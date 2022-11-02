Save Money and Space With These 14 Multi-Purpose Furniture Pieces

Share

We’ve pulled stylish space-saving pieces from our favorite retailers.

Here at KCM, we’re motivated to help you find products that efficiently save space and money. We scrounged the Internet for our favorite multi-use cookware to clear up your kitchen counter. We’ve researched the best clothing basics that will declutter your closet. We even tracked down the best multitasking makeup products to help you downsize your makeup bag.

And why should we stop there? Instead of slowing down, we’re amping up with recommendations for space-saving furniture. Naturally, there are a ton of reasons for investing in some multi-use pieces, which are perfect for readers who live in — or are planning to move to — smaller spaces, or are looking to save money as they refurnish a home. Whether you’re downsizing post-retirement, you live in an expensive area where space is pricey, or you just really enjoy occupying a cozy little nook, we’re excited to introduce you to these functional yet stylish pieces.

A word to the wise before we get started: Before buying furniture online (or in-person, for that matter), the first and most important step is to measure your space. Don’t use approximations or guesswork — opt for taking too many measurements. It can also help to pick a focal point that you can center existing and new furniture around. This will be the first thing your guests notice when they enter the room, like a fireplace, a picturesque window, a television, an accent wall, or a very eye-catching piece of art. Lastly, if you’re an interior design nerd who wants to go the extra mile, try out a virtual room planner before buying and arranging pieces. These (typically free) services allow you to build a virtual version of your room so that you can more easily visualize the final result.

Now that you have the basics down, read on for our suggestions to help make the most out of every square foot, here.

14 Stylish Multi-Functional Furniture Pieces

End Table with Charging Station Amazon At 1 by 2 feet, this end table will be easy to squeeze into pretty much any living space. It’s got the most obvious perk imaginable: a charging station featuring two USB ports and two outlets. The black will blend into any decor, but if you like a rustic touch, try the homespun brown version. Was $100 (36% off) $64 at Amazon

3-in-1 Convertible Chair Amazon It’s a chair, it’s a bed, and it’s a recliner. If you love to curl up and fall asleep in front of the television, this convertible chair might become your favorite place to crash. Ditto if you’ve got an adult child who drops by for overnight visits. Reviewers say it’s on the firm side, so feel free to add a topper if you prefer to sink into a softer surface. $350 at Amazon

Wolfeboro Upholstered Storage Ottoman Wayfair Add a little extra seating while saving space with this storage ottoman. It’s a comfy little stool (or footstool) that can also hold miscellaneous clutter. Think TV remotes, magazines, a light throw, or secret snacks. Oh, and to make matters even better, the lid has a reversible wood surface so that you can also use the ottoman as a coffee table. $72 at Wayfair

Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage Compartments and Shelves Overstock It’s about time we reimagined coffee tables. Sure, they’re a great resting spot for snacks and drinks, but we’re loving the trend of coffee tables that double as storage compartments. The top of this table lifts up to reveal three roomy spaces, with two shelves that remain accessible even when the lid is down. $283 at Overstock

Harriet Bee Purdy Hill Solid Wood Loft Bed with Shelves Wayfair If you’ve got a cramped bedroom, it may be time to return to your childhood love of bunkbeds. Except this loft is much more useful, featuring a roomy drawer, shelves, and a space underneath for storage. People of all ages (who don’t mind climbing a short ladder) deserve the whimsy of sleeping several feet off the ground. $560 at wayfair

Varian Upholstered Storage Ottoman Wayfair For readers who love storage ottomans, here’s a choice that takes the concept up a notch. At first glance, this ottoman looks like a chaise lounge that’s a perfect place to make vague, glamorous proclamations. But the lid lifts to reveal ample storage space that’s perfect for extra pillows or blankets. Was $356 (34% off) $234 at Wayfair

Luna Upholstered Daybed Sleeper Pottery Barn Those with frequent overnight guests (friends, kids, or grandkids) might want to think about this elegant sleeper. By day, it’s a comfy daybed that’s ideal for lounging but by night it converts into a wider sleep area that fits up to two people. The surface is neither soft nor firm, so it’s a nice middle-of-the-road option. $1300 Pottery Barn

Colquitt Murphy Bed Wayfair This choice may seem drastic, but bear with us. If you’re in serious need of more room (for a workspace, workout zone, or even peace of mind) is there any furniture as practical as a Murphy bed? They’re retro but also innovative; cute but not childish. One note about this bed: The mattress is sold separately. Was $3152 (50% Off) $1574 at Wayfair

Mid-Century Storage Bench West Elm This bench works well in a variety of contexts. It’s great for your mudroom with a comfy cushion that you can comfortably sit down and pull your boots off, but it’s also chic enough to stand in your entryway. Similarly, it can easily blend in with your bedroom decor. This piece gets bonus points for being crafted from sustainably sourced wood. $650 at West Elm

Garcia Counter Height Drop Leaf Dining Table Wayfair Have you downsized recently but are still fond of throwing the odd dinner party or holiday feast? If so, it’s time for a drop leaf table. This ingenious piece allows you to adjust how much table space you use, with a drop leaf you can easily adjust yourself (some tables are more of a two person job). Was $625 (51% off) $305 at Wayfair

Leeward 66″ Tray Table Floor Lamp Wayfair Sick of finding space for both an end table and floor lamp? Luckily, Wayfair managed to combine it into one unique, stylish item. Place this piece next to your favorite spot on the sofa, put your mug of tea on the tray, and wither your time as you see fit (we suggest Netflix or a little at-home spa time). Was $182 (20% off) $146 at Wayfair

New London Upholstered Accent Chair Wayfair Not only is this chair unreasonably cute, it’s yet another secondary sleeping space. Reviewers say that it’s on the firm side, so keep that in mind, but they also say that the piece is so unique that they’ve never seen anything like it anywhere else: ”I have also used it as a lounge by extending the seat part of the chair for reading. I have gotten many compliments on this chair. You basically can’t find anything like this in a furniture store.” Was $400 (10% off) $350 at Wayfair

Article Sectional Sofa Bed Article Don’t we all have memories of being tortured by a dusty, lumpy mattress from an old sofa bed? Luckily, technology has come a long way. Not only is this sofa bed comfy, it’s a sectional with an attached chaise that has ample room for storage. $2299 at Article

Open Spaces Entryway Rack Open Spaces You don’t need to completely redecorate to dabble in multi-use furniture. We love this chic entryway rack because it’s perfect for shoes, but it can easily double as a display shelf for your knick knacks, books, skincare, or other random things that make you smile. Was $184 (20% off) $147 at Open Spaces