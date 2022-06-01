The Best Guest Looks for Every Type of Wedding

Share

From extravagant black tie soirees to casual barn weddings, here’s what we would wear.

It’s June and that means wedding season — and since so many were canceled over the past couple of years, this summer promises to be absolutely chock-full of them. That requires a closet stocked full of awesome wedding outfits ready to go…and we want to help you achieve that without breaking the bank. If you’re not afraid to outfit repeat, many of these dresses can be worn to multiple weddings. They’re dressy enough for a formal gathering and can easily be worn to more casual functions by switching out the shoes and accessories.

Whether you are attending a friend’s wedding, are the mother of the bride or groom, or are celebrating a family member’s nuptials, any of these outfits will leave fellow guests with their jaws on the floor. Yes, the day is about the happy couple, but that doesn’t mean you can’t show up looking absolutely stunning — especially if you come with a good wedding gift in hand.

From dresses to accessories to shoes for the beach or the ballroom, you’ll be sure to have outfits for every type of wedding with these looks. The best part? You can easily incorporate some of these accessories, shoes, and dresses into your regular wardrobe after the wedding, which saves you some cash in the long run.

What to Wear to a Beach Wedding

The Dress Lulu’s This flowy dress will look amazing billowing in the beach breeze. It comes in five different colors, all featuring delicately drawn flowers. Plus, because it has a high neckline and short sleeves, you’ll be protected from the harsh sun on the shore more than you would in a typical sundress. Buy Here

The Shoes DSW Perhaps the most important part of attending a beach wedding? Not wearing heels. These wedges add height, but you won’t find yourself sinking into the sand and struggling to keep your balance as you walk to your seat before the ceremony. Buy Here

The Bag TJ Maxx A black clutch goes with just about anything, especially when it’s simple and well-made. This one has a classic croissant shape, and it’s big enough to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and some makeup without looking stuffed. A black chain adds some subtle texture to the piece, but it also means you can wear this as a shoulder bag if you get tired of carrying it in your hands. Buy Here

The Jewelry Gorjana With a patterned dress, sometimes less is more when it comes to accessories. These chunky gold hoops will last you forever, and you’ll probably wear them to work or for everyday, too. With this outfit, they’ll add a subtle sparkle, but they won’t detract from the stunning dress you wear. Buy Here

What to Wear to a Barn Wedding

The Dress Anthropologie A simple swingy shift dress is an appropriate option for a barn wedding. It feels slightly country without being hokey, and by switching up your accessories and shoes, you can give this dress a whole new vibe. Add a denim jacket if you tend to get cold, or you could even layer a leather jacket over this for some edge. Buy Here

The Shoes Aerosoles You have to be ready to hit the dance floor at any wedding, but something about a barn wedding really ups the ante. While you probably won’t be line dancing the night away, chances are you’ll be doing the electric slide or at least jamming to some country tunes. These heels add height without being hard to walk in, thanks to the platform sole and chunky heel. You may even find yourself wanting to put these on for the wedding or any other dressy event — they’re really that comfortable. Buy Here

The Bag J. Crew Don’t be afraid to really lean into the rustic barn wedding theme. This straw clutch from J.Crew has plenty of space inside and a magnetic closure to keep your belongings secure. The material is a nod to the barn venue, but it’s also neutral enough to use as an everyday summer accessory. Buy Here

The Jewelry Madewell Because the dress, shoes, and bag are rather neutral, why not pile on the necklaces for this outfit? This necklace set actually comes with four chains, which you can layer together or wear individually. We say wear all four for the wedding, but you can always skip the charm necklaces if you want a subtler look. Buy Here

What to Wear to a Cocktail Attire Wedding

The Dress Nordstrom Cocktail attire toes the line between dressy and casual, which can be a hard balance to strike. Wearing a midi dress adds a formal feeling, while a fun floral fabric feels a bit more casual. We love the asymmetric hem line on this dress, which gives you a moment to show off your shoes (and legs). The higher neckline and sleeves mean you can easily wear a regular bra under this dress too, which is always a relief. Buy Here

The Shoes DSW Because the floral print on the dress is rather busy, try opting for a nude-toned shoe. This one has thin straps that crisscross over your foot (holding it in place and acting as a fun design element), and the heel isn’t so high that you’ll be forced to sit through the entire reception. Buy Here

The Bag Hyer Goods Keeping with the neutral theme, a classic crossbody bag is a great option for an outfit like this. The color is neutral enough to go with anything, yet the structure of the bag adds a bit of formality to it. Inside, there are plenty of pockets to keep you organized, even despite the smaller bag size. This one can also be converted into a belt bag, so you can wear it as a fanny pack after the wedding. Buy Here

The Jewelry Anthropologie To play off the organic floral pattern of the dress, these imperfectly shaped hoops are a darling option. They’re lightweight and won’t weigh your ears down, but they are large enough to be seen even if you wear your hair down. Buy Here

What to Wear to a Black Tie Wedding

The Dress For a black tie wedding, it’s time to go all out. Spending a ton of money on a formal dress you won’t wear often is a drag, so we recommend snagging something on sale, like this beaded number. The intricate bead work classes up the simple silhouette, and the longer length is formal without requiring sky-high heels or taking your dress to the tailor for a last minute alteration. Reviewers have deemed it the ultimate mother of the bride dress, while one reviewer pointed out you simply cannot go wrong with it! Buy Here

The Shoes Nude heels will never do you wrong, and chances are you already have a pair in your closet you could wear to the wedding. If not, it’s time to invest in a pair. We like these from Nine West because they have a chunky heel and thin ankle strap that keeps your foot secure while still looking slinky. Buy Here

The Bag A subtle metallic clutch is the way to go with an intricate dress. This will pull out the sparkly bits of the dress without making it feel overdone. There’s also a hidden chain strap in the bag, so you can toss it on your shoulder if you prefer to carry it that way. Buy Here