Katie’s Genius Hack for Cleaning Out Old Candle Wax

By Katie Couric Media

We were drawn to this tip like a moth to a flame.

Two things we know to be true: Nothing sets the mood quite like lighting a few candles — and nothing is more annoying than trying to clean the old, dried wax off your glass holder when you’re finished.

Lucky for all of us, Katie’s got a simple trick to make this problem a thing of the past.

From cooking up an effortless (but delicious) meal to giving a gift that doesn’t harm the environment to making your hydrangeas last as long as possible, Katie is the queen of incredibly easy strategies for making your life a whole lot better, and her trick for candles is no exception.

She recently showed us the steps on her TikTok account — and there are only two of them! First, stick those old candles into the freezer (perhaps near the bread you’re expertly freezing, thanks to another genius tip from Ina Garten). Once they’ve had time to harden, turn them upside down and give the jar a nice little bang on the counter, and voila — the old wax will pop right out, leaving your jar clean and ready for a fresh candle to light next time.

If you’re interested in more around-the-house advice where that came from, check out this guide to learning to make your very own sustainable candles. (If you’re not the DIY type and prefer to buy a candle that’s ready to light right away, we’re huge fans of the scents from Fréres Branchiaux.) And if getting your candle jars all sparkling clean motivates you to take on an even bigger project, try some of our ideas for sprucing up your bathroom without spending a fortune.

