Style December 21, 2021

How I Said Yes to My Mother of the Bride Dress

By Katie Couric

pictures of katie couric with her daughter on her wedding day

Images by Brian Dorsey Studios, Graphic by Corinne Brown/KCM

It was quite the process, but a fun and rewarding one!

It was April. I’d cruised around a few department stores hunting for the perfect mother of the bride dress. Something pretty and summery and not too matronly. I was quickly overwhelmed.

Then I searched online. I’m still old-fashioned, I like to feel the fabric, try a dress on (especially because sizes fluctuate wildly these days…wow! I’m a size 4! I’ll take two! But I digress) and look in the mirror without having to worry about boxing it up and sending it back. 

April turned to May. I was starting to panic. The wedding was two months away.

I had met Georgina Chapman at an annual summer beach dinner thrown by our good friends Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict. I adore them both and they (for the most part) have exquisite taste in friends. Georgina sat across from me and she was lovely. Totally unpretentious, curious, and, on a superficial note, drop-dead gorgeous. She is divorced from Harvey Weinstein. We’ve never discussed that, but I can’t begin to imagine what that whole ordeal was like. I instantly liked Georgina for Georgina. So I called her since she’s the co-founder of women’s fashion label Marchesa.

“Georgina. Help. My daughter is getting married in two months and I have no idea what I’m going to wear. Do you have dresses that might be suitable for a mother of the bride that are fresh and not frumpy?” Without a beat, in her lilting British accent, she told me that I was welcome to come to the showroom and look around. 

I had perused some of her dresses online and one had caught my eye. It was a strapless blush pink number — shorter in the front and longer in the back with velvety flowers in the fabric. (And it was on sale! Anyone who knows me knows I like a deal!) I thought I might be able to pull it off since my clavicles and ankles have stood the test of time. I figured I could start lifting hand weights to tighten up my flesh flags — you know, the stuff on the back of your upper arm that keeps moving even when your arm stops?

Katie Couric trying on a pink gown

I tried it on and…well, it kind of worked! But since Ellie’s was going to be a quintessential summer wedding, I wondered if the fabric might read a bit heavy. 

Katie Couric trying on a gown with large pink flowers

After draping some beautiful, lighter flowery prints over my torso, I spied a pink dress hanging among the row of exquisite frocks. I grabbed it and gingerly inquired, “Could this fabric work? Does it have enough weight?” (Fashion design has never been my forte. I got a C in home ec for messing up my dirndl skirt.)

Katie couric trying on pink gowns

Georgina and her amazing team contemplated. Yes. It could work. I went home with a little pep in my step, realizing that help was on the way. But that didn’t stop me from scrolling. I saw another dress with basically the same cut with some pretty appliqué flowers. I texted it just to say I kind of liked that look. 

A model wearing a strapless gown with purple flowers

I sent another gorgeous dress, worn by an equally gorgeous gazelle-like model because I liked the colors. I’m pretty sure I was driving them crazy.

a model wearing a pink floral gown

Georgina sent a few fabric samples in the pink family. Did you ever get your colors done? Am I dating myself? I supposedly look good in gem tones and bright colors — I’m drawn to more blueish pinks than coral-y pinks. 

fabric swatches in different shades of pink

We decided the pink piquet was just right. And the appliqué would work well on that fabric. Then Rita, Marchesa’s head pattern maker, and the talented team went to work!

pink fabric swatches with floral appliques

I loved my dress! It was truly fresh and not frumpy. I think it echoed the lines of Ellie’s gorgeous bridal gown (thank you Monique Lhuillier!) and it was comfortable and easy to dance in! The skirt hid a multitude of sins, if you know what I mean. And it worked well with Carrie’s dress, which was so pretty and so her!

katie couric in a pink floral marchesa gown.

The coolest thing about this whole story? It’s now going to be in Marchesa’s collection!

Model wearing pink floral marchesa gown

Now, I know not everyone can pick up the phone and call Georgina Chapman. BUT…I think you can, if you are so inclined, probably find a talented seamstress and work with her (or him) to create something you really love. Or you can just buy a dress online! But the whole process was so much fun (albeit at times, slightly nerve-wracking given my propensity for procrastination!). And I’m so grateful to Georgina and her amazing team for helping a sister — well, a mother out! So now you know how I said YES to the dress!

Katie couric with her daughter's at Ellie's wedding
Brian Dorsey Studios

