Decades after her passing, Princess Diana’s sense of style lives on. Here are some of our favorite casual looks of hers, and how to recreate them.

It’s been almost 25 years since Princess Diana’s tragic passing, and the world still feels the hole she left. One of the most beloved public figures of all time, the princess was known for being silly, casual, and relatable, all of which shone through in her wardrobe. Not that her fashion sense was her most admirable trait — we couldn’t begin to explain why she was nicknamed “The Peoples’ Princess.” And we can’t really help you be as good as she was, but we can help you look the part.

While her style can never be duplicated, it’s often imitated, and it’s no wonder: even with her incredibly slender, tall frame (she stood a statuesque 5’10), she often wore styles that were simple and accessible, that any woman would look and feel beautiful in.

With the new film Spencer starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana coming to theaters on November 5th, we thought there was no better time to revisit and celebrate some of the People’s Princess’ most beloved looks. Given how many jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks she served over the course of her short life, it was tough to choose just eight of them to share with you. We decided that since we aren’t going to any royal engagements or international balls anytime soon (at least, most of us aren’t) we would focus on Diana’s more casual looks. Most of them are quite easy to emulate if you know where to look, and a lot of the silhouettes we’ve chosen to focus on that may have seemed just slightly dated ten years ago are back at the height of popularity. From her tongue-in-cheek “black sheep” sweater to the Fair Isle jumper and rain boots she was photographed in shortly after her engagement to Prince Charles was announced, we’ve curated some pieces that will help you emulate some of her most admired outfits. As to her perfectly feathered blonde hair, unfortunately, you’re on your own. We hope that Lady Diana would be flattered to know that she’s still our fashion north star after all these years.

The 8 Best Princess Diana Fashion Moments and How to Recreate Them

Princess Diana’s Black Sheep Look

Princess Diana with Major Ronald Ferguson at a polo match at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983 (from Getty Images)

Of Diana Spencer’s thousands of iconic outfits, this black sheep sweater might just take the cake. It so perfectly encapsulates what she must have been feeling at the time without her having to say a word.

The Sweater Rowing Blazers is still making the original black sheep sweater, one of which is available in “Diana red.” Buy Here

The Pants These pants will “tie” the look together (literally!) and great news: they’re on sale! Buy Here

The Shoes The asymmetrical bow on these adorable red flats mimics the one Diana wears around her neck for a new take on the look. Buy Here

The Glasses The giant, ‘80s sunglasses are an integral part of this fantastic outfit. If your sunnies need a little boost, these Caddis ones are spot on and come in prescription. Buy Here

Princess Diana’s Fableisure Look

Princes Diana leaves her health club in London on November 20th, 1995 (from Getty Images)

Has anyone ever in the history of the world pulled off a more memorable athleisure look? The sweatshirt! The socks! The neon bike shorts! It’s enough to make someone fall off their treadmill.

The Shorts These bike shorts are beautiful, bright, and will make your bum look the best! Buy Here

The Sweatshirt (Option 1) No it’s not the exact “Fly Virgin” sweatshirt, but the Chevy logo and red script have the same vintage feel. Buy Here

The Sweatshirt (Option 2) If you’re more into the logo-less look, we found a great, super cozy solid blue one. We suggest you get it oversized. We linked here to a large, but it’s available in all sizes. Buy Here

The Sneakers We love these sneakers because they’re super comfy and easily shift from athletic to athleisure. Buy Here

The Socks The perfect crew sock? Don’t mind if we do. Put these on and then give ‘em a nice casual scrunch. Buy Here

The Glasses Complete the look with some round, bronze sunglasses. We have this pair from Genusee in our cart! Buy Here

Princess Diana’s Jumper and Wellies Look

Princess Diana, then Diana Spencer, and Prince Charles in Balmoral, Scotland on May 6, 1981 (from Getty Images)

This was one of the first outfits Diana was photographed in when she was thrust onto the world’s stage. This photo was taken just two months before the royal wedding. Diana was only 19, but she already had such a strong sense of style.

The Sweater While nothing can compete with Diana’s llamas, this cozy Fair Isle sweater comes pretty close. Buy Here

The Pants These high-rise tapered corduroy pants are about as close to Diana’s as you’ll ever find. Buy Here

The Boots Since Diana wore them back in the ‘80s, these tall hunter green rain boots have never gone out of style. Buy Here

The Socks You need the tall red socks for this one. We love this set because it comes with three colors and in sizes for everyone in the family! Buy Here

Princess Diana’s Blazer with a Dad Hat Look

Princess Diana at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, May 2nd, 1988 (from Getty Images)

It’s amazing to see Diana in an outfit that could easily be worn by a celebrity mom today. This effortlessly cool look is one we can’t get enough of.

