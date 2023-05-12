The Mother of All Advice: Our Editors Reflect on Wise Advice From Our Moms

Share

We wouldn’t be the same without these wonderful, inspiring, and occasionally unsolicited words of wisdom.

Whether you were raised by your mom, grandmother, aunt, or any number of fierce, powerful women, you probably received your fair share of “helpful” guidance. As a kid, it’s not always fun to be told to wipe crumbs off your face, share candy with siblings, or sit up straight. And as teens, most of us rolled our eyes when our maternal figures gave their opinions on our disastrous outfits, trendy hairstyles, first loves, or career goals.

Once we embarked on our own hilariously rocky roads to adulthood, however, most of those instructions — that we initially perceived as nagging — began to make sense. Maybe you turned down a second date with a crush because they were chronically late and your grandma always taught you to be punctual. Maybe you scolded your roommates for not wiping down the counter because your godmother was religiously neat in the kitchen. No matter what, we’ve all had moments when we’ve realized, I’m just like her.

This Mother’s Day, our staff is celebrating what mother figures do best by reflecting on the most meaningful advice we’ve received from our favorite matriarchs. If you’re a mother figure to anyone, this is permission to remind them of your own rules and principles for navigating life. They’ll thank you later.

The Best Advice From Our Moms

“It’s OK to be tutti-frutti.” As a kid, I would be understandably devastated when a classmate wouldn’t want to befriend me or I had an unrequited crush. In response, my mom Terry said this phrase to me several times, and its meaning is something I still come back to. Vanilla ice cream is a neutral flavor that almost anyone enjoys, and tutti-frutti — that kooky, dried-fruit-filled option that only some ice cream parlors carry — isn’t everyone’s “thing.” But, as she always reminded me, for tutti-frutti lovers, that flavor was stupendous, bordering on an obsession. So just accept that you won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, and for some people, you’ll be an absolute treasure. And more importantly: why try to be vanilla, when you could be packed with color and a little offbeat in the very best way. — Molly Simms, Editorial Director

“Always treat others the way you would want to be treated.” It’s a simple concept, but my mama, Kathy, repeatedly told me (and still tells me) that living by the Golden Rule is the only way to do it. Kindness and curiosity toward everyone you meet isn’t always the easiest way to go, but it’s taught me that everyone is worth learning from in some way or another. She also stresses that the rule goes both ways: It’s okay to say goodbye to someone who isn’t showing you the love and respect you deserve. Plus, this is a pretty cool way to make friends with those you assume you’d never gel with — from strangers at bars to people I interview for stories, entering conversations with an open mind and sometimes silly grin has made me some lifelong buddies. — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor

​​”Just do the next right thing.” This is one of my favorite pearls of wisdom that my mom, Regina, handed down. This simple yet powerful mantra has become like a compass, guiding me through both small bumps in the road, and big decision junctures. The saying always reminds me to trust myself and pay attention to my gut instincts. Regardless of the situation, the next best step is always one that’s kind, honest, and generous — and that keeps me moving in the “right” direction. — Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor

“Time doesn’t stand still.” This is one of the many pieces of advice my mom, Gigi, gave me that continues to stick with me. Whenever I was nervous or anxious about something (be it a test at school, a job interview, or the NYC marathon that I ran in her honor), she reminded me that time doesn’t stand still, and that I’d get through it. Whenever I face a challenge now, I remember that I’ll make it through to the other side. Now, as I get older, I also like to think of this phrase from the flip side: Whenever I’m celebrating (whether it’s a friend’s wedding, an accomplishment, or a birthday) I remind myself that time doesn’t stand still — and take the time to soak in and enjoy every moment. — Victoria Bellucci, Account Manager

“Who cares what people think?” My mother will do anything to embarrass me: I’m still having flashbacks to when she, my dad, and my two sisters dressed up as the cast of Christmas Vacation and waited for me outside of my gate at the airport during the holidays. (I won’t go into details, but you can use your imagination for what Cousin Eddy wore.) She also gets up and dances at any outdoor concert we go to — complete with loud claps, twirls, and hoots and hollers. But I’ve learned to lean into the craziness and always hear her words echo inside my head, “Who cares what people think?” These five little words have helped me embrace my clumsiness, my self-deprecating humor, and take advantage of every opportunity thrown at me. Because, really, in the grand scheme of things, you’re going to remember how you felt in that moment of silliness, or during an impromptu dance session. So make the most of every day, hour, and minute. — Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer

