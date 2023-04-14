Indulge Your Inner Chocoholic With This Jennifer Garner-Approved Gooey Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bar Recipe

Share

If you think vegan desserts can’t be decadent, the Last Thing He Told Me star is here to prove you wrong.

Whether you’re indulging your inner child or feeding a crowd (which may or may not include actual children), some occasions just call for a chocolate bar. But if you’re jonesing for something homemade or crave a gooey bar that actually includes whole foods, Jennifer Garner has a kinda-sorta-vegan chocolate bar recipe for the occasion.

Garner, whose new show The Last Thing He Told Me comes out today, recently filmed a goofy Instagram video tutorial of this Half-Baked Harvest recipe to show that making candy bars is easier than it sounds. In fact, most of the cooking time is devoted to chilling the dish in your freezer. If you enjoy slowly watching a dish come together, you’ll be in heaven. And if you don’t like that process, well…give yourself the gift of an online shopping sesh and some self-care and the time will fly by.

Garner clarifies that this dish isn’t fully vegan, depending on how vegan you are, because it includes honey; but you can easily swap that out for some agave syrup. And since we’re talking substitutions, keep in mind that you can also use milk chocolate instead of dark. Sure, the dish won’t be vegan, but if you don’t enjoy an ever-so-slightly bitter bite in your desserts, you should lean into what you enjoy.

We’ve included the recipe below, but Garner’s video instructions are essential to getting pumped. While she cooks, she sings, dances, does an unexpected amount of headbanging, and makes jokes about her occasional mistakes — which is all infectious. Plus, she admits that she finds making caramel to be “really nerve-wracking” which is a refreshingly realistic take from someone who could easily outsource that chore.

Check out the video below to see her in action (or to spy on Garner’s insanely regal cat).

Vegan-Friendly Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bar Recipe

Ingredients

12 ounces dark chocolate, chopped (make sure it’s vegan if that is important to you)

4 heaping tablespoons creamy peanut butter or almond butter

2 cups unsweetened flaked coconut

1 cup roasted cashews

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

1/2 cup light brown sugar (optional, see note)

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup roasted peanuts

Instructions

Line a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

Melt together 6 ounces of the chocolate and 2 rounded tablespoons of the peanut butter in the microwave until melted and smooth. Pour into the prepared baking dish and spread into an even layer. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes to harden.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the coconut flakes and cashews until finely ground. Add the dates and pulse until the mixture comes together and forms a ball.

When the chocolate–peanut butter mixture has hardened, remove the pan from the freezer and, using your hands, press the coconut mixture into an even layer on top of the chocolate. Return the pan to the fridge to chill while you make the third layer.

In a medium saucepan, combine the coconut milk, sugar, and honey. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the caramel has thickened. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes, then stir in the coconut oil, vanilla, and peanuts. Remove the pan from the fridge and pour the caramel mixture over the bars, spreading it in an even layer. Return the pan to fridge to chill for at least 1 hour.

About 10 minutes before you remove the bars from the fridge, melt together the remaining 6 ounces chocolate and remaining 2 tablespoons peanut butter in the microwave until melted and smooth. Let cool for 5 minutes, then pour the chocolate over the caramel layer, spreading it into one even layer. Return the bars to the fridge until well chilled, at least 1 hour.

Cut the bars into squares before serving. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.