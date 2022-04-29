Culture April 29, 2022

These Are the 17 Safest Cities in the U.S.

By Katie Couric Media

pedestrians crossing street

Getty Images

The safest cities in the country might surprise you…

Do you know how safe it is where you live? An even better question might be: How do you define safety to begin with?

There are so many different factors that contribute to the overall sense of safety — or danger — a person can feel while living in a city. Of course, some of the most immediate and obvious ones that come to mind are whether you feel safe walking home alone late at night, and how many break-ins might be taking place in your neighborhood.

But there are other elements to consider, too. For example, the quality of roads in a city can contribute to the level of driving safety, and the general location of a city might mean that its residents are more or less likely to experience a natural disaster, like an earthquake or a wildfire.

In a 2021 survey, WalletHub analyzed over 180 cities in the United States, measuring their level of safety across 44 key indicators. Those indicators include assaults per capita, unemployment rate, road quality, traffic fatalities per capita, number of law enforcement employees per capita, natural disaster risk levels, and more.

The great thing about this survey is that it highlights all of the various strategies cities can take to create a safer world for their residents and it does so by providing specific details like these:

  • South Burlington, Vermont has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, along with one of the lowest percentages of uninsured people in the country.
     
  • Portland, Maine is a top city when it comes to the percentage of its population that has an emergency savings account.
     
  • Buffalo, New York has one of the lowest natural disaster risk levels of any city in the country.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of the 17 safest cities in America, per WalletHub’s analysis: 

18 Safest Cities in America
1. Columbia, MD10. Winston-Salem, NC
2. South Burlington, VT11. Manchester, NH
3. Nashua, NH12. Gilbert, AZ
4. Yonkers, NY13. Durham, NC
5. Madison, WI14. Salem, OR
6. Portland, ME15. Fremont, CA
7. Warwick, RI16. Plano, TX
8. Raleigh, NC17. Buffalo, NY
9. Burlington, VT

Curious about how your hometown stacks up in other ways? You might want to check out our list of the happiest cities in America, or our list of the most sustainable cities in America, too.

More About

Culture
Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth
April 29, 2022

Give Yourself Something to Look Forward to With Everything We’re Watching and Listening to This Week

You know the feeling: Monday again? Starting the week (and bidding adieu to the weekend) is never easy, but it’s always a little easier when you have something fun to look forward to. Whether it’s a great movie, a binge-worthy TV series, a book you can’t put down, or a podcast that’ll grip you throughout […]
The cover of Monarca The cover of Monarca
April 28, 2022

‘Monarca’ Author Leopoldo Gout on His New Novel and the Fight to Save the Monarch Butterfly

Leopoldo Gout is a visual artist, the author of several books, and a filmmaker who’s worked on titles like Molly’s Game and Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein docuseries Filthy Rich. And he views his latest book, Monarca, as the culmination of all his artistic pursuits. It’s a fable about a young girl who’s transformed into a monarch […]
3 books for dads 3 books for dads
April 26, 2022

Get Him a Good Book! Zibby Owens’ Favorite Father’s Day Reads

What does a dad really need? Sometimes, perhaps, just to be left alone! Some sleep! A round of golf! But many dads have everything they need thanks to all the love in their families. Still, it’s nice to give them a little something to honor their special day. This Father’s Day, treat the dad in […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events