The Secret to Saving Space and Money in the Kitchen? Multi-Use Cookware

Achieve the decluttered efficiency of a Michelin-star kitchen — and save money in the process.

Even the luckiest among us may sometimes suffer due to lack of counter space. We’re especially in need when we’re busting out super complicated recipes that use multiple pots or pans. Or, when we’re planning on hosting a party and we want to dish up a ton of good food while also ensuring that our kitchens look enviably minimalistic. Not to mention that some of us may be on downsizing journeys as we look forward to retirement (speaking of, if you’re looking to retire in a new town, we’ve got some tips on the best places to retire and the healthiest communities so you can be prepared for your next adventure).

If you’re currently hoping to refresh your cookware collection but are wary of accidentally hoarding too many single-use gadgets that will clutter your space, we’ve got 10 multi-use contenders. Every item on this list serves at least a couple of purposes — think of each as a kind of Swiss Army knife of cooking. We’ve got versatile pots and pans, organizational tools, and a surprisingly adaptable French press. And, if saving money is your goal, purchasing two (or more) gadgets in one is a very easy way to make your kitchen more cost-effective.

To make things even better, these choices are super aesthetically pleasing — if you choose to leave them out on your counter, they’ll act as stylish, graceful talking points. Get ready to receive some serious compliments.

Once you’ve got yourself well-equipped and organized, you can focus on the star of the show: The food. If you spring for the gorgeous dutch oven, we’ve got a beef bourguignon recipe and a classic spaghetti sauce lined up (no matter which you choose, your house will smell amazing). If you’re interested in the ovenware set, try out this heavenly Jake Cohen zucchini bread recipe. Oh, and if picking out multi-use cookware has inspired an organizational kick, you can also take a look at our favorite eco-friendly food storage options.

The Always Pan Our Place You know we had to start off with the Always Pan. This famous pan can replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, and spoon rest. Plus, we have to brag that KCM staffer Katie Pittman had discovered a secret ninth application: She uses her steamer basket as a strainer. And if you like to keep a colorful kitchen, the Always Pan is also incredibly pretty — it comes in spicy red, luscious berry pink, and poppy periwinkle (among other colors). Buy Here: $145

Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle Nordstrom This minimalistic electric kettle is ideal for heating up water for your morning pour-over or your evening cup of sleepytime tea. But the kettle has an extra perk: It can hold water at a certain temperature if you need it for a complicated recipe (we’re looking at you, risotto). If you’re an underprepared home gardener, you can also use it as an ad-hoc watering can (no judgment). Oh, and if you haven’t noticed, this kettle is understated yet stunning — one reviewer describes it as “European” and another says, “It’s beautiful — the matte finish and wooden accents are so nice.” Buy Here: $165

Instant Pot Walmart If you haven’t yet invested in an instant pot, allow us to totally revitalize your life. This 7-in-1 pressure cooker acts as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer. You get the hands-off convenience of a slow cooker, but the food comes together much faster. The instant pot is great for soups, stews, beans, rice, and even hard-boiled eggs — the sky’s the limit. If you’re not sure where to look for inspiration, this purchase also includes an app with over 1900 recipes, so you’ll find dozens of exciting new signature dishes. Buy Here: $67

Our Place Ovenware Set Our Place This exquisite ovenware set is the absolute pinnacle of maximizing storage. The set “​​includes an ultra-versatile oven pan for baking and roasting that also works as a stovetop griddle…a trio of stoneware baking dishes, and a nontoxic, reusable oven mat.” All pieces fit together like a puzzle, and together they replace your sheet pan, cookie sheet, griddle, roasting pan, loaf pan, lasagna pan, baking dish, casserole dish, and single-use parchment paper. KCM’s Maggie Parker had never used a reusable oven mat before (and it took her a bit to figure out what this cute rubber sheet was for), but now, she’s not sure how she ever lived without one. Her husband is extra-appreciative of the reduction in greased-up baking sheet cleanup it’s resulted in. Buy Here: $195

Five Two Silicone Baking Mat Food52 If you’re sick of running through foil and parchment paper, it might be time to pick up a silicone baking mat. This mat acts as a baking sheet liner so that you can do away with excess waste. Plus, it can be used for rolling out dough and the squares are perfect for measuring size. You can also roll or fold it to fit it into a cramped space. Reviewers love it; one gushes that “so far I’ve used them to bake cookies, as a boundary for several toddler cooking activities, and to roll out dough. They are easy to work with, fit my half-sheet pans perfectly and clean up super easily. Highly recommend!” Buy Here: $15

Breadbox with Cutting Board Lid Amazon If you’re a bread-lover, this one’s for you: A breadbox with a utilitarian cutting board lid. The white metal box is a nice neutral while the wooden lid adds a slightly homey vibe. The breadbox includes ventilation holes to keep your bread soft and fresh, and “the natural bamboo lid can also be used to serve appetizers, cheese, or charcuterie boards.” Reviewers say that this breadbox is small enough to be tucked away into a pantry but cute enough to be left out as a decorative accent. Buy Here: $33

Cutting Board Meal Prep Station Amazon For those of us who really need organizational help in the kitchen, this prep station will come to the rescue. A wooden cutting board sits atop four drawers that will easily hold your chopped ingredients. It also includes handy grater attachments and handles for easy transportation. Plus, there are grooves to catch any excess juice if you’re cutting fruit or water-rich vegetables. Reviewers also say that this is a great choice for a housewarming gift. Buy Here: $46

8-Cup Measuring Cup Crate&Barrel If you’re currently getting by with just a couple of little measuring cups, we definitely recommend an upgrade. This eight cup measuring cup works great for larger cooking projects like whipping up pancake batter for all your Sunday brunch needs. Additionally, this measuring cup is big enough to be used as a mixing bowl, so you’ll be sure to save counter space. One reviewer even uses this cup to brew tea, and we’re totally onboard with that approach. Buy Here: $14

Caraway Dutch Oven Caraway If you’re not on the dutch oven train, now’s the time to climb aboard. This pot can be used on the stovetop but it can also be easily transferred to the oven. It features a ceramic-coated interior that is non-toxic as well as super easy to clean. One reviewer exclaims that this is the “best Dutch oven we have ever owned. So easy to clean and the color is everything! It looks so amazing sitting in our kitchen. I want all of the sets in this style! Obsessed!” Buy Here: $135