The Blazer This wool double breasted blazer from Cuyana is perfect for every season, and will make anything you pair it with look expensive. To fit a sweatshirt under it like Di or to just be on the oversized-blazer trend, opt for a size up. Buy Here

The Sweatshirt (Option 1) For the small price of £29.99 and a pretty reasonable international shipping fee, Diana’s British Lung Foundation sweatshirt can be yours! Buy Here

The Sweatshirt (Option 2) While Diana’s sweatshirt is amazing, this one from Champion will give you that same nostalgic feel. Buy Here

The Hat On the baseball hat front, we suggest keeping it simple and letting that effortless flat brim do the talking. Buy Here

The Jeans A la Diana, we want you to have a pair of jeans that really lets you stick your hands in your pockets. These straight leg jeans have plenty of room for that, and the honeydew wash is very similar to Diana’s look. Buy Here

The Boots These shore boots will give you a little bit of lift while also saying, “I might go horseback riding with the queen later.” Buy here

Princess Diana’s Pretty In Pink Look

Princess Diana at her home, Highgrove House, in Doughton, Gloucestershire, on July 18th July 1986 (from Getty Images)

While she’s a vision in any color, this pink palette is absolutely dreamy. Add that to the fact that fuchsia is one of the hottest colors of the season, and you’ve got more than enough reasons to borrow this look.

The Pants These pants are practically identical to Princess Diana’s, AND they pull on! They’re really speaking our language! Buy here

The Shoes A white Sperry boat shoe is a great foundational item to have in your closet, whether you’re trying to look casually regal or not. But they are a must if you’re trying to recreate this Diana look. Buy Here

The Sweater It’s the flamingo pink cashmere sweater of our Diana-infused dreams. Buy here

Princess Diana’s Preppy and Plaid Look

Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Chambord, France on November 9, 1988 (from Getty Images)

If there’s one thing that’s undeniable about Diana Spencer, it’s that the woman looks incredible in prints. Since we’re just featuring one monumental cold-weather item here, we’ve decided to go crazy and give you three similar styles to choose from.

The Coat (Option 1) This oversize plaid coat is nice and long for those cooler winter nights. The looser fit reminds of us Diana’s look. Buy Here

The Coat (Option 2) Buffalo plaid is a great way to add some bright red without overwhelming your outfit. We think Di would appreciate the laidback look of this one. Buy Here

The Coat (Option 3) This Donatella plaid wool-blend coat features buttons and a tie waist (note- each size has its own page to purchase). Doesn’t this one feel very British? Like you’re about to wave down a bright red double-decker bus. Buy here

Princess Diana’s I’m Over-All of It Look

Princess Diana at her home, Highgrove House, in Doughton, Gloucestershire, on July 18, 1986 (from Getty Images)

Are we being a little too cheeky? We can’t help it. Anyway, we’re particularly drawn to this outfit because it captures Diana as the effortlessly beautiful, fun, youthful mother that she was. Not a stuffy or starched item in sight.

The Overalls Are you as thrilled as we are that these are still in style?! This pair is the spittin’ image of Diana’s. Buy Here

The Shirt Even though this popover shirt doesn’t have a structured collar, it’ll pair well with any solid-colored pair of pants or skirt. And, it’s on sale! Buy Here

Princess Diana’s Skirt n’ Stripes Look

Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Wetherby School in London on September 8, 1989 (from Getty Images)

Three years into her marriage to Prince Charles, Princess Diana was undoubtedly under an enormous amount of stress, yet she was so often seen with a smile on her face. This outfit brings out that cheerful, optimistic side she always showed the world.

The Sweater Another sale item, and with the perfect little buttons to boot! It’s not exactly Diana’s design, but the pockets and gold buttons hearken back to the original. Buy here

The Skirt We are overwhelmed with the chicness that this skirt is serving. Someone catch us as we swoon. Buy here

The Shoes These cute little pumps mean business. They’ve got that vintage feel, that feminine silhouette, and a chunky heel. They’re current but not in all the right ways. Buy Here

