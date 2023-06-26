You’ll Have a Blast Visiting (or Living In) 2023’s Most Fun States

Share

Find out if your state is one of America’s most entertaining.

When you’re bogged down by life’s tedious tasks, you probably self-soothe by looking forward to an upcoming vacation. But when you’re packing for that interstate road trip, you may start to wonder if you’ve chosen the right destination. Is the music scene in Tennessee better than the jazz you’ll hear in Louisiana? Should you have selected New York’s nightlife over Floridian beaches? Thanks to WalletHub’s study on 2023’s most fun states, you can easily research the most entertaining locations for your next trip — or your next big move.

How does one determine who’s having the most fun, you ask? In WalletHub’s case, experts evaluated all 50 states in terms of two categories: “entertainment and recreation” and “nightlife.” Under these umbrellas, Wallethub compared 26 metrics. Under recreation, experts surveyed important considerations like the number of restaurants, attractions, and movie theaters. Under nightlife, they evaluated aspects of the perfect night out — like beer and wine prices, music festivals per capita, and time of last call at bars.

If your favorite state is low on the list, don’t take the placement too personally, though. WalletHub considered factors that you may not care about at all — like the number of skiing facilities per capita or the number of casinos. If you hate gambling or prefer drinking hot chocolate to hitting the slopes, you probably wouldn’t include these factors in your own survey. The concept of “fun” is subjective and can’t be determined once and for all.

Plus, while fun is a big part of life, you may value spending time in the safest locations, versus the most traditionally entertaining. Or you might prioritize factors like home prices or healthy aging if you’re planning on a later-in-life move. After all, home is where your heart is — regardless of the number of music festivals local to you.

Source: WalletHub

Most Fun States in the U.S.