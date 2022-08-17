Food and Drink August 17, 2022

Spice Things Up — But Not *Too* Much — with Katie’s Jalapeño Hack

By Katie Couric Media

Katie Couric smiles widely in front of a background of sliced green jalapeno peppers.

Complete with a handy TikTok tutorial.

We recently waxed lyrical about a handful of spicy food facts: A dose of heat is good for heart health and metabolism, and it will also help keep you cool. Fittingly, some of our favorite KCM recipes include a hefty dose of peppers: From our jalapeño egg rolls to Katie’s killer guacamole recipe, we’re all for spicing things up.

However, we should mention that “spicy” is pretty subjective, since everyone’s spice tolerance is a little different. But hey — there’s no shame if you’re not able to guzzle Tabasco (though if you can, that certainly sounds like a fun party trick). And there’s no reason why you can’t cut down on the heat while still reaping those health benefits alongside a ton of flavor. If you want to enjoy the tingling sensation of a bit of jalapeño without burning your mouth to bits, Katie has come to the rescue.

In her latest TikTok hack, Katie demonstrates how she likes to deseed her jalapeños. After all, those pesky seeds are what really bring all the heat and if you get rid of them, you can enjoy your peppers without the pain. Katie simply rolls the jalapeño on her cutting board a few times, cuts off the top of the pepper, and pours out the seeds. Much easier than scraping out the seeds, which is way too time-consuming. While Katie’s donning sunglasses in this video, she realized after posting the tutorial that she was missing another key accessory: A glove! Because, as one of her TikTok followers put it, “Have you ever scratched your face after handling a jalapeño? I have…It’s a bad day.”

If you’re starting to wade into the wild, crazy, sometimes confusing, always hilarious world of TikTok, we’ve included the video tutorial below. On Katie’s account you can also see her try the TikTok hydrangea hack, which will help your gorgeous summer flowers last. Give her a follow to check out all of her fun, easy, and occasionally spicy tutorials.

