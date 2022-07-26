Big Garden Haul? Katie Suggests Some Summer Baking

Share

Jake Cohen gives Katie some delicious advice on zucchini.

If you know anything about me, you know I love my garden — and this year we are raking in the zucchinis! I asked my friend Jake Cohen if he could suggest a recipe and he immediately sent me his zucchini bread. It was delicious and super easy. My favorite thing about it? You don’t have to squeeze the water out of the zucchini, which I never seem to do the correct way. Another bonus: The bread freezes well!

Katie’s zucchini bread

Jake Cohen’s Zucchini Bread Recipe

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup ricotta

2 teaspoons vanilla

extract

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground

cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking

powder

1/2 teaspoon ground

nutmeg

2 cups coarsely grated

zucchini (don’t squeeze

out liquid)

1 tablespoon turbinado

sugar

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a loaf pan (KCM tip: Our Place — the makers of the Always Pan — just released a gorgeous ceramic baking set that includes a loaf pan.)

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, ricotta, vanilla, lemon zest, and eggs until smooth. Add the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, and nutmeg and stir until just combined. Fold in the zucchini, then transfer to the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

Bake for 1 hour, until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool completely, then slice and serve.