peri/menopausal products — makes a four-in-one pleasure bundle that’ll help address all those symptoms. Balance your mood and get a more restful sleep with a month’s supply of their best-selling Focus and Sleep supplements. Plus, alleviate any pain associated with intimate dryness by using their daily vaginal lotion and easy-to-use applicator. Buy Here

The “Me Time” Trio by Foria After you’re feeling mentally grounded, turn the bath water on and slip in a tube of Foria’s CBD-infused bath salts for a calming moment of zen in the privacy of your own home. Foria’s CBD bath salts are infused with relaxing natural ingredients (think: lavender and calendula) which will help ease tension throughout your body and keep you relaxed even after you’ve stepped out of the bath. Buy Here

pH-Balanced Body Wash and Bubble Bath by Maude After you’ve finished your meditative bath, rinse off your entire body with Maude’s gentle body wash. It’s designed with sensitive skin in mind and safe enough to use on your most personal areas. Buy Here

De-Stress Body Oil by Indee Lee Now it’s time to re-hydrate your skin. Nourish and moisturize your body using Indie Lee’s luxurious (and nutrient-packed) body oil. Featuring jojoba, grapeseed, and marula oils, coat yourself with this to help protect your skin from winter’s harsh dry air. Bonus: it smells insanely relaxing. Buy Here

3 Organic Cotton Briefs by Kent In need of upgraded undies? At KCM, we’re partial to Kent’s 100 percent Pima cotton briefs. Take your pick of cut (high-waisted, bikini, and thong) in this 3-pack. Buy Here

Gisele Long Sleeve & Shortie Short PJ Set by Eberjey A low-key night at home is elevated when you throw on a slinky (and actually comfortable!) matching pajama set. Eberjey is our go-to sleepwear brand, and if you prefer pants instead of shorts, we love this less expensive option from Nordstrom. Buy Here

Detox Face Mask by MALIN+GOETZ Skip the expensive facial at a spa, and treat yourself to MALIN+GOETZ’s #1 bestselling face mask. This one only takes five minutes to work its magic — and will leave you with sparkling clean skin. Buy Here

Rose Quartz Face Ritual Stone + Theorem Serum Boost + Triple Molecule Mask Set by Caire Beauty Caire Beauty’s products are formulated specifically for skin affected by menopause. This trio of goodies comes with the brand’s Theorem Serum Boost (filled with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate skin), plus a rose-quartz gua sha (to depuff your face), and a face mask that helps visibly reduce signs of aging skin.Not sure what gua sha is? Check out how to correctly perform the ritual here. Buy Here