5 Under-$100 Fall Outfits You Wouldn’t Believe Are From Target

Irresistible items from the style section of your favorite store.
You’ve seen the memes and heard the jokes, and you can probably relate: It’s really hard to walk into Target and come out with only the item you walked in intending to buy. But that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Think of it this way: Unexpectedly checking off more than one thing on your shopping list, and finding a few treats along the way, is just multitasking.
We find that no one usually goes into Target with the intent to upend their wardrobe, but it’s always ripe for browsing. Luckily, you never really have to feel bad about spontaneous shopping at Target because the fashion is so affordable (as is most everything else).
The style offerings meet all of our needs, from basics we’ll wear for years to chic collaborations with high-fashion designers typically out of our budget. And we can indulge without feeling guilty about filling our carts with new clothing and accessories.
It’s safe to assume we did not mind mining the style section to create five fall outfits from Target for under $100 total, all elements of which are available online. Now that we’ve done the work for you, you don’t even need to go into the store. (Although, we won’t blame you if you find a reason to do just that.)
Boardroom to Dinner and Drinks
A New Day Crewneck Fuzzy Pullover Sweater
Target
While everyone loved the era of working from home in sweatpants, you can’t deny the power of a good business-ready outfit to make you feel like a boss. But you don’t have to completely abandon the comfy life just because you’re re-entering the real world. If you strategically reach for a fuzzy yet sophisticated sweater, you’ll achieve cozy meets corporate in no time. Pair this one with trousers and it’ll take you from your 4 p.m. meeting to happy hour with ease.
Sergio Hudson x Target High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers
Target
Designer Sergio Hudson is known for his bold colors and classic silhouettes, and he brought that same energy to his Target collab, but at a very accessible price point. These teal trousers look great as a bold statement, but if you want to tone them down, pair them with a simple shirt or sweater.
A New Day Melissa Pumps
Target
A bright outfit needs a muted shoe: This low heel and a comfortable ankle strap will ensure that you (and your feet) will last from your 9 a.m. meeting to post-work festivities.
Weekend Brunch
Knox Rose Long Sleeve A-Line Dress
Target
Floral dresses work year-round, but they look especially autumnal when you style them accordingly. For fall, try this red dress with boots and a cardigan. Come spring you can wear it alone with sandals.
A New Day Eve Tall Dress Boots
Target
These boots were made for walking, and then some, thanks to their versatility. It’s hard to find a solid basic boot that checks off all the style/comfort boxes, but we’re happy to report that this pair does. It’s a perfect chestnut neutral that you can wear with everything, but we’re partial to the midi dress and boot combo.
Universal Thread Brass Earrings
Target
Be prepared for everyone to ask you where these earrings are from — they look like the type of jewelry you’d pick up on vacation in some exotic locale. The geometric design is a statement accessory, but they’re surprisingly versatile: Wear them with floral prints or a plain white tee.
Crisp, Casual Outings
Universal Thread Classic Fit Button-Down Shirt
Target
Why are good basics so hard to find? We’re constantly on the hunt for the perfect white button-down, but thankfully our current search is over. For under $30, this easy button-down can be worn dressed up or down, making it appropriate for work, running errands, or weekday hangs, depending on how you style it.
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown Boyfriend Jeans
Target
Finding on-trend loose-fitting jeans that also flatter is like finding a needle in a haystack. But they do exist, and this pair proves it. These are made of recycled cotton (go Target!) so they’re not as stretchy as your typical skinny jeans, but the texture makes them feel vintage.
Journee Collection Marci Loafers
Target
Elevate your jeans and shirt combo with a fun statement loafer. According to us, leopard print is a neutral that goes with almost everything, and this easy-to-wear pair is perfect for a trip to the store or a laid-back coffee date with your friends.
Black Tie on a Budget
A New Day Bell Long Sleeve Velour Jumpsuit
Target
Just because you’re going to a fancy event doesn’t mean you have to wear a dress. Opt for a jumpsuit in an elevated fabric like velvet, and you’ll be fit for any formal party on your calendar.
A New Day Beaded and Rhinestone Headband
Target
Crowns aren’t just for royalty. This one feels elevated but not fussy, and is so comfortable to wear.
A New Day Aneta Slip-On Mules
Target
So you’re attending a formal event but hate heels. Opt for elegant flats! The trick is to find a pair with elevated touches like velvet and rhinestone embellishments.
A New Day Rhinestones with Stretch Ring
Target
We’ll take any opportunity to add some shimmer to an outfit. This statement ring is surprisingly comfortable and snug-fitting thanks to its elastic band, so there’s no need to fear it slipping off your finger after a few glasses of champagne.
Cozy Indoors or Out
All in Motion Stretch Woven Cargo Pants
Target
Staying in? We’ve got you covered with transitional sweatpants that masquerade as everyday cargo pants. In other words, you can stay in all day comfortably wearing these, but you’ll be more than fine to wear them out in case you need to make an emergency ice cream run.
Universal Thread Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Target
A simple white tee is always a good idea, no matter your destination. And at $12 a pop, you might want to buy the whole range of colors available in this style. We like this shirt because it pairs perfectly with sweats, but doesn’t look frumpy with a pair of jeans.
A New Day Sling Fanny Pack
Target
We can’t be the only ones obsessed with belt bags. This trend has been slowly proliferating across the country, thanks to lululemon’s version, but that one always sells out to quickly. This Target option is much more affordable and the satin finish elevates it a bit.
A New Day Masha Sneakers
Target
Is it just us, or do these shoes look like they should cost three times the sticker price? Clean white sneakers go with just about everything, but the raised platform sole makes these different than the other options on the market. And if you don’t believe us, take it from Katie: Platform sneakers are the shoe of the season.