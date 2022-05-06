For Chef Danielle Brown, Mom’s Spaghetti Sauce Kicked off Her Love of Cooking

Share

An easy, meat-free spaghetti sauce recipe? This one, via Danielle Brown (aka HealthyGirl Kitchen) will be your new go-to.

One of my favorite recipes growing up was my mom’s homemade veggie spaghetti sauce. I remember doing homework in my room and the smell of the sauce would make its way upstairs and I’d get so excited to have it for dinner. My mom cooked dinner every single night until I left for college. Family dinner was without a doubt, my favorite time of the day. I can thank my mama for my initial love of food.



Mom’s Vegetarian Spaghetti Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

16 oz spaghetti

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 finely chopped yellow onion

4 cloves minced garlic

1 cup finely chopped mini portobello mushrooms

1 cup finely chopped zucchini

1 cup chopped spinach

1 cup finely diced roasted red pepper

1 jar marinara sauce



INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a pan, on medium heat, saute garlic and onion in olive oil until translucent.

2. Dice veggies and add into the pan. Saute for 5 minutes. Pour in marinara sauce. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Boil spaghetti while the sauce simmers. Using tongs, transfer pasta directly into the sauce and mix.

4. Serve with crusty Italian bread, basil for garnish and enjoy!

Published with permission from Danielle Brown, founder of HealthyGirl Kitchen