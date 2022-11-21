What To Wear for Your Holiday Cards and Family Photos This Season

Share

Embrace the cheesiness and say “cheese.”

Getting your kids to simultaneously smile and look at the camera during family photo sessions is never easy. But figuring out what everyone should wear for holiday photos can be equally frustrating.

Whether you want to go preppy in cable-knit sweaters or cozy up around the tree in matching pajamas, we’ve put together five different outfit ideas that make coordinating the family easy. The best part? None of these items will break the bank and they’ll arrive quickly. And why not have a little fun this year? We included an ugly holiday sweater that’s available in both children’s and adult sizes so you can all stay matchy-matchy.

In the spirit of making things uncomplicated, a lot of these items can double as the perfect outfits for other holiday events throughout the season. Well, maybe not the fleece onesies. But don’t worry: We even found pajamas that your family pet can wear, too. Below, shop our favorite festive get-ups that’ll have the entire family looking good.

Keep Things Casual in Matching Plaid

Nothing says the holidays like a bright red buffalo plaid. If your family’s not the formal type but you still want a seasonal look, a plaid palette is the perfect middle ground. Plus, you’ll get a lot of use out of all these clothes year-round.

Time and Tru Plaid Button Front Shirt Amazon Mom’s up first. This classic red plaid pattern will look chic paired under a faux fur vest like this one. $40 at Amazon

Old Navy Regular-Fit Plaid Double-Brushed Flannel Shirt Old Navy Ask your partner to match you by wearing his own flannel button down. It’s so warm and soft, you’d never guess it’s less than $20. $20 at Old Navy

Gap Kids Ruffle Plaid Dress Gap Available in sizes 4-16, this dress is a versatile (and adorable) outfit your child can wear to multiple winter gatherings. $55 at Gap

Reindeer Antler Headband with Bow-Knot Amazon Top off your child’s holiday look with a cute headband featuring Rudolph’s antlers. $10 at Amazon

Pose in Preppy Cable Knit and Fair Isle Sweaters

If you’re the preppy type, stick to sweaters this year. Your family will thank you if they’re not 100 percent on board with fully matching outfits, but on the outside, you’ll all look ready to take on the country club. Throw some fair isle in the mix for extra holiday flair. For the bottoms, pick your poison, but jeans or khakis are always a solid bet.

Amazon Essentials Crewneck Novelty Sweater Amazon For an unexpected take on color, wear this brown fair isle sweater featuring cream, black, and blush pink designs. Add your favorite jeans and Chelsea booties and you’ll be ready to roll. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon This 100 percent cotton men’s crewneck sweater is so soft and goes with everything — and it has over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. From $17 at Amazon

Turtle Neck Puff Sleeve Chunky Cable Knit Kids Pullover Amazon This machine-washable cotton sweater for girls screams “happy holidays!” Plus, it comes in other beautiful colors, like pale blue and lilac, in case you want to make your look a little less on-the-nose. $19 at Amazon

Unisex Cable Knit Cardigan from Amazon Amazon Cardigans are in. Have your kiddos match in this adorable cable-knit version that’s available in sizes 3T to 11. $19 at Amazon

6-Pack of Santa Hats Amazon If you want to go all out and pull the whole look together, ask the whole family to sport matching Santa hats. $22 at Amazon

Get Glam in Formal Holiday Attire

For the ugly sweater-averse, a photo opp is a perfect excuse to get a little fancy. Stick to holiday-ready colors and fabrics to elevate everyone’s outfits, like deep reds, metallic lace, and seasonal accessories.

Stretchy A-Line Flared Cocktail Party Dress Amazon Sometimes it’s fun to get the whole gang dressed up. Wear this flowy red dress paired with your favorite necklace and pearl earrings for an on-trend, elegant look. $35 at Amazon

Men’s Christmas 4-Piece Bow Tie Set Amazon Give your regular ties a break and opt for this 4-pack of holiday bow-ties that’ll work for other parties throughout the season. $13 at Amazon

Cap Sleeve Sequin Holiday Dress Amazon The pearl ribbon on this dress creates a show-stopping bow in the back. Delicate lace and sequins combine to make an absolutely darling holiday dress that will make her feel like a princess. $33 at Amazon

Avery Hill Boys Pinstripe Suit Set with Matching Tie Your child will look handsome as ever in this suit, vest, and tie set that looks way more expensive than the price tag suggests. $35 at Walmart

Get Fun and Festive

This is the obvious outfit: holiday-themed! Whether you want Christmas pajamas or Hanukkah sweaters, nothing says happy holidays quite like a family rocking prints of Santa hats, reindeers, and dreidels!

Santa Claus Print Long Sleeve Crewneck Knit Amazon Your friends will be asking where your adorable Santa-printed sweater is from once they see your card this year. After the photo session’s over, you’ll also have an easy, comfy outfit to wear while baking cookies or watching Elf at home. $29 at Amazon

Happy Hanukkah Sweater for Men Walmart Tell us you’re celebrating Hanukkah without telling us you’re celebrating Hanukkah. This sweatshirt does the work for you. $27 at Walmart

Unisex Reindeer Christmas Sweater Amazon This unisex reindeer sweater will brighten up your kids’ moods so much that you won’t need a million different takes to get them to smile. $23 at Amazon

Matching Dinosaur Pajama Set for the Family Amazon If you’re going for that ugly sweater vibe, this Christmas dinosaur option is available for babies, toddlers, men, and women. $51 at Amazon

Cozy Up in Matching PJs

Capture that just-outta-bed look with matching PJs. Your family will thank you for keeping this year’s family photo theme easy and casual.

Family Christmas Pajamas Set in Red Amazon There’s something magical about wearing identical PJs around the holidays. This plaid set has sizes available for the whole family — including Fido! $60 at Amazon

Nordic Fleece Christmas Onesies for the Family Amazon If only we could wear onesies to work. This super cozy fleece option is perfect for sitting around the tree trying to get the perfect shot. $90 at Amazon