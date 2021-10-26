Share

Too many neutral sweaters? We have you covered.

You know the feeling when you switch your wardrobe in the fall and all you see are grey sweaters, black turtlenecks, and medium-wash jeans? Even though you remember justifying the purchase of each neutral cardigan, it can be a little depressing to go full monochromatic knitwear after a summer of bright patterns, colorful jewelry, and pretty, flowy dresses. Luckily, killer accessories can make a major impact on any outfit. And since they’re easily swapped in and out, they’re a simple way to stay on-trend and to give your look an overhaul.

We’ve already rounded up our top picks for fall jackets, go-to boots, and even some vibrantly colored essentials. But if you’re looking for smaller ways to amp up your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered on the accessories front as well.

Here, we’ve picked accessories for every wardrobe style, from muted neutrals to versatile statement pieces, ultra-trendy standouts to items you’ll wear year after year. With changeable fall weather in mind, we’ve curated a list of accessories perfectly suited for the next few months.

Katie Couric x Caddis Readers In celebration of Katie’s memoir Going There, we’ve cooked up something very special for you all: a custom pair of fantastic reading glasses from Caddis and Katie! They’ve got gorgeous frames and anti-reflective lenses that block more harmful blue light than other brands. They’re also engraved with the words “Going There.” The dark blue hue make them the perfect fall outfit add-on. buy here

Sunski Yuba Sunglasses Tortoiseshell sunglasses are the perfect transition piece, and we’ve found a unisex pair we love with Sunski’s Yuba style. The warm tones and pattern work as a subtle accent in any fall outfit, and we love the caramel and stone colors for fall as well. The frames are made of recycled plastic, so don’t feel too bad if you buy a pair for every outfit. buy here

Gorjana Crew Statement Hoops Big, bold statement earrings are in this fall, and we’ve found a pair that toes the line between subtle and glamorous. These elegant, reasonably priced hoops work for everyday wear and bring just the right amount of glam to any outfit. buy here

Vince Camuto Plums Leather Tote Say goodbye to your impossibly small handbags because big bags are back, baby! This tote from Vince Camuto has a slim profile that belies how much it can carry, and it has three internal pockets plus an external pocket to keep you organized. The snap closure is a huge plus for keeping your belongings secure. buy here

Got A Feeling Tan Fedora Hat Western-style hats have taken the fashion world by storm, and we’ve found one at an unreal price from Lulus. It adds a little flair to any outfit and isn’t so large as to feel obnoxious. buy here

Life Is Good Chill Cap Everyone needs a good baseball cap — or dad hat, as the kids are calling them nowadays — and this one from Life Is Good fits the bill. The wilderness pattern and navy color are perfect for fall, and it’s adjustable without any snaps or velcro to get caught in your hair. It’s one of those items that will only continue to get better with age as it fades in the sun. If the mountains aren’t quite your thing, Life Is Good has plenty of other options to check out. buy here

Sh*t That I Knit Bliss Headband It feels a little premature to be recommending fluffy winter hats at this juncture, but for anyone who’s chronically cold, we love Sh*t That I Knit’s Bliss Headband. This cozy headband is handmade in Peru using merino wool, which is known for its softness and warmth. We love the cardinal red for an accent, but the creamy, versatile white is another fan-favorite. buy here

Treasure and Bond Print Square Silk Scarf Square scarves are the star accessory of the moment. We love how versatile they are: You can wear them kerchief-style with the point in front, folded up smaller and tied at the side of your neck, wrapped around the shoulders and tied in front, or as a headband or bandana. This number from Treasure and Bond comes in a bunch of patterns and colors, though our favorite is the Tan Rubin Checker. buy here

ABLE Rachel Crossbody This ABLE crossbody is the perfect around town bag. It’s not quite big enough for a laptop, but it will hold everything else: Wallet, phone, mints, umbrella, book, receipts…you name it. It has internal zip and slip pockets as well so your keys don’t get sucked in and lost forever. We love the knotted handles and the casual silhouette, and the whiskey color is beautiful. buy here

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves Buying touchscreen gloves can feel like a cruel joke: They almost never work and instead just leave you frustrated, flustered, and prone to dropping things on the sidewalk while juggling coffee, gloves, and phone. This pair from Nordstrom, however, will not disappoint. They actually work, and they’re lined with cashmere to provide warmth without bulk through the fall and winter. buy here

Boody Fringed Hem Scarf This wide, lightweight scarf is easy to layer with anything and everything, from plaid jackets to t-shirts to blouses. It’s made of eco-friendly, luxuriously soft bamboo viscose, which keeps you just the right temperature, and the gray one has a subtle sheen we’re pretty fond of. buy here

J.Crew Marled Camp Socks Raise your hand if your favorite part of fall is the fun socks peeking out over the top of your boots! These cozy J.Crew socks have enough cushioning to keep your ankles and heels protected without adding too much bulk. buy here

Feetures Texture Ultra Light Crew Socks An everlasting pet peeve: Boots that are just a little too tight to comfortably fit socks underneath. Luckily, Feetures makes a sock for that exact situation. The Ultra Light everyday socks have a subtle pattern that looks great over the top of your shoes without being obnoxious. buy here

Tentree Organic Cotton Peaks Blanket Scarf We love a good scarf, but it can be hard to find one that’s warm but not suffocating, soft enough for all-day wear, long enough to tie but not hanging out of your coat, and wide enough to cover your neck without being too bulky. Against all odds, however, this one from Tentree checks every box. Plus, we love how the geometric pattern changes throughout the fabric so you can get different looks depending on how you tie it. buy here

