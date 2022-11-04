We’re Making Martha Stewart’s No Bake Cheesecake ASAP

Share

A creamy dessert from the coastal-chic queen herself.

As you may have noticed, during the summer we’re ever-so-slightly obsessed with light, refreshing salads or veggie-heavy entrees that require minimal cooking time and conveniently use up piles of summer produce (we’re looking at you, zucchini). Now that it’s getting cooler, we’re ready for a heavier, decadent dessert. And if there’s still minimal cooking involved, we’re in.

If you’re familiar with coastal-chic goddess Martha Stewart (and…who isn’t?) you probably won’t be surprised that she has a recipe that fills this very description. She’s got a to-die-for recipe for a no-bake cheesecake that we’re delighted to share with you.

With just 25 minutes of prep time and seven ingredients (most of which — if not all — you probably already have stocked in your pantry), this dessert comes together with minimal effort. The hardest part is crushing up a bag of graham crackers — but if you’ve got young grandchildren or kids, this will be the perfect time to put them to work, anyway. You may have to turn on your stove to melt a bit of butter, but other than that, most of the magic happens in the mixer and the fridge. And we’re sure you’ll adore the results: The filling is a smooth, mouthwatering blend of sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese. A bit of lemon juice and a dash of vanilla extract add some subtle depth.

If you’ve got fresh fruit on your hands, we’d suggest throwing on some strawberries or even a few slices of mango. This cheesecake is so versatile it’s definitely amenable to as much or as little customization as you want. Dust off your springform pan and have a happy “baking” session.

Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 packages (20 sheets) graham crackers

11 Tbsp. (1 3/8 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 14-ounce can (1 1/4 cups) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

Put graham crackers in a large resealable plastic bag, and crush them with a rolling pin until very fine crumbs form.

Pour crumbs into a medium bowl; stir in sugar. Add butter, and stir until well combined.

Press the crumb mixture into a 9-inch springform pan, spreading it 1 1/2 to 2 inches up the side; press flat. Chill crust in freezer for at least 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the filling: Using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary. Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla.

Pour the filling into the crust; smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Unclasp sides of pan, and remove cheesecake.