Surprise Her With a Fresh Bouquet for Mother’s Day From One of These Online Florists

And they’ll arrive in time, too.

Flowers get a bad rap for being an easy gift. But bouquets became a go-to gift for a reason! Fragrant, fresh flowers will never go out of style. Bringing bright florals to a space adds life to a room. And flowers never fail to put a smile on someone’s face if you send them as a gift (unless they’re allergic), especially if you haven’t seen each other in a while.

We’re not talking about a dozen roses from the grocery store (although those are lovely, too!) — but custom bouquets and arrangements that speak to the person you’re giving them to are easier to find and buy thanks to the plethora of online flower retailers these days.

Whether you are looking to send a birthday gift to a long-distance friend, surprise a loved one with some stunning stems, or want to send out the perfect Mother’s Day bouquet, here are some online services that will deliver fresh blooms right to their door, and our favorite arrangements from each one (but you really can’t go wrong with anything you pick from any of these places!).

10 Best Flower Delivery Services for Mother’s Day

Teleflora This stunning bouquet doesn’t only contain flowers, but it actually has a live succulent plant in it too. Arranged in a beautiful mosaic glass vase, bright pink and purple blooms are offset by dark green foliage. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to add a dose of color to their home. Teleflora takes an extra step in ensuring that flowers are delivered safely and remain fresh for their recipient. Instead of ordering pre-arranged bouquets, Teleflora only sources individual flowers, which are then hand-arranged by a professional florist right before they’re shipped off. That means flowers will arrive fresh and hydrated instead of limp and wilted. Plus, they offer same-day delivery across the country for certain arrangements. buy here

Bloomscape Bloomscape is known for its variety of live leafy plants and succulents, but the brand actually offers some floral plants as well. An African Violet plant will please any green thumb, as they have gorgeous purple flowers and are relatively easy to care for. They tend to last for years indoors as long as they receive the proper love and care. buy here

Bouquet Box Know someone who loves to create their own floral arrangements and bouquets? This subscription box sends everything they’ll need to DIY their own floral centerpiece. Bouquet Box is the first DIY arrangement subscription box, and you can choose from a single kit (perfect for gifting), a monthly subscription, or a seasonal subscription. May’s kit includes a vase, tools, and a mix of pink roses and hydrangeas. buy here

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers is one of the best-known flower delivery services out there, and for good reason. The company boasts about its caring team being obsessed with service and guaranteeing smiles upon opening up a gorgeous bouquet. The brand has operated for over 45 years, delivering more than 100 million stems each year. Cheery sunflowers pair with sweet roses and carnations in this bright bouquet. They all fit in a hot pink crystal vase, and it even comes with a matching windchime mom can hang in her garden or on her porch. To ensure this gets delivered by Mother’s Day, be sure to place your order a few days in advance. However, 1-800-Flowers does offer same-day delivery in some areas. buy here

Plants.com Bouquets and arrangements are beautiful, but a live plant lasts infinitely longer than anything in a vase. This lavender plant comes with a rustic style planter and an adorable mister, and there’s also a full care card included, so there’s no guessing about how to take care of it. When it outgrows the pot, it can be planted right outside or transferred to a larger pot. buy here

Urban Stems Not everyone loves brightly colored flowers, making this moody bouquet a perfect match for them. Eucalyptus, Delphinium, and Eryngium intertwine in this arrangement, with stunning blues, purples, and green florals as the base. With Urban Stems, you can choose whether or not to add a vase, saving both money and waste. Plus, they source all flowers from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, investing in the individuals who work there. The brand guarantees fast delivery, and uses a combination of truck and courier service to get your blooms to their recipient on time. Until May 9, you can get 15 percent off your purchase with the code KCM15. buy here

Bouqs Playful bouquets with lots of texture sure make a statement in any room. We love how orange, pink, purple, and green play off each other in this arrangement, somehow feeling fun instead of busy. This specific Mother’s Day arrangement comes in a vase, but you can choose to remove it if you want to save a few bucks. Bouqs sources its flowers from eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water, and use sustainable growing practices, ensuring that their farm-to-recipient process is as sustainable as possible. They work with local floral artisans to cut down on delivery times and support small businesses, which is a win-win. buy here

Farmgirl Flowers Burlap-wrapped florals are a fun alternative to the usual plastic-wrapped ones (and they’re more sustainable!). Fifteen stems come wrapped in farmhouse-inspired burlap fabric and are hand-wrapped with a bow. Once your recipient receives their bouquet, the stems are ready to be unwrapped and placed in a vase. buy here

Bloomsy Box Fresh, seasonal flowers every month? Yes, please! With Bloomsy Box, you can gift a single flower box or a monthly subscription of blooms to a deserving friend or family member. This month, they’re offering an arrangement of 22-24 stems with purple, cream, and green flowers. buy here