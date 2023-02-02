The Fanny Pack Is Back and Better Than Ever

Share

The ’80s called, and they said bum bags are back.

Fanny packs, waist bags, slings, belt bags — whatever you want to call ‘em, you probably owned one at some point. Whether you used to wear them during family vacations with a tropical-print shirt, rocked them in the ’80s, or wore them with your OG mom jeans, bum bags are back in a big way.

But unlike the bulky and scratchy bags of jazzercise yore, today’s belt bags are sleek, minimal, and dare we say, even chic. The straps are often made with softer materials that won’t chafe around your hips or shoulders (depending on how you choose to wear the bag), and they come in so many different shapes and sizes that you can experiment with a variety of styles.

We, like Katie, are huge fans of lululemon’s constantly sold-out Everywhere Belt Bag, but there are tons of different options to choose from. From elevated leather styles to classic sporty slings, here are our favorite belt bags that you can buy right now.

The Best Fanny Pack and Belt Bags for Women

lululemon Mini Belt Bag lululemon It’s no surprise that this cult-favorite belt bag made our list. While this isn’t the lululemon belt bag, it is a mini version that has all the same bells and whistles as the often-sold-out full-size version, including two interior pockets, one outside pocket, and a water-resistant exterior. $38 at lululemon

Everlane ReNew Transit Bag Everlane Recycled materials amplify the fact that this trend is a serious throwback. This belt bag by Everlane is fashioned entirely from recycled polyester, save for the zipper. We have no reason to believe it’s made from the materials of a fanny pack from the 90s, but we’re telling ourselves that’s fact. It boasts a roomy interior and has pockets to keep you organized, and reviewers mention that it’s stiff, but in a good way because it keeps its shape with daily use. $45 at Everlane

Quince Leather Belt Bag Quince Soft, buttery leather and gold hardware scream luxe, even on a fanny pack. The bag strap is actually a belt, so you can adjust the size based on what will fit you best, and the slim bag will fit your necessities. We’d even go so far as to suggest this style for a more formal occasion. Seriously! It could look really cool with a gala gown. $60 at Quince

ODODOS Belt Bag Amazon Sick of waiting for the lululemon belt bag to come back in stock? So are we. This version from Amazon is nearly identical (save for not having the lululemon logo), and it costs half the price. Instead of waiting weeks to maybe get your hands on the real thing, why not buy a couple of these in different colors? $19 at Amazon

Lo & Sons Waverly Belt Bag Lo & Sons This bag can do just about everything (except remind you to grab your keys before you head out the door). The small half-moon shape is visually interesting, but its size is deceiving. Even though it appears tiny, you can easily fit a wallet, chapstick, keys, and a phone in this surprisingly spacious bag. Even better, it’s convertible, too, so you can wear it as a fanny pack, crossbody bag, shoulder bag, wristlet, or regular purse. It’s five bags for the price of one. $147 at Lo & Sons

Monos Metro Sling Monos Make things easy with this uncomplicated bag. This sleek sling has one exterior zippered pocket for quick grabs, interior card slots, an inside zipper pocket, and a key leash to keep you from ever having to dig for your keys again. It comes in both nylon and vegan leather, so you can choose whatever material suits your lifestyle. $75 at Monos

Calpak Luka Belt Bag Calpak Quilted fabrics and puffy textiles are making a comeback, thanks in part to the grandmillennial TikTok trend (and the fact that it’s just plain fun). This quilted fanny pack is more of a modern take on the fabric, and it comes in 12 gorgeous hues. An outside pocket allows easy access to your phone, and there are several pockets inside the main compartment to keep you organized, too. $58 at Calpak

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Dagne Dover The thoughtful details included in this fanny pack are *chef’s kiss*. Dagne Dover consistently creates bags that are extremely functional, and this belt bag is no different. It’s made from water-resistant, recycled materials, with card slots, an elastic loop, and a key leash to keep all your essentials in their rightful places — perfect for the organization enthusiast. (Not Marie Kondo anymore, apparently.) $95 at Dagne Dover

Baggu Fanny Pack Urban Outfitters When you can’t be bothered to lug around a heavy bag, this nearly weightless belt bag should do the trick. It has two main compartments and an internal zipper pocket, and is large enough to fit a full-sized wallet. Our commerce editor Katie Pittman uses it daily to carry her phone, wallet, keys, dog treats, book, headphones, and film camera, and she says she still has room to spare. $52 at UO

Athleta Excursion Waistbag Athleta Those who travel often are all too familiar with the bulky (and let’s be honest, unattractive) passport neck holders. Sure, they keep your important documents close to you, but they dangle and swing so much that it’s rarely worth the trouble. Athleta’s chic waist bag will keep your money and passport secure and within reach, but it’ll also look great with your outfit. $88 at Athleta

Janji Multipass Sling Bag Janji Running belts are great for keeping your hands free while you’re on the trail, but they tend to bounce and cause chafing. This sling actually has an additional strap that goes under your arm, with buckles in the front to help reduce friction. The bag is on the larger side, meaning it can hold snacks, keys, wallets, phones, and whatever else you might need. There are even reflective details to ensure you’re safe after the sun sets. $52 at Janji