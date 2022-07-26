Food and Drink July 26, 2022

Big Garden Haul? Katie Suggests Some Summer Baking

By Katie Couric

zucchini bread

Shutterstock

Jake Cohen gives Katie some delicious advice on zucchini.

If you know anything about me, you know I love my garden — and this year we are raking in the zucchinis! I asked my friend Jake Cohen if he could suggest a recipe and he immediately sent me his zucchini bread. It was delicious and super easy. My favorite thing about it? You don’t have to squeeze the water out of the zucchini, which I never seem to do the correct way. Another bonus: The bread freezes well!

zucchini bread
Katie’s zucchini bread

Jake Cohen’s Zucchini Bread Recipe

1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup ricotta
2 teaspoons vanilla
extract
2 teaspoons lemon zest
2 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground
cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking
powder
1/2 teaspoon ground
nutmeg
2 cups coarsely grated
zucchini (don’t squeeze
out liquid)
1 tablespoon turbinado
sugar

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a loaf pan (KCM tip: Our Place — the makers of the Always Pan — just released a gorgeous ceramic baking set that includes a loaf pan.)

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, ricotta, vanilla, lemon zest, and eggs until smooth. Add the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, and nutmeg and stir until just combined. Fold in the zucchini, then transfer to the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

Bake for 1 hour, until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool completely, then slice and serve.

More About

Food and Drink
ina garten with loaves of bread in the background ina garten with loaves of bread in the background
July 22, 2022

Sick of Stale Loaves? Ina Garten Has the Secret to Successfully Freezing Bread

Who doesn’t cherish a chewy slice of bread? From light, fluffy challah to hearty quarantine sourdough, we always have a loaf or two in our pantries. How else would we construct a decent club sandwich? It’s a sad yet unavoidable truth, however, that a good loaf is a double-edged sword. Unless you’re feeding a crowd, […]
squash pasta in a bowl squash pasta in a bowl
July 22, 2022

Here’s Two Recipes to Help Use Up All That Summer Squash

If you’re a fan of fresh summer recipes, we have good news for you: We’ve rounded up a couple of dishes that harness all the vivid, sunny flavors of July. These gems come from Alexandra Stafford, whom you may recognize as a chef, author, blogger, and popular Instagrammer. If you’re just getting to know her, […]
Food storage containers hover over a red background. Food storage containers hover over a red background.
July 21, 2022

Food Storage Ideas to Save Space, Time, and Money!

Forget what your mom told you from her Tupperware club days — you do not need to save every plastic container you encounter until the end of time. Especially if you can’t find the lid. While saving takeout containers and keeping Tupperware from years ago for some unpredictable scenario (that never happened) once seemed absolutely […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events