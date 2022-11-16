5 Under-$100 Fall Outfits You Wouldn’t Believe Are From Target

Share

You’ve seen the memes and heard the jokes, and you can probably relate: It’s really hard to walk into Target and come out with only the item you walked in intending to buy. But that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Think of it this way: Unexpectedly checking off more than one thing on your shopping list, and finding a few treats along the way, is just multitasking.

We find that no one usually goes into Target with the intent to upend their wardrobe, but it’s always ripe for browsing. Luckily, you never really have to feel bad about spontaneous shopping at Target because the fashion is so affordable (as is most everything else).

The style offerings meet all of our needs, from basics we’ll wear for years to chic collaborations with high-fashion designers typically out of our budget. And we can indulge without feeling guilty about filling our carts with new clothing and accessories.

It’s safe to assume we did not mind mining the style section to create five fall outfits from Target for under $100 total, all elements of which are available online. Now that we’ve done the work for you, you don’t even need to go into the store. (Although, we won’t blame you if you find a reason to do just that.)

Boardroom to Dinner and Drinks

A New Day Crewneck Fuzzy Pullover Sweater Target While everyone loved the era of working from home in sweatpants, you can’t deny the power of a good business-ready outfit to make you feel like a boss. But you don’t have to completely abandon the comfy life just because you’re re-entering the real world. If you strategically reach for a fuzzy yet sophisticated sweater, you’ll achieve cozy meets corporate in no time. Pair this one with trousers and it’ll take you from your 4 p.m. meeting to happy hour with ease. $30 at Target

Sergio Hudson x Target High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers Target Designer Sergio Hudson is known for his bold colors and classic silhouettes, and he brought that same energy to his Target collab, but at a very accessible price point. These teal trousers look great as a bold statement, but if you want to tone them down, pair them with a simple shirt or sweater. $39 at Target

A New Day Melissa Pumps Target A bright outfit needs a muted shoe: This low heel and a comfortable ankle strap will ensure that you (and your feet) will last from your 9 a.m. meeting to post-work festivities. $30 at Target

Weekend Brunch

Knox Rose Long Sleeve A-Line Dress Target Floral dresses work year-round, but they look especially autumnal when you style them accordingly. For fall, try this red dress with boots and a cardigan. Come spring you can wear it alone with sandals. $40 at Target

A New Day Eve Tall Dress Boots Target These boots were made for walking, and then some, thanks to their versatility. It’s hard to find a solid basic boot that checks off all the style/comfort boxes, but we’re happy to report that this pair does. It’s a perfect chestnut neutral that you can wear with everything, but we’re partial to the midi dress and boot combo. $40 at Target

Universal Thread Brass Earrings Target Be prepared for everyone to ask you where these earrings are from — they look like the type of jewelry you’d pick up on vacation in some exotic locale. The geometric design is a statement accessory, but they’re surprisingly versatile: Wear them with floral prints or a plain white tee. $8 at Target

Crisp, Casual Outings

Universal Thread Classic Fit Button-Down Shirt Target Why are good basics so hard to find? We’re constantly on the hunt for the perfect white button-down, but thankfully our current search is over. For under $30, this easy button-down can be worn dressed up or down, making it appropriate for work, running errands, or weekday hangs, depending on how you style it. $25 at Target

Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown Boyfriend Jeans Target Finding on-trend loose-fitting jeans that also flatter is like finding a needle in a haystack. But they do exist, and this pair proves it. These are made of recycled cotton (go Target!) so they’re not as stretchy as your typical skinny jeans, but the texture makes them feel vintage. $40 at Target

Journee Collection Marci Loafers Target Elevate your jeans and shirt combo with a fun statement loafer. According to us, leopard print is a neutral that goes with almost everything, and this easy-to-wear pair is perfect for a trip to the store or a laid-back coffee date with your friends. $45 at Target

Black Tie on a Budget

A New Day Bell Long Sleeve Velour Jumpsuit Target Just because you’re going to a fancy event doesn’t mean you have to wear a dress. Opt for a jumpsuit in an elevated fabric like velvet, and you’ll be fit for any formal party on your calendar. $38 at Target

A New Day Beaded and Rhinestone Headband Target Crowns aren’t just for royalty. This one feels elevated but not fussy, and is so comfortable to wear. $10 at Target

A New Day Aneta Slip-On Mules Target So you’re attending a formal event but hate heels. Opt for elegant flats! The trick is to find a pair with elevated touches like velvet and rhinestone embellishments. $30 at Target

A New Day Rhinestones with Stretch Ring Target We’ll take any opportunity to add some shimmer to an outfit. This statement ring is surprisingly comfortable and snug-fitting thanks to its elastic band, so there’s no need to fear it slipping off your finger after a few glasses of champagne. $13 at Target

Cozy Indoors or Out

All in Motion Stretch Woven Cargo Pants Target Staying in? We’ve got you covered with transitional sweatpants that masquerade as everyday cargo pants. In other words, you can stay in all day comfortably wearing these, but you’ll be more than fine to wear them out in case you need to make an emergency ice cream run. $30 at Target

Universal Thread Long Sleeve T-Shirt Target A simple white tee is always a good idea, no matter your destination. And at $12 a pop, you might want to buy the whole range of colors available in this style. We like this shirt because it pairs perfectly with sweats, but doesn’t look frumpy with a pair of jeans. $12 at Target

A New Day Sling Fanny Pack Target We can’t be the only ones obsessed with belt bags. This trend has been slowly proliferating across the country, thanks to lululemon’s version, but that one always sells out to quickly. This Target option is much more affordable and the satin finish elevates it a bit. $25 at Target