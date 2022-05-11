Ready for a Raise? Here Are the Cities with the Highest Salaries in the U.S.

Share

Who’s saving up money for a move?

Whether you’re actively looking for a boost in your paycheck or simply wondering whether your occupation might be more valued elsewhere, it’s always fun to find out how the other half lives. You might not be surprised to know that some of the cities with the highest median salary in the country are hubs like Boston and San Francisco, but there are also plenty of smaller cities and regions that offer a great bang for your buck in 2022.

It’s worth noting a few caveats, though, before we break down which cities offer the highest salaries.

First, you should keep in mind that some of the cities with the highest median salaries are also cities that are the most expensive to live in. This means that while your salary might be higher in a certain city, you also might have higher living expenses, which could negate the salary bump entirely. For example, the cities of San Jose, San Francisco, and New York City might offer higher salaries than other areas of the country, but they are some of the most expensive to live in.

Another aspect to consider is what type of industry you currently work in, or plan to transfer into. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest paying jobs in the country are in the medical field (including anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, orthodontists, and psychiatrists), or are involved in some sort of field related to engineering (including flight engineers, computer systems managers, and more).

Without further ado, here’s the full list of the 16 cities with the highest median salaries in America, according to Business Insider:

16 U.S. Cities with the Highest Salary (Median)

1. San Jose, California ($75,770) 9. Denver, CO ($53,060) 2. San Francisco, California ($64,990) 10. San Diego, CA ($53,020) 3. Washington, D.C. ($64, 930) 11. Los Angeles, CA ($53,000) 4. Boston, MA ($60,540) 12. Baltimore, MD ($52,460) 5. New York City, NY ($59,060) 13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN ($52,080) 6. Seattle, WA ($57,370) 14. Sacramento, CA ($51,970) 7. Hartford, CT ($55,580) 15. Philadelphia, PA ($51,740) 8. New Haven, CT ($53,350) 16. Worcester, MA ($51,330)

