5 Super Affordable Yet Sleek Spring Outfits from Amazon

Update your wardrobe for under $100 per outfit!

We’re crawling out of our houses to see the sweet, welcoming sunshine of spring after what seemed like an endless winter. The trees have started to bud, flowers have begun to bloom, and you can finally shed your heavy winter coat for the first time in months. You can break out your floral dresses, bright sandals, and flouncy tops without having to cover them up with tons of layers.

For those eager to update their wardrobes with trendy spring clothing for the warmer weather, adding a few pieces can make all the difference. You can easily create outfits with items you already own, but adding some new essentials can jazz up your go-to outfits without having to spend a ton of money.

Or, if you’re really itching to overhaul your entire closet, you can do so by shopping these outfits from Amazon — all of which cost under $100 total. Turns out, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a brand new look. Getting a new head-to-toe outfit means you have one amazing look for under $100, but you can also style your pieces individually, creating an infinite amount of ensembles from just a couple of new tops or skirts.

Simple and Sweet Florals

Floral Wrap Dress As the great Miranda Priestly once said: “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” Agreed. The ditsy floral print on this dress doesn’t feel overwhelmingly sweet or cutesy, but it still feels fresh for spring. A wrap dress is a simple one-and-done outfit, and it looks put together without being uncomfortable. The light linen-like fabric will keep you cool throughout the summer, too. buy here

Amazon Essentials Two Strap Buckle Sandal A simple sandal is great to have because you can wear it with just about anything. These are made from faux leather, but they don’t have a plastic look like some others made from the same materials. These have a flat sole, so they’ll be comfy for long walks through the park or while you’re browsing the farmer’s market. buy here

Straw Tote Bag Speaking of the farmer’s market, what’s better to carry around your fresh flowers in than a straw tote? This one is large enough for carrying all your essentials (and then some), and it has a drawstring top to ensure everything stays where it’s supposed to. You can use it as an everyday purse or take it along with you to the beach once summer arrives. buy here

An Overall Spring Look

Culotte Overalls There’s nothing better than an outfit that feels like pajamas but looks the opposite. These lightweight overalls are loose and flowy without looking sloppy, and when paired with a linen button-down, they appear more dressed up than childish. Olive is a great neutral for spring, but it’ll be great in the fall with a turtleneck beneath the overalls, too. buy here

Roll Sleeve Button-Down Blouse A classic button-down is a must-have wardrobe basic. It can transition easily from work to dinner, dressed up or dressed down, and a light linen one is extremely comfortable, even in warm weather. This top looks just as amazing paired beneath overalls or a crewneck sweatshirt as it does on its own with jeans or slacks. buy here

Aerosoft Faux Leather Sandals Finding sandals with proper arch support can be a literal pain. Thankfully, these ones have orthotic soles built right in. The simple design and neutral color of these sandals will go with a ton of different outfits, but they lend an especially bohemian vibe to this look. buy here

To the Maxi

Floral Print Off-Shoulder Dress A smocked top is a universally flattering and comfortable look. This maxi dress has a smocked bodice that will allow you to move freely while picking flowers (how picturesque your life must be) or going to an Easter egg hunt, and a flowy skirt skims over your body, no matter how many candy eggs you’ve eaten. There are slits on either side of the skirt, but thankfully they don’t come up too high, so you can still wear shorts or shapewear underneath without worrying about it showing. buy here

Chunky Heeled Sandals Pair a floral dress with bright yet understated shoes to let the dress be the focal point. These simple sandals have a chunky heel to add height without making you feel like you’re walking on stilts, and the two simple straps will keep you from walking out of your shoes with each step you take. These look just as cute with a dress as they would with ripped jeans and a T-shirt. buy here

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Twisted Rope Round Hoop Earrings Simple hoop earrings are a staple in any jewelry collection, and having a pair with a bit of texture is a great way to add visual interest to an outfit. While these are simple, the twisty texture will stand out more than your plain old gold hoop, and they also feel a bit more playful than a regular pair. buy here

Elevated T-Shirt and Jeans

Romwe Floral Puff Sleeve Blouse Something as easy as swapping a white T-shirt for a patterned top can totally transform an outfit. This airy blouse comes in 29 (!!) different colors and patterns, all spring ready. A small button detail at the back of the neck allows you to more easily put on and take off the shirt, and it shows a little skin if you decide to wear your hair up. The exaggerated sleeves will give you an hourglass shape, as it naturally makes your waist look smaller. buy here

Levi’s Wedgie Jeans To offset the volume in the top, try pairing it with some straight-leg jeans. These are high rise and perfect for tucking tops into, and a straight style skims your legs without feeling as restrictive as a skinny jean. A ripped detail in the knee makes these more casual, but you can also opt for a pair without any distressing. buy here

Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule These mules are essentially a sandal-dress shoe hybrid. They’re casual enough to wear with a blouse and jeans, but the gold detailing makes them versatile enough to pair with a more formal dress for a nice night out. A black pair will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe, but there are also four other colors and patterns to choose from. buy here

Clean and Bright in White

Ruffle Sleeve Dress A little black dress is a wardrobe no-brainer, but how about a little white dress? This ruffled number will look adorable at brunch or a picnic with friends, but it can also be worn under a blazer or denim jacket for different looks. Despite being a mini dress, it’s long enough that it won’t be riding up when you sit down, so no wardrobe malfunctions will be occurring in this number. buy here

Camssoo Square Toe Mules Add some color to your white dress with a fun pair of mules. These are a muted pink color with a croc skin texture, but they don’t feel flashy or juvenile. A chunky heel is easy to walk in, and a hidden strap that goes between your toes will keep them from sliding off your feet. They’re basically elevated flip-flops. buy here