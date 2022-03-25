Create the Ultimate Safe Haven With These Home Security Systems

Share

Because households without a security system are three times more likely to be broken into.

There’s a certain sense of safety that comes with being at home: You’re in a place you’ve created, you know where everything is, and you have all of the things you need to feel comfortable. However, if you’ve ever had someone attempt to break into your home, you know how fragile that feeling can be.

No one expects their safety to be compromised, but the reality is, sometimes it is. Having the most secure setup possible is key to having a home where you can let your guard down. According to SafeatLast, a home security website, households without a security system are three times more likely to be broken into. If you don’t have a security system at home, you’re not alone. Only 17 percent of homes in the United States have them.

Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to not only set up, but also to maintain a secure home. From smart devices to good old-fashioned locks, there are plenty of tools and systems that you can use to protect yourself and your home to prevent break-ins. Some security systems require monthly subscriptions, but others are easy to set up and manage yourself. As we always say, it’s better to be safe than sorry in these situations. While you’re at it, you might want to stock up on the emergency supplies needed in case you ever get stuck at home or in your car.

Simplisafe “The Essentials” Bundle If you’re looking for a simple, easy-to-use system, Simplisafe is a great option. Each bundle comes with a “home base” that other devices, like motion sensors, entry sensors, and a keypad, talk to, giving all the devices a central hub. This set comes with a home base, three door sensors, a keypad, and a motion sensor, but you can add any other devices, like cameras or additional sensors, at any time. The system works by turning it on from the keypad (telling the system you are either home, not home, or home and want the system armed), and the sensors and cameras react accordingly. For example, if you tell your system you’re away and a door unexpectedly opens, a loud alarm will sound and your home base will call the authorities. There is a monthly subscription fee for this service, but coverage starts at 93 cents a day, so it’s affordable. buy here

Google Nest Front Door Bundle Having a video doorbell is game-changing. Not only can you see who is at your door, but you can also talk to them if you want. Friends waiting to get in? Let them know you’re on your way. Delivery person leaving a package in the wrong spot? Politely tell them a more secure location. This bundle from Google comes with a video doorbell that’s battery-powered, so no cords to deal with, and a Nest Hub, which acts as a video screen for you to see and talk to anyone who arrives at your door. If you’d like, you can add a subscription to Nest Aware, Google’s smart service that will store video history, connect all your home devices, and deliver alerts straight to your phone. buy here

DoorbellBoa If you don’t own your home, it can be difficult to install your own security system, especially if it requires drilling into walls or other damaging installation processes. The DoorbellBoa is specifically designed to allow for a damage-free video doorbell installation that you can take with you once your lease ends. The metal cage holds your doorbell, and it has a wrap-around design that holds it in place. That way, when your door is closed, there is no way to remove the boa or your doorbell. buy here

Ring Video Doorbell If you want an affordable video doorbell, look no further than Ring. At under $60, this device has high-definition video and audio, so you’ll be able to clearly see and hear any visitors you have. The main downside to this version is that it does require hardwiring the device for installation, meaning there will be some drilling involved. But, once it’s installed, you’ll be able to control it entirely from the Ring app on your phone, getting alerts whenever someone rings the bell. buy here

Master Lock Door Stopper Not all home security tools have to have a digital component. This door stop is great if you live alone or are worried about someone trying to force open a door while you’re away. Simply adjust the lock to the height of your doorknob, lock the height in place, and slide the pole under your door knob. Or, if you want to use the bar in a sliding door, you can remove the curved head that would fit under a handle and place it in your sliding door track. The base of the pole has a strong rubber backing that sticks to floors, keeping someone from pushing the door open, even with an extreme amount of force. It’s a great addition to a locked door and deadbolt. buy here

GE Personal Security Door and Window Alarms Another great option that doesn’t require a digital component is a door or window alarm. These are battery-powered, so no wiring is necessary, and they simply stick to your door and frame or window and frame with an included Command Strip. This works in two parts: The main device and the wireless chime, and a sensor that sits on your door or window frame. Depending on what you set the alarm to do, it will either chime every time a door is opened or set off an alarm. You can easily toggle between these choices by flipping the switch on the device. The perk of this is you choose when you get to set the alarm. It’s also great if you just want to be alerted of people coming and going from your home, and the alarm is loud and annoying enough to hopefully discourage an intruder from coming in. buy here

Google Nest x Yale Digital Lock We’ve all felt the panic of getting to the door and realizing we left our keys inside. That’s all well and good if your door doesn’t automatically lock or someone is home to let you in, but for all of those other times, a digital lock will be your best friend. This one by Google Nest and Yale automatically locks when you close the door, and it only opens for those who know the (user set) keycode. There’s no way to unlock the door with a key, meaning there’s no way for someone to pick the lock. It’s easy to install (you install it just as you would a normal deadbolt), and it only requires AA batteries to run. Of course, you’ll never want to allow these batteries to go totally dead, or else you won’t be able to get into your home without having a 9V battery on hand. If the batteries inside do die, you can unlock the door by holding a battery to the device and then typing in your keycode. The lock can also connect to the Nest app, where you can lock and unlock the door, see opening history, and disable the keypad if you don’t want anyone to be able to enter your home. buy here

Vivint Home Security System If you’re looking to arm your home both inside and out, perhaps a full system like one from Vivint is the way to go. These are more pricey, however, they include a security subscription service, equipment, and 24/7 customer support. Vivint offers systems with video doorbells, outdoor security cameras, car GPS trackers, indoor cameras, smart thermostats, and more, which you can control all within the Vivint app, through your Google Nest devices, or your Amazon Alexa. This is a great option if you want to connect everything in your home, from garage door openers to smart locks. It gives you the freedom to constantly monitor and control what’s going on inside and outside of your home, even if you’re far away. buy here

Portable Door Lock Having a portable door lock with you on trips is a great extra security measure for when you’re alone in hotels or Airbnbs, but you can also use it at home. This small device can easily fit in your purse, but it acts as an additional lock should someone try to force their way into a room you’re in. Simply place the metal plate into the striker plate (the metal piece that the doorknob latches into), close the door, and insert the metal knob into the heart-shaped hole on the plate. The metal plate is reversible, so it can fit on doors of differing widths and sizes, making it a great travel essential. Plus, at under $10, it might be a good idea to have a couple on hand — one for home and one for travel. buy here