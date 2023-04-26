Gift Guides April 26, 2023

Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2023

By Katie Couric Media

Shop our curated collection of treasures for every

(super)mom out there.

collage of flowers

Mother’s Day Gifting Made Easy: Where to Order the Best Flowers Online

These aren’t your average bodega bouquets.
collage of lululemon gifts

Lululemon Is Celebrating Moms This Year With a Special Collection — Here’s What We’re Buying

Help mom update her wardrobe with these picks from our favorite athleisure retailer.
mother's day gifts for yourself

43 Amazing Mother’s Day Gifts to Give Yourself — Because You Deserve It

Because no one knows what you want better than you.
mother's day gifts for moms from katie

What Moms Want for Mother’s Day — According to Katie

Katie hand-selected these top gifts for the women in her life.
collage of books

Help Her Library Hit the Mother Lode With These Incredible Books for Moms

No matter who you’re shopping for, these reads will be page-turners.
amazon gifts for women

17 Thoughtful Gifts for Moms We Discovered on Amazon

It’s prime time to show her you care.
16 Gifts That Look Luxurious But Are Surprisingly Affordable

Impress them with these expensive-looking finds that cost less than you’d think.

