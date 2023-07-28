In the Mood For Some Simple Decadence? Try Joanna Gaines’ No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Ball Recipe

Share

Because crafting a perfectly low-key dessert is a tough nut to crack.

If you’ve spent any time cooking for a famished crowd, you’re probably familiar with the need for a “back pocket” dessert recipe. By that we mean a standard, beloved sweet treat that you can whip up on the spot. These go-to desserts usually call for basic, affordable pantry ingredients, and they shouldn’t require advanced techniques or a ton of time. Plus, they get serious bonus points if they’re kid-friendly. But if you’re burnt out on searching for an easy, approachable dessert recipe that you can make for nearly anyone, we’ve got a splendidly yummy recommendation: Joanna Gaines’ chocolate-coated peanut butter balls.

In case you haven’t noticed, we definitely have an established weakness for Gaines’ cooking. Gaines gravitates toward standard supermarket ingredients and classic dishes that are utterly American — think Thanksgiving casserole or luscious butter dips. But her love of all things classic feels comforting instead of boring — and this simple, homey approach works for everything from easy baking projects to one-pot weeknight dinners. These are the kinds of dishes you’d drop off on a friend’s porch when they’re sad, sick, or otherwise unable to cook. And we all need more of that generous, loving energy in our lives.

Gaines’ snacky, sweet peanut butter balls are just like her other desserts: Uncomplicated yet unapologetically rich. Calling for just six ingredients and coming together in about half an hour, this dessert screams beginner-friendly and foolproof. You’ll simply mix butter, powdered sugar, peanut butter, and rice cereal into ball form. Then, coat in a two-ingredient chocolate dip. That’s it — the freezer does the rest of the heavy lifting. Which just means you’ll have more time to decide on your perfect “porch visit” outfit. (We have some expert outfit advice on deck if you need some style help, too.)

Joanna Gaines Peanut Butter Balls Recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 stick butter

2 cups powdered sugar

2 cups crunchy peanut butter

3 1/2 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 package chocolate almond bark

2 tablespoons oil

DIRECTIONS

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. In a medium bowl, mix together butter, powdered sugar, peanut butter, and Rice Krispies.

Form mixture into balls, about the size of a tablespoon. Place peanut butter balls on the baking sheet and into the freezer until firm, about 15 minutes.

In a small bowl, heat chocolate almond bark and oil. Dip each ball into the chocolate dip, add a few sprinkles (optional), and allow them to set on wax paper until the coating is dry, about 15 minutes.