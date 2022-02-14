Help Him Smell Amazing With These Irresistible Soaps

Share

He’ll love sudsing up with these spa-like soaps.

The shower can be a soothing place: It’s a time to wash away the worries of the day (or wake up and greet the morning), and there’s something infinitely soothing about lathering up with a fragrant soap or body wash and feeling squeaky clean afterward. That said, not all soaps are created equally.

Sure, most soaps work in similar ways, trapping dirt in little bubbles (called micelles) that wash away when you rinse. That doesn’t mean they’re all the same though — some soaps remove dirt and grime but leave your skin dry and itchy. Others lather up nicely, but they leave behind a filmy feeling, which isn’t exactly how you want to feel after trying to wash away the day.

We’ve rounded up our favorite soaps for men, ensuring that his showers will be clean and spa-like — no strange residue or dry skin after toweling off. From moisturizing soaps with lotion to cologne-like bars to exfoliating wonders, here are 11 soaps for men that are sure to have him sending dirt and stress down the drain.

Best Soaps for Men

Dr. Squatch Fresh Falls Bar Soap Dr. Squatch He’ll be transported to a mountain waterfall when he starts sudsing up with this soap. It’s made with natural oils that won’t strip his skin, and there’s no exfoliating beads in the bar that could irritate sensitive skin. Hints of pine, citrus, and birch will linger on his skin post-shower, too, meaning he won’t have to spray on cologne after if he doesn’t want to. BUY HERE

Cleancult Juniper Sandalwood Bar Soap Cleancult If you’re both trying to create a zero-waste shower routine, this soap by Cleancult is a great start. Not only does it come in recyclable paper packaging, but it’s made from natural ingredients (like coconut oil and essential oils) that are safe to go on your skin and down the drain. There are a ton of scents to choose from, too, so you may find yourself buying your own bar. BUY HERE

Native Bar Soap Native They’re known for their natural deodorants, but did you know Native creates soaps and body washes, too? You can choose from the same scents their deodorants come in, like cucumber and mint or charcoal, and each bar costs less than $10. It comes in fully recyclable paper packaging, so there won’t be any waste after unwrapping it. BUY HERE

Kiehl’s Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap Nordstrom For exfoliating and moisturizing, ingredients like oats and bran are great natural options. They not only add a bit of grit to the bar of soap, but they’re also safe to go down the drain. The name of this bar from Kiehl’s says it all: This is the ultimate soap to scrub away fatigue and dirt after a long day. BUY HERE

Irish Spring Aloe Bar Soap Amazon An oldie and a goodie, Irish Spring is a favorite for many reasons. It’s not only extremely affordable at less than $2 per bar, but it has aloe to help soothe and moisturize skin in the shower. The scent is also built to last for about 12 hours post-shower, so there’s no need to worry about smelling stinky as the day goes on. BUY HERE

Fresh Verbena Oval Soap Sephora Even unwrapping this citrus-scented soap will feel luxurious. Made with a vegetable oil base, this soap is just as moisturizing as it is cleansing. It’s triple milled to create a smooth, foamy lather, and there are no bubbles in the actual bar, meaning it will last for hundreds of showers. BUY HERE

Avene XeraCalm A.D Ultra-Rich Cleansing Bar Dermstore Extremely sensitive skin can be irritated by harsh cleansers, so it’s important to know what ingredients are in the soap you’re using. A gentle soap, like this one, can help soothe eczema-prone or extremely dry skin, using ingredients like primrose oil and spring water to help protect and repair the skin’s moisture barrier. BUY HERE

Le Labo Santal 33 Bar Soap Nordstrom There’s no shame in having a bougie shower set up — and who can blame him for wanting to wash up with Le Labo’s cult-favorite Santal 33 scent? The soap itself is formulated with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe and shea butter, and the intoxicating scent of the perfumery’s famous Santal 33. BUY HERE

A La Maison Sweet Almond Bar Soaps TJ Maxx Buying in bulk won’t only save you time (why is it that we always realize we’re out of soap mid-shower instead of before?), but it can save some money, too. That doesn’t compromise the quality, either. These French-milled soaps are made with moisturizing vegetable oil and shea butter. And at less than $2 a bar, they’re a steal. BUY HERE