Recreate Katie’s Plastic-Reducing Gift Basket

Katie’s on a mission to live more sustainably, and she’s taking her friends with her!

This year, Katie’s giving some of her friends the gift of sustainable living! She handpicked products that will help people live a more plastic-free life, and put together a gift basket of all of them herself. How thoughtful! If you aren’t one of the lucky recipients of this gift basket, you can recreate it yourself for you or your loved ones.

Woven Gift Basket Walmart Katie’s putting all her plastic-reducing gifts in this woven gift basket. She chose it because it’s made of non-toxic wicker — and it’s pretty! It’s also strong and can be reused for gift packaging or other projects in the future! buy here

Wool Dryer Balls Amazon Katie chose these wool dryer balls because they contain no synthetic fillers. They can replace chemically infused dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners with an eco-friendly and natural alternative that will last more than a thousand dryer loads. Plus, they can shorten the drying time, which could reduce your electricity bills! buy here

Bee’s Wrap Amazon Bee’s Wrap is a plant-based, reusable alternative to plastic wrap! While it’s called Bee’s Wrap, it’s totally vegan. They substitute beeswax for a blend of plant-based waxes with similar properties to beeswax. They’re made in Vermont, and come in beautiful patterns like this one Katie is gifting to her friends. buy here

Stasher Storage Bags Amazon Stasher makes the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags. Plus, unlike traditional single-use plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex! They come in fun colors and variety packs, and they’re dishwasher and microwave safe! Good for the environment, and good for making your life easier! buy here

Imagine It! by Laurie David and Heather Reisman Amazon Katie loves Laurie David’s new book Imagine It!: A Handbook for a Happier Planet. It’s filled with approachable tips that won’t intimidate you on your way to a more sustainable life. buy here