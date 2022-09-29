Recipes September 29, 2022

Butter Yourself up With Joanna Gaines’s Flavorful Butter Flight

By Diana Valenzuela

We’re talking a trio of pumpkin, lemon, and strawberry spreads.

Dedicated fans of HGTV already know the Joanna Gaines story, but here’s a refresher if you need it: She and her husband Chip got famous for their home renovation show Fixer Upper, which then briskly ushered in the farmhouse chic trend. That’s right — all the hype about wainscotting and barn doors is partially due to her taste-making. But when she isn’t picking out the perfect clawfoot tub, Gaines moonlights as a bestselling author. She’s penned some pretty empowering stuff about fighting discrimination and prioritizing her own mental health.

Ever the entrepreneur, Gaines also runs a media outlet called Magnolia that dishes up recipes, DIY tutorials, and full-blown TV shows. Plus, the Gaineses run a quarterly journal and a real estate company so that, if you wish, you can buy a Gaines-approved house (well, only in the state of Texas). Seriously, do these people ever sleep?

OK, not all of us can run a billion businesses all while giving off a vibe that’s simultaneously fun, relatable, tasteful, and ground-breaking. But if you want to warm up your home with a bit of that trademark Gaines magic, we have a simple recipe that will pay off big time. For those of us who love spreading butter on a slice of warm toast (and who doesn’t?), Gaines recommends you kick it up a notch by whipping the butter together with a few extra ingredients. This recipe actually contains three different types of whipped butter: Strawberry, lemon, and pumpkin. If you’re still wild about bright, summery flavors, the lemon or berry options will be perfect (tip: the lemon recipe calls for the fewest ingredients). If you’re in a rush to embrace fall, go for the pumpkin. But we hope you’ll make all three and serve them alongside biscuits or pancakes for a decadent and leisurely Sunday breakfast.

Joanna Gaines’s Strawberry, Lemon, and Pumpkin Butter Recipes

Makes 1 cup (16 one tbsp. servings) of each butter

Ingredients

Strawberry Butter
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/4 cup strawberry preserves
1/8 tsp. sea salt

Lemon Butter
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
Zest of 2 lemons

Pumpkin Butter
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/2 can pumpkin puree
1/2 tsp. pumpkin spice extract
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tbsp. honey

Directions

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the butter on high speed until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes.
Turn the speed to low and add the ingredients one at a time until well incorporated.
Sprinkle in the salt for the strawberry butter.
Beat on high until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.
Transfer to an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 1 month. Serve at room temperature.