“Hyperbole makes a story better.” My mother is, bar none, the funniest person I’ve ever met, and I’m so lucky to have inherited even a molecule of her sense of humor. My whole life, I watched how she could command a room with her outrageous stories until everyone was crying with laughter. I learned from her that sometimes, a bit of hyperbole is totally fine, as long as it’s not hurting anyone. It usually makes a story better. — Emily Pinto, Senior Producer and Creative Director Branded Content

“Chin up.” My mom is my favorite person on the planet, and I always look to her as an example of how to carry myself through the ups and downs of life. And my mom’s mother, my Nana Barbie, was her North Star. They both embodied the same can-do, brush-yourself-off-and-pick-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps attitude. “Chin up” is something I always hear them saying in my head, and it has served as a helpful mantra through tough times, and a reminder that whatever I’ve got going on, I can handle it, because strong women raised me. (So corny but so true.) They also both stressed the importance of sitting back and enjoying a nice glass of wine — I can’t wait to enjoy one with my mom this Mother’s Day — and we’ll be sure to do a “chin chin” to Nana! 🙂 — Julia Lewis, Producer

“Be kind and be yourself, always — these two things will take you the furthest in life. No one can stop what’s truly meant for you.” I’m grateful that my mother both taught me that and embodied that for as long as I can remember. This is truly the best advice from the sweetest woman I know! When you lead with love and are authentic, life’s best will come and find you. — Destin Walton, Account Manager

“Get a good education — no matter what happens, no one can take it away from you.” My mom grew up in Iran and learned at a young age how important education would be for her future. She excelled in school, later becoming the valedictorian of her dental school class (a fact she never boasted about, but I’m more than happy to brag about on her behalf). When my parents brought my two brothers and sister to America during the Iranian Revolution, one of their biggest motivators was getting their kids somewhere they had educational freedom. I was born a year later, and my parents ingrained all 4 of us siblings with the power of education at a young age. My mom passed away when I was 16, so she missed many educational milestones in my life, but I always think about her advice, especially now that I’m raising two girls of my own. — Sara Sajadi, Head of Marketing and eCommerce

“Just keep trying.” My mom is the embodiment of hard work and persistence. I have very distinct memories of wanting to drop out of soccer when I was a kid because I hated running and I thought the snacks were lame. Though her refusal to let me quit seemed unfair at the time, it taught me a vital lesson: Don’t give up at the first sign of struggle, because if you power through, you might still hate sports but you will have the fortitude to chase your dreams. — Tess Bonn, Senior Writer

“Look the part.” For my mom Leisa, that always meant a tailored blazer and heels, which encouraged her to dive into whatever the day had in store. She’s the most career-driven, ambitious, and badass role model I could ever have. And though every day may not require a “professional” look, she taught me to feel confident in how I present myself. Even if you don’t know how you’re going to accomplish your end goal, work for it, push through, fake it ‘til you make it, and find the girl power within to get you there. — Corinne Brown, Associate Graphic and Brand Designer

“Enjoy where you are and what you have today.” That’s something my mother, Laura, always told me, and it’s gotten me through many seasons of my life. Life is much more about the journey than the destination, and she taught me the importance of savoring every moment and chapter. It’s about practicing gratitude in every stage of my life no matter what obstacle I’m faced with. — Victoria Umpierrez, Senior Associate Partnerships

“Whatever’s meant to be will be.” Breakup? “If it’s meant to be, you’ll find your way back to each other.” Job interview didn’t pan out? If that company is really your home, you’ll find a position eventually. I can’t lie: It was kind of annoying to hear while I was in the throes of a certain heartbreak or disappointment, but I could never be mad, because of course, she was always right. — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor

“Be great at what you do.” My mom isn’t the type to dish out advice, but this is a lesson I picked up through observation: Being an expert in something makes you extremely valuable. As a paralegal and a notary, she can expound on everything from selling a vehicle to writing a last will and testament, and as a kid I was always proud to hear her explain these complicated topics that seemed to confuse other adults. Seeing her in action taught me how much people love someone who can answer their questions — and she would also occasionally bring me to work so I could play in the courtroom when it wasn’t being used, a preschooler’s dream. — Ryan Buxton, Deputy Editor

“Always prioritize your friendships.” My mom has been my go-to my entire life, from teaching me how to get oil stains out of clothes to editing my essays through college, so it’s hard for me to pick just one piece of advice out of the mountain she’s given me. But one of my favorites was that she always told me to prioritize my female friendships because those are the relationships that stick — and the people who’ll be by my side forever. I’m now lucky to have about 40 incredible girlfriends from middle school through college and beyond who I’m simply obsessed with and can’t imagine my life without. Deborah’s for the girls, and you heard it here first: Girl power! — Ciara Hopkinson, Associate