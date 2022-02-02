These 11 Essentials Guarantee a Sexy At-Home Date Night

Share

Get ready for a hot evening at home.

When it comes to date night, a few things probably come to mind: nice dinners out, walks in the park, or even weekend getaways. But what if you could have a romantic (and sexy) date night in the comfort of your own home? Forget getting dressed up to head out for a night on the town, instead, slow things down, pour a glass of wine, and spend some quality time with your partner.

Whether you’re looking to spend the night sipping wine and diving deep into conversation or jump into bed together, there are a few products that will help make any sensual activity more enjoyable. From pleasure-enhancing lube to silky smooth pajamas, thought-provoking card games to relaxing bath soaks, and even some aphrodisiacs, these essentials will ensure a sexy date night at home.

Not only is a sexy night in fun, but it’s an empowering way to check in with yourself and your partner about your sex life. It gives you the opportunity to discuss what’s working, what’s not, and what you’d like to explore — alone or together. You may even want to take a deep dive into your own sexual wellness, as understanding your body and what it needs is a huge part of having fun and enjoying intercourse. After all, knowing yourself can help both you and your partner get the most out of your sexy date night.

Maude Soy Wax Massage Candle Lighting a candle is always step one to setting the mood, but this one also doubles as a hot massage oil. Simply light the candle, allow the wax to melt, and pour the wax (or have it poured) on you or your partner. Following with a sensual massage seems like a great next step. BUY HERE

Foria Arousal Oil Similarly to lube, this arousal oil will add additional lubrication during sex, but that’s not all. It contains CBD, which can help increase blood flow to area on which it’s used, and it’s also known to ease discomfort (whether that’s sore muscles or discomfort with sex). Use a full dropper’s worth of oil and give it a few minutes to soak into your skin, and enjoy increased sensitivity and lubrication. BUY HERE

Leeway Home Wine Glasses Wine glasses may not be at the forefront of your mind on sexy date night, but imagine how much more fun it will be sipping from a sophisticated crystal glass rather than the stemless ones you’ve had for years. These come in a set of four and are perfect for reds, whites, or even a fun cocktail. BUY HERE

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Pant Set Allow yourself to slip into something more comfortable on date night. Not only is this pajama set washable, but it’s temperature regulating thanks to the silk it’s made from. You’ll enjoy wearing something comfortable at home and it’s a bit sexier than your typical pajama set. BUY HERE

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game If you want to start off slow, this game will get you both reminiscing and thinking about your relationship. We’re Not Really Strangers aims to deepen connections between players with questions like, “What was your first impression of me?” and “Why do you think we met?” At the end, there’s even an option to write each other a secret message to read. BUY HERE

Oui the People Big Mood Bath Soak Whether you prefer to take a bath alone or with your partner, there’s no denying it’s extremely relaxing. Adding bath salts, like these from Oui the People, can help soothe tense muscles and send tension straight down the drain. BUY HERE

Dame Pom Vibrator Toys are lots of fun to share with friends, especially when that friend is your spouse or partner. Despite it’s simple appearance, this vibrator from Dame is extremely versatile in the bedroom. It’s actually flexible, meaning you can bend it for more direct stimulation or use the broad side to send tingles all over. BUY HERE

House of Wise Sex Kit Looking to add a little oomph to get things started? These CBD chews from House of Wise contain ingredients like horny goat weed extract (yes, that’s a real thing) and Ashwagandha root extract to help promote desire. Take one gummy 30 minutes before you plan to have sex and enjoy the effects. This set also comes with the brand’s sex serum, which aids in both lubrication and sensation thanks to the CBD in it. BUY HERE

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker You don’t necessarily have to play “Let’s Get It On” to get things started. Adding some music to your date night can help set the mood, and with this Bluetooth speaker, you can take it from room to room with you. BUY HERE

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser If you don’t want to light a candle, an oil diffuser is a great swap. You can add whatever scent blend makes you feel sexy and have it diffuse while you and your partner enjoy your date night, and if you get too busy with other activities, the diffuser has an automatic shutoff so you won’t have to worry about it. BUY HERE