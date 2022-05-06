Just Like Mom Used to Make: Chefs Share Their Favorite Family Recipes

Share

Just in time for Mother’s Day, we’ve got well-loved family recipes from the moms of well-known chefs — the ones they make time and time again.

The home-cooked dishes we grew up eating seem to linger in our memories long after we’re grown and out of the house. Whether your family found weeknight comfort in quiche or cake, there’s something indelible about the flavors of our childhoods.

So to celebrate Mother’s Day, we asked well-known chefs to give us recipes straight from their moms: The meals that make them most nostalgic, and the ones they find themselves still cooking up. With everything from a luscious lasagna from Amanda Haas to Giada De Laurentiis’ genius “pasta pizza” to a quick shrimp dish from Ming Tsai that you’ll want to add to your repertoire immediately, these dishes will probably make their way into your heart, too.

Meals Straight From Mom:

Giada De Laurentiis’ recipe for Simple Pasta Pizza, her childhood staple

Samah Dada’s easy and irresistible Chana Masala (Chickpeas With Tomatoes)

Amanda Haas’ stellar “Almost Famous” Lasagna, one of her most-requested family meals

Ming Tsai’s 3-2-1 Shrimp, a recipe perfected by his mother

Dan Pelosi’s “Mom’s Carrot Cake,” which contains a brilliant time-saving hack

Danielle Brown’s Veggie Spaghetti Sauce, a time-tested recipe