Environment and Sustainability December 20, 2021

Recreate Katie’s Plastic-Reducing Gift Basket

By Katie Couric Media

eco-friendly gifts on grass

Katie’s on a mission to live more sustainably, and she’s taking her friends with her!

This year, Katie’s giving some of her friends the gift of sustainable living! She handpicked products that will help people live a more plastic-free life, and put together a gift basket of all of them herself. How thoughtful! If you aren’t one of the lucky recipients of this gift basket, you can recreate it yourself for you or your loved ones.

Woven Gift Basket

woven wicker gfit basket

Walmart

Katie’s putting all her plastic-reducing gifts in this woven gift basket. She chose it because it’s made of non-toxic wicker — and it’s pretty! It’s also strong and can be reused for gift packaging or other projects in the future!

Wool Dryer Balls

bag of dryer balls

Amazon

Katie chose these wool dryer balls because they contain no synthetic fillers. They can replace chemically infused dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners with an eco-friendly and natural alternative that will last more than a thousand dryer loads. Plus, they can shorten the drying time, which could reduce your electricity bills!

Bee’s Wrap

bee's wrap

Amazon

Bee’s Wrap is a plant-based, reusable alternative to plastic wrap! While it’s called Bee’s Wrap, it’s totally vegan. They substitute beeswax for a blend of plant-based waxes with similar properties to beeswax. They’re made in Vermont, and come in beautiful patterns like this one Katie is gifting to her friends.

Stasher Storage Bags

stasher storage bags

Amazon

Stasher makes the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags. Plus, unlike traditional single-use plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex! They come in fun colors and variety packs, and they’re dishwasher and microwave safe! Good for the environment, and good for making your life easier!

Imagine It! by Laurie David and Heather Reisman

Laurie David's book Imagine It

Amazon

Katie loves Laurie David’s new book Imagine It!: A Handbook for a Happier Planet. It’s filled with approachable tips that won’t intimidate you on your way to a more sustainable life.

Going There Tour Water Bottle

metal water bottle

Amazon

You might already have Katie’s Going There water bottle from her book tour, but do all your friends? Spread the love, and sustainability, with this stainless steel water bottle that’ll reduce one-time use plastic bottles.

