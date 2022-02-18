The Best Presidents’ Day Furniture and Bedding Sales to Shop Now

Share

Refresh your home without breaking the bank.

Spring is just around the corner, and while we’re all busy decluttering and hoping to add some fresh pieces to our home, Presidents’ Day sales are in full swing. Now is the time to jump on that new bedding set you’ve been eyeing, upgrade your mattress, or even swap out your old furniture for something new without having to pay full price.

Furniture, home décor, and bedding can add up quickly, which is why it’s best to snag things on sale while you can, because none of us like dropping a ton of money on big-ticket items. Some mattresses are more than $500 off their original prices, bed frames and other furniture pieces are up to 70 percent off at retailers like Overstock and Wayfair, and home décor is marked way down at Nordstrom. Before you get overwhelmed by just how much you can save, we’ve picked out some of the best Presidents’ Day sales to shop from.

Cushion Lab As we’ve been working from home, we’ve found a lot of things that work for us, like not having to commute, being able to easily fix meals for lunch, and only having to dress from the waist up. We’ve also found a lot of things that don’t work, like uncomfortable desk chairs (or glorified dining table chairs) or a lack of back support. Thankfully, Cushion Lab has created both seat cushions and lumbar support cushions that can turn any chair in your house into a comfortable, supportive seat to work from. Right now, they have a number of discounted products on the sale page, but they’re also offering free shipping and $7 off two items bought together. The sale ends Feb. 21, so act quickly! buy here

IKEA IKEA is a go-to for starter furniture and basic home organization supplies, but they also sell a ton of beautiful, high-quality goods like this butcher block kitchen island. It comes with built-in storage to hide any unsightly utensils or dish towels, and two shelves beneath can hold small appliances like blenders or standing mixers. This weekend, they’re offering IKEA Family members $25 off any purchase of $250 or more. If you aren’t an IKEA Family member, it’s free to join and you’ll get exclusive discounts on certain products (and discounts on certain items in the cafeteria if you’re shopping in-store). buy here

Nordstrom If you haven’t already shopped your heart out at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, head over before the end of the month to score some serious deals on clothing, beauty, and home items. Things like the Vitruvi diffusers (which are hardly ever discounted) are on sale for 25 percent off right now. Other products like serving ware, candles, décor, and more are up to 60 percent off. buy here

Tempur-Pedic If you’ve been holding out on buying a new mattress, now is the time to shop. Lots of brands are offering savings on beds right now, and Tempur-Pedic is taking nearly $600 off the price of their TEMPUR-Cloud queen-sized mattress (that’s 30 percent off full price). Adjustable mattresses are on sale, too, and you’ll get a $300 gift card with any mattress and adjustable power base set purchase. buy here

Brooklyn Candle Company Candles are essential to keep around the house if you want to set the mood or just want to take a mental escape. Brooklyn Candle Company’s soy wax candles have alluring scents, some inspired by locations, like this Italia fragrance. You’ll be transported to sunny, sand-filled beaches off the Amalfi coast after lighting this candle. The best part? Starting Feb. 20, the brand is offering 20 percent off all products (excluding subscriptions) with the code PREZDAY. Go ahead, stock up for yourself and purchase some as gifts for others. buy here

Wayfair There’s an overwhelming amount of furniture, décor, appliances, and rugs to choose from on Wayfair, and when it’s up to 70 percent off full price, adding just one item to your cart is a lot harder to do. We’re partial to these solid wood nightstands, which we can see flanking either side of a bed beautifully. Plus, with two drawers, you’ll be able to hide any products that would otherwise clutter the nightstand’s surface. buy here

The Sill Yes, even plants are on sale for Presidents’ day. This large ZZ plant will add some life to your home with minimal effort. Despite having a luscious appearance, it’s a rather forgiving plant, and it doesn’t need a ton of water or light to survive. It’s great for dark corners in a bedroom or office, but it’ll also thrive in sunnier areas like the living room or kitchen. buy here

SimpliSafe Looking into getting a home security system? Even if it’s just for peace of mind, SimpliSafe is a great option. This weekend, the brand is offering 30 percent off any new system (both pre-made packages or a custom package) and a free camera with purchase. The essentials package includes a home base, security keypad, one in-home motion sensor, and three door sensors which you can turn on or off at any time through the SimpliSafe app. If you set the system to “away” while you’re out of the house, it will alert you if any motion is detected or doors are opened while you’re away, and it’ll call the police if there’s been a break in. buy here

Overstock Overstock has great deals just about any day of the week, but they’re offering 70 percent off thousands of items for Presidents’ Day weekend. They even have a whole section of rugs for under $100. This jute rug would look rustic yet glamorous under a dining table or even on an outdoor patio. buy here

Casper How often can you snag a set of luxury-feeling sheets for under $100? This weekend at Casper, you can get the brand’s HyperLite sheets for $70 (for a queen set), which is half off the regular price. These sheets are silky soft and designed for hot sleepers, and the special grid pattern on them actually creates little air channels to wick heat away from your body. How cool is that? buy here

Sleep Number Refreshing your bedding for spring isn’t only a nice treat yourself moment, but it’s also an opportunity to introduce some color and texture into the bedroom. Sleep Number is having a massive sale on both bedding and mattresses, offering up to 50 percent on some mattresses and 25 percent of sheets. buy here