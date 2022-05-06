Recipes May 6, 2022

Just Like Mom Used to Make: Chefs Share Their Favorite Family Recipes

By Katie Couric Media

Just in time for Mother’s Day, we’ve got well-loved family recipes from the moms of well-known chefs — the ones they make time and time again.

The home-cooked dishes we grew up eating seem to linger in our memories long after we’re grown and out of the house. Whether your family found weeknight comfort in quiche or cake, there’s something indelible about the flavors of our childhoods.

So to celebrate Mother’s Day, we asked well-known chefs to give us recipes straight from their moms: The meals that make them most nostalgic, and the ones they find themselves still cooking up. With everything from a luscious lasagna from Amanda Haas to Giada De Laurentiis’ genius “pasta pizza” to a quick shrimp dish from Ming Tsai that you’ll want to add to your repertoire immediately, these dishes will probably make their way into your heart, too.

Meals Straight From Mom:

Giada De Laurentiis’ recipe for Simple Pasta Pizza, her childhood staple

Samah Dada’s easy and irresistible Chana Masala (Chickpeas With Tomatoes)

Amanda Haas’ stellar “Almost Famous” Lasagna, one of her most-requested family meals

Ming Tsai’s 3-2-1 Shrimp, a recipe perfected by his mother

Dan Pelosi’s “Mom’s Carrot Cake,” which contains a brilliant time-saving hack

Danielle Brown’s Veggie Spaghetti Sauce, a time-tested recipe

More About

Recipes
chef Amanda Haas headshot chef Amanda Haas headshot
May 6, 2022

An “Almost Famous” Lasagna That’ll Have the Whole Family Talking

I call this recipe “almost famous” because my family requests this lasagna almost as much as my famous Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce! I’m a huge fan of keeping recipes classic when they’re perfect as is, and lasagna is no exception. It’s all about the meat/red sauce/cheese ratio. (We go heavy on the meat and cheese.) […]
Giada De Laurentiis headshot Giada De Laurentiis headshot
May 6, 2022

This “Pasta Pizza” Was Giada’s Childhood Staple

This recipe was a staple in my childhood, and one my mom always turned to with leftover spaghetti. It’s now a staple of my own for Jade, and a perfect dish to make when you have random odds and ends in the fridge: Frozen vegetables, greens, leftover roasted vegetables, and beyond all make a great addition.  Pasta […]
chef Ming Tsai headshot chef Ming Tsai headshot
May 6, 2022

Ming Tsai Learned How to Make His Mom’s 3-2-1 Shrimp — And Never Stopped

One of the first dishes Ming learned to cook was his mother’s ultra-simple but spectacular 3-2-1 Shrimp, a dish that comes together quickly after some chopping and prepping. You’ll want to do all that prep work ahead of time because after your pan’s heated up, this gorgeous dish comes together very quickly. Oh, you’ll want […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events