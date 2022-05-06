Recipes May 6, 2022

Ming Tsai Learned How to Make His Mom’s 3-2-1 Shrimp — And Never Stopped

By Katie Couric Media

chef Ming Tsai headshot

Barely have time to cook? Make this recipe in 3, 2, 1…

One of the first dishes Ming learned to cook was his mother’s ultra-simple but spectacular 3-2-1 Shrimp, a dish that comes together quickly after some chopping and prepping. You’ll want to do all that prep work ahead of time because after your pan’s heated up, this gorgeous dish comes together very quickly. Oh, you’ll want to add it to your weeknight repertoire, stat.

Mom’s 3-2-1 Shrimp

INGREDIENTS:
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp minced ginger
1 pound large shrimp (U-15’s), peeled, deveined
1 cup diced tomatoes
1 cup edamame
3 Tbsp black vinegar or rice vinegar
2 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp tamari
2-3 Tbsp butter
Grapeseed or canola oil for cooking
Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Jasmine rice, basmati rice, or your favorite potatoes for serving

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a saucepan coated lightly with oil on high heat, sauté the garlic and ginger until soft, about 1 minute.

Add the shrimp, sauté and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Sear for 2-3 minutes until shrimp is pink.

Add tomatoes and edamame, and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Meanwhile, in another bowl, make the 3-2-1 sauce: Whisk together vinegar, honey, and tamari.

Deglaze the pan with the mixture, bring to a simmer and reduce liquid by ½. Montée au beurre (whisk in the butter). Check for flavor, add salt and pepper as needed.

Serve family-style on top of a mound of rice or your favorite potatoes. Enjoy!

Recipe by Ming Tsai. All rights reserved.

