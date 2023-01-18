Gift Guide January 18, 2023

Our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for 2023

By Katie Couric Media

Shop our recommendations for that special someone.

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission. We update links when possible, but please note that all prices are subject to change.
Gifts for Women (Katie)

Katie’s Picks for Valentine’s Day Gifts

Comb through this Katie-approved list of treasures for women.
collage of gifts for men

How to Shop for Men This Valentine’s Day — According to Molner

Katie’s husband decodes what men want, with his shopping secrets.
collage of sex toys for couples

The Best Sex Toys for Couples, According to Experts

Some things are better enjoyed together.
collage of gifts for men

50 Thoughtful, Useful, and Romantic Gifts for Any Man in Your Life

We clearly had a hard time narrowing the list down, so we’re bringing you all 50 fantastic options.
collage of gifts from amazon

Our Go-to Gifts From Amazon For Valentine’s Day

Because two-day delivery means you can wait until the very last minute.
sey toys on purple background

15 Expert- and User-Approved Sex Accessories for Women

No need to be intimidated by sex toys: Just check out these proven winners.

 
collage of gifts for yourself

Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day

No one knows what you want better than you.
lingerie

Feel Confident and Comfortable in This Sophisticated Lingerie

Because you don’t have to squeeze into something itsy bitsy to be sexy.
sweater pillow on purple background

35 Unique Gifts to Say “I Love You” — All Under $100

Not a box of chocolates or teddy bear in sight.

