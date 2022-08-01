Spruce Up Your Bathroom Without Spending a Fortune

Share

Take your bathroom from drab to fab with some of our carefully curated bathroom accent pieces.

Ahh the bathroom…It can either be a soothing paradise that evokes feelings of calming solitude — or a place you’d honestly rather avoid, but can’t because of bodily functions and hygiene and all that. Obviously, we want your bathroom to be the former, but unless you’ve got the money to undertake a big renovation, it might not be possible. That’s why we rounded up some items that can easily give your bathroom a quick facelift, but won’t cost you a fortune.

Our advice is not to go overboard with multiple colors and patterns, but to choose one color palette or theme and stick to it. If you’re someone who likes a room with a bit more character, then choose one bolder item — like the shower curtain, the bath mat, or a framed picture on the wall — and have that be the “conversation piece” of the room. Because people do talk about bathrooms, right?

We’ve chosen four different bathroom motifs that should fit well in any home, and hand-picked some of our favorite items that you can order right to your front door. Whether you’re someone who prefers a bright-colored powder room or someone who’d rather stick to black-and-white or stone tones, we’ve got options to fit any color preference.

Finally, don’t forget that sometimes, a little bit of elbow grease can go a long way. You don’t want to just cover up a dirty bathroom with a new rug: Invest a full day in scrubbing away any built-up grime — if you’ve got dirty tiles, a little bit of hand soap, a toothbrush will do wonders. Once that’s done, check out some of the bathroom essentials we’ve collected below, and soon enough you’ll be proudly showing off your luxurious lavatory.

The Potty Paradise

This style is for anyone who thinks of their bathroom breaks as a vacation from the real world…or anyone who uses the bathroom “on island time.”

Allover Jungle Shower Curtain This shower curtain from Urban Outfitters will make you feel like you’re staying in The Palm Suite at The White Lotus. Pretend the sound of your shower is like the soft pattering of rain outside of your window in Hawaii! Buy Here

Haven Acacia Wastebasket If you’re going to go for a paradise themed bathroom, it’s all in the little details. We love this trash can, which looks like it could have been plucked right out of a rainforest. Buy Here

Parlor Palm Does anything say paradise like a real palm plant? If you’ve got the counter space in your bathroom, this little guy will really brighten up the room. Buy Here

Riviera Bath Mat We can’t look away from this bathroom rug — it’s fun and unique without being too flashy. No matter how small your bathroom, it’ll feel like a palace with this elegant design on the floor covering up the old tiles. Buy Here

The Shoreline Wall Art You can’t have a bathroom paradise without a view of the ocean! This framed photo will whisk you away on a warm wave. Buy Here

The Black and White Washroom

If you love a clean, sleek look in a bathroom but still want some warm accents, then you’ll fall head over heels for our black and white picks.

White Polka Dot Shower Curtain We absolutely adore this shower curtain. The white linen will give the whole room a clean look, and the subtle pom pom details will add a bit of fun. Buy Here

Modern Threads Reversible Bath Rugs We bought this bathroom rug because it breaks up the white details of the bathroom with a subtle bit of black that isn’t too jarring. Buy Here

“Days in Paris” Framed Photograph Is there anything more romantic in your powder room than a portrait of Paris? You’ll want to sit in there all day staring at this photo, trying to teleport to Europe. Buy Here

Simplehuman White Steel Trash Can We recommend this trashcan because it’s simple, the white/silver look seamlessly blends with any room, and the covered lid will conceal any unpleasant smells. Buy Here

Brooklyn Candle Studio Santorini Candle Nothing says relaxing like the smell of fig and sandalwood. Put this candle on your bathroom counter or toilet tank to mellow out the whole room. Buy Here

The Quaint Country Commode

This is the bathroom for all of you Fixer Upper fans out there, or anyone who loves the farmhouse look (without, we hope, the barnhouse smell).

Agneta Shower Curtain This shower curtain’s big, bright flowers evoke feelings of warmth and happiness — just how we want to feel after a long soak in the tub. Buy Here

Bunny Toilet Paper Holder Could this be the cutest toilet paper holder ever made? It’s sure to make guests smile (and you, of course). Buy Here

George Oliver Blanket Ladder Have some space to space? This ladder is the farmhouse-y way to display your towels. Joanna Gaines would approve. Buy Here

Farmhouse Wall Clock If you’re really looking for that farmhouse feel, this clock is an elegantly rustic addition to any wall. Buy Here

Rustic Barnwood Tissue Box Cover A tissue box holder is a simple way to elevate any bathroom. We love this rustic-looking one, which actually comes in a pack of two. (Score.) Buy Here

The Chic and Sleek Lavatory

These stone and chrome accents are perfect for anyone who likes a more industrial look in their home.

Ceramic Soap Dish If you love the industrial look, this soap dish is for you. The gray stone is sure to add a sophisticated and polished look to any bathroom. Buy Here

Two-Tone Metal Wastebasket If you’re going for sleek, this beautiful wastebasket is the ideal way to show your attention to detail. Buy Here

Gray Shower Curtain Set If you’re going to spring for some expensive bathroom accessories, there’s no need to spend a fortune on a shower curtain. This one will serve its intended purpose at a very reasonable price. Buy Here