I Got It From My Mama: Fashion Advice From Our Favorite Moms

Mother knows best, especially when it comes to getting dressed.

For most women, our first fashion influencers, stylists, and critics were our mothers. If you grew up in the same home as your mom, you probably have fond memories of sneaking into her closet to rifle through her dresses, try on her shoes, and adorn yourself in her fanciest jewelry.

You might also have fond-ish memories of her giving you style advice, solicited or not. (If you’re someone who looks back on pictures of yourself as a teenager in too-trendy hairstyles and ill-fitting pants, you’ll probably understand why she gave you all those critiques.) Ultimately, lots of moms know what they’re talking about when it comes to looking good, which is why we asked the KCM staff to share the best fashion advice they’ve ever gotten from their mothers. Better still, we’ve also got suggestions for how to use these words of wisdom to spruce up your spring wardrobe.

“My mom always keeps up on the latest trends and isn’t afraid to take chances. She also taught me that you should find simple basics like tank tops and shorts for low prices, but that you shouldn’t be afraid to splurge on the pieces that’ll last forever, like jean jackets, winter coats, and jewelry.”

Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer

Classic Jean Jacket Courtesy of Talbots Meredith’s mom Lori knows the importance of a piece you’ll wear year after year: Jean jackets have been a staple of spring wardrobes since the dawn of denim, and we especially appreciate ones you won’t need to break the bank for. If you love wearing skirts, dresses, or white jeans in the spring, this adorable jean jacket will go with anything. Plus, it’s got a lot of seasonal mileage potential — you can wear it on sunny spring days, balmy warm summer nights, and even transition it into the fall. Buy Here

“My mom is my North Star when it comes to fashion advice — I’m in my thirties and still text her photos of my outfits to see what’s working and what isn’t. Of all the advice she’s handed down to me, one lesson stands out: Never underestimate the power of a show-stopping accessory.”

Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content

Lemons and Oranges Tote Courtesy of Talbots Alaina’s mom Regina knows what she’s talking about — an eye-catching statement piece can make even the most bland outfit look spectacular. That’s exactly why we chose this tote — the print and colors are so gorgeous, you’ll want to carry it everywhere. Buy Here

“Long before Hillary Clinton inspired us with her array of colorful pantsuits, there was my mom, Pam Bonn: I have a framed photograph of her wearing a double-breasted pantsuit with a string of pearls and a big smile. She taught me that whatever I decide to wear, wear it with confidence.”

Tess Bonn, Senior Writer

Sharkskin Pantsuit Courtesy of Talbots Pam’s got the right idea — a well-tailored pantsuit is a woman’s best friend. We’re head over heels for this wide-leg pant and linen blazer combo. The coral pink color adds a feminine touch to the more masculine style, which makes it perfect for work or play. To top it all off, the entire outfit is machine-washable, which is a dream come true for anyone who’s had to spend a small fortune dry-cleaning work clothes. Buy Here

“My mom has always had a great eye when it comes to jewelry, which inspired me to break the rules by mixing materials like beading and metal. When I was little, I remember trying on my mom’s rings and necklaces, all in different hues and finishes. To this day, she still rocks layered necklaces of all colors; we even have a couple of matching pieces we wear everyday to feel close to each other, despite being hundreds of miles apart.”

Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor

Seed To It Torsade Necklace Courtesy of Talbots We’re pretty sure that Kathy, Katie’s mom, would fully approve of this crystal blue necklace. It’s full of color, mixes gold and beading, and gives you that coveted layered look while only having a single clasp, so you never have to worry about tangling. Buy Here

“My mom always told me not to be afraid of color! I personally like to stick to neutrals and basics, but she reminds me to have fun with my outfits and spice them up with a pop of color — even if that’s just via a pair of shoes.”

Victoria Bellucci, Account Manager

Pamela Bow Linen Espadrilles Courtesy of Talbots We know that Gigi, Victoria’s mom, would love to see her daughter in these espadrille wedges. Not only will the pop of pink brighten up any mellow-hued outfit, but the little bow is a special touch that makes them even more memorable. Of course, we respect Victoria’s right to rock neutrals, so we chose these super flattering, go-with-anything wide-leg pants to pair them with. She could also add a sleeveless white shirt (we love this one with a button back), while Gigi can opt for a bright tee. Buy Here

“My mom taught me the importance of investing in quality pieces, rather than trendy items that’ll only last a few washes. She says, ‘Classics never go out of style.’ And as someone who regularly borrows her clothes and accessories, I have to agree!”

Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor

Linen Midi Shirt Dress Courtesy of Talbots There’s nothing more classic than a linen dress — which is why they’ve been a favorite of women everywhere for decades. We love this neutral linen midi shirt-dress, because breathability is what we’re all desperate for during the height of summer. But the subtle green tone is neutral enough to go with brown boots and a jacket, meaning you can wear it well into the fall. Buy Here

“My mom has always told me to invest in comfortable heels. There’s nothing worse than buying shoes that end up sitting in your closet because you’re dreading the pain they’re sure to cause. A well-fitting pair is a must.”

Alexia Vicario, Account Executive

Tilly Metallic Napa Block Heels Courtesy of Talbots Alexis’s mom Filomena is preaching a truth learned the hard way by those of us who’ve spent days nursing our blistered feet after a night in uncomfortable heels. Luckily, we’ve found heels that are cute and agony-free: The metallic sheen on these block heels makes them formal enough to wear to a wedding, and the low height is just what you need for spending a night on your feet. Buy Here

“My mom still practices what she preaches: As a teacher, her style advice was and always has been ‘Dress for comfort — worn-in and soft is fashionable and functional.’ I take this to heart by mixing vintage favorites with new, quality staples.”

Sam Vastis, Senior Associate

Linen Boyfriend Shirt Courtesy of Talbots Whether you’re a teacher or anyone else who’s constantly on-the-go, you probably know how important it is to have all-day basics that are comfortable, versatile, and light. But being comfy doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your sense of style. That’s what makes this linen boyfriend shirt so ideal — you’ll feel like you’re in your pajamas all day, but you’ll look like you’re ready to take on the world. Buy Here

“The fashion rule of my mother’s that I still follow is, ‘It’s always better to be overdressed than under.’ Yes, that’s resulted in me showing up to casual hangouts looking as if I’m going to a job interview, but I maintain that you’ll never be sorry for having an outfit that’s slightly too fancy. Worse comes to worst, you’ll look like you put some extra care into looking nice for whoever you’re meeting up with, which’ll make *them* feel a little more special.”

Molly Simms, Editorial Director

Tweed Jacket Courtesy of Talbots Molly’s mom is right. Let’s face it — even though it’s nice to loaf around in sweats, getting dressed up is pretty fun, and this tweed jacket will elevate even the most casual outfit to “fancy” status. Whether you wear it with jeans and a tee or over an elegant dress, the delicate stitching and eye-catching buttons will have people wondering why exactly you’re so chic. Buy Here

“My mom is the single most fashionable person I know, so I never make a purchasing decision without consulting her first. She knows how to pick and choose when to go classic or timeless, and when to opt for the new trend. And if I’m ever in a bind, she taught me that the time-tested ‘skirt and a cute top’ combo will never fail.”

Sam Donsky, Audience Development Manager

Poplin Fit and Flare Skirt Courtesy of Talbots If a cute skirt is what Sam’s mom Gail wants, then a cute skirt she shall get. We love this one, because it looks like it’s something a woman would have looked totally natural wearing in 1950, 1970, and 2023, and it’ll probably be just as “in” in 2040. The full skirt and cheery bow paired with a white top makes us want to hop on a bike with a picnic basket and head to the beach — an activity just as timeless as this skirt. Buy Here

“My mother Susan is the QUEEN of color. She always wears bold patterns and bright prints, and she always looks like a million bucks. She’ll combine items I would never think to mix together, and somehow they just work. She’s taught me to be bold in every area of my life, including my wardrobe.”

Emily Pinto, Senior Producer and Creative Director

Floret Medallion Maxi Dress Bold pattern lovers, rejoice — we’ve found the perfect dress for you. There isn’t a single skin tone that this blue and teal combo won’t flatter, and the material is thick enough that you won’t have to worry about any pesky panty lines showing through. If you’re really feeling adventurous, wear it with a pair of colorful earrings to light up any room. (And as the author of this piece, I’d like to say: Mom, you probably know now what you’re getting for Mother’s Day. I love you and thank you for being my fashion icon!) Buy Here

