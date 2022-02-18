The Best Fashion Sales to Shop for President’s Day

Share

Save some major cash with discounts from retailers like Levi’s, Macy’s, and Nordstrom.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to update your closet with some new staples, add new jewelry to your collection, or upgrade your shoe selection, now’s the time to do it as retailers host Presidents’ Day sales. Brands like Nordstrom are having winter sales with discounts of up to 60 percent off, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your wardrobe without spending as much as you normally would.

Whether you’re hunting for yourself, a spouse, or a friend, you’re sure to find something during this long weekend of sales (many of which are extending past Feb. 21!). If the idea to update some fixtures and furniture in your home sounds more appealing, don’t worry, there are plenty of sales for those items, too. In the meantime, here are some brands having sales this weekend — hope you score some savings!

Best Presidents’ Day Fashion Sales 2022

Lucky Brand If you’re in the market for new jeans, Lucky Brand is offering 30 percent off all denim throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend. They also have a robust sale section for tops and accessories, like this gorgeous blouse with puffy sleeves. buy here

Made By Mary Made By Mary will be offering free shipping for any order $15 or more until Feb. 21. They’re a great brand to shop for jewelry essentials like small hoops, but you can also find gorgeous zodiac sign necklaces, delicate rings, and chunky bracelets. buy here

GlassesUSA You can never have too many pairs of glasses, especially if they always mysteriously end up missing when you need them. GlassesUSA is offering 65 percent off both glasses and sunglasses frames with basic prescription lenses and free shipping with code PREZ65. We’re eyeing these olive-hued frames for ourselves. buy here

Nordstrom Nordstrom’s sale isn’t only during Presidents’ Day weekend, it’s going until the end of the month! Items are up to 60 percent off full price, including these leather boots and tons of other shoes, activewear, dresses, and coats. All departments are included in the sale, so you can pick up something for your significant other if you’re feeling extra generous. buy here

J.Crew Until Feb. 21, J. Crew is offering 25 percent off full-price styles and 50 percent off sale styles both online and in-store with the code WARMUP. You can pick from styles like this cozy cocoon sweater, which is an extra 50 percent off the sale price. buy here

Levi’s is the original denim master, and they’re offering 30 percent the entire website during the holiday weekend. If that wasn’t enough, they’re also adding an additional 50 percent off sale items that are already marked down. While the brand is obviously known for its denim, both pants and jackets, but they have a ton of wardrobe staples like blazers and T-shirts for reasonable prices, too. buy here

Allbirds Want to upgrade your workout shoes? Allbirds marked down its Tree Dasher shoes to $99 until Feb. 23, including both classic and limited edition colors. While you’re adding a new pair of sneakers to cart, be sure to check out the apparel, which is made from natural, breathable materials (just like the shoes). buy here

Lululemon While this technically isn’t a sale exclusive to Presidents’ Day weekend, we’ll still be shopping it. Check out Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” page to score discounted prices on items like sports bras, leggings, and jackets, like this fun, fitted wine-colored camo number. buy here

Avocado If you’re familiar with the mattress brand Avocado, then you’ll be happy to learn they’ve branched out to create clothing and bedding with the same sustainable, high-quality standards they create their mattresses with. The entire site is 10 percent off this weekend, including both bed and clothing essentials. We’ll be adding this flowy sleep dress made from super soft modal to our carts. buy here