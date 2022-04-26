Create Your Own Outdoor Oasis With These Way Day Patio Furniture Deals

Share

Upgrade your setup just in time for summer.

As the weather warms up and we can finally start spending some time in the sunshine, those of us lucky enough to have a little outdoor space of our own are eager to spruce it up. If you haven’t updated your outdoor furniture in a while, you know how unpleasant it can be to sit among a disorderly backyard or falling-apart furniture.

At the same time, there’s probably a good reason your patio is in disarray. Not having the time or funds to redo it, for example. But we have good news for you: You don’t have to overhaul your outdoor space to create an oasis. Adding a couple of decorative accents can easily spruce up the place. A small café table gives you a place to read and enjoy your morning coffee, a weather-proof sectional is great for entertaining friends or taking a mid-afternoon nap in the sun. The options for customizing your space are endless, and thankfully, you can score some major outdoor furniture deals right now thanks to Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale.

Sectionals, dining sets, and more are up to 65 percent off right now, making refreshing your patio a budget-friendly project. Whether you’re in the market for some big-ticket items or you’re just looking to add some more personality, here are some of the best deals we’ve found during Way Day 2022.

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals for Wayfair’s Way Day 2022

Metallic Series Corten Steel Planter Box Opt for something different than the average wood or plastic planter this year. Despite having an oxidized (i.e. rusted) appearance, this metal planter will last for years to come. It will actually arrive a regular steel color, but will patina over time — don’t worry, the steel is strong enough that it will never entirely rust through or form holes. Drainage holes in the bottom allow for excess water to seep out, further lengthening the life of your planter. buy here

Maple 4 ft x 4 ft Resin Raised Garden Bed (Set of 2) Gardening in the backyard can be difficult, especially if you’re thinking about digging up a portion of the yard. If the idea of digging makes your back hurt, it may be best to opt for a raised garden bed. This set comes with two separate beds, perfect for creating separate fruit and veggie gardens, each of which is slightly raised off the ground. Instead of wood, the sides of the garden boxes are made from resin, which will never get soft or rot. buy here

Stainless Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Bring on the s’mores! This stainless steel fire pit is perfect for summer nights spent under the stars. Not only is it large enough for the whole family to gather around, but it comes with a stoker and spark screen to ensure you can keep the fire going for hours and hours. buy here

Parisienne Metal Dining Table Daydream of sipping an aromatic French wine while sitting at this Parisian-style café table. Made from sturdy metal, this table won’t blow away during summer thunderstorms and strong winds. A perforated top adds a beautiful decorative element and means water will never pool in the center of the table after a rain. buy here

Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater If you can’t have a fire pit but still want some heat on chilly evenings, a propane heater is the next best thing. This one is meant to be left on a tabletop, as it’s only three feet tall, making it perfect for patio use. buy here

Mebane Metal Side Table Add some texture to your outdoor living space with this drum-style side table. In a pinch, it can be used as a stool for extra seating, although we’re imagining it holding an ice-cold cocktail during a summer dinner party. buy here

Bromborough Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions If you have a table and chairs in your yard or patio already, why not add a sectional? This comfy corner unit can easily seat three people, and the cushions and base are weather- and sun-resistant. buy here

Ainsley Round 2-Person Bistro Set Just because you have a small outdoor space doesn’t mean you can’t have some seating. This bistro set comes with two foldable chairs that can be stored away when not in use. It also comes with a tiny table that’s just large enough for two people to eat at. All three are made from rust-resistant materials, so they’re safe to put in an uncovered space, too. buy here

Erryn 54” Wide Outdoor Patio Daybed with Cushions This lounge chair screams luxury, yet it’s surprisingly affordable. It’s almost five feet wide, so you can sprawl out or share the chair with a partner. A small cover keeps the sun off your face and out of your eyes, while the ergonomic shape of the chair supports you and your relaxation. buy here

Stringfellow 2 – Person Seating Group These chairs are the definition of the phrase “sit back and relax.” Made with a hammock weave, the chairs conform to your body in a similar way, making them an amazing lounge spot. The set actually comes with a matching glass-top table, which can easily be cleaned and moved around to other areas outdoors. buy here

Outdoor Dolezal Rocking Chair with Cushions Upgrade from your wooden rocking chair to this rattan beauty. Not only does this chair have a gorgeous woven back, but it also comes with a cushion to make it more comfortable. You can choose from four different chair/cushion color combinations, making it a fit for any home style. buy here

Outdoor Morrison Rocking Metal Chair (Set of 2) This one is for those who prefer to rock with a friend. This set of rocking chairs is made from a sturdy metal that will last for years, and there are six bright colors to choose from. Despite being metal, they’re surprisingly comfortable; reviewers mention that they feel amazing even without adding any cushions. buy here

Keter Brightwood 120 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box Sometimes you have to keep your outdoor gear shielded from, well, the outdoors. Things like gardening tools and grilling essentials will rust if left out in the elements. Ensure all your belongings are safe by putting them in this water-resistant, lockable box. Not only is it an amazing storage space, but it’s wide enough to act as bench seating in a pinch. buy here