I’m Obsessed! Everything Getting Me Excited for Spring

The clothing, recipes, books, and TV shows I can’t get enough of right now.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Call reader from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you about what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to this week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share some things I’ve been really into lately. But we’re expanding beyond food and entertainment to share even more of my current obsessions — including Instagram accounts I can’t stop scrolling and products I’m loving.

In short, I’m obsessed! What have you been obsessed with lately? Write to me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

Spring is in the air and it feels like it’s finally time to crawl out of our gloomy winter holes and carpe diem! Here’s what I’m wearing, watching, reading, and eating with a little more pep in my step!

What I’m reading…

Next!: The Power of Reinvention in Life and Work by Joanne Lipman

So many of my friends are pivoting careers or looking for new purpose in their lives, whether they’re empty-nesters, 20-somethings, or anyone else looking for exciting new opportunities to use their skills. Joanne Lipman offers a blueprint and encouraging examples of how to do just that. In addition to being a kickass writer, she’s a great friend — and a reliable companion to help you on your journey to the next adventure.

(Photo: Penguin Random House)

Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

For those of you who loved reading The Glass Castle and watching Dopesick, you’ll adore Robert Kolker’s Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family. Kolker tells the true story of Don and Mimi Galvin and their 12 children — six of whom develop schizophrenia. It’s infuriating to read all of the ways the medical establishment fails to serve the Galvin family, and even more infuriating to learn how much we still don’t know about this disease. Their heart-wrenching story reads like fiction. I loved it — and so did The New York Times Book Review, which named it one of their 10 best books of 2020.

What I’m watching…

The Boston Strangler

Like so many of us, I fell in love with Keira Knightley as the winsome soccer player in Bend It Like Beckham and the object of unrequited affection in Love Actually. But I feel like she’s really been given an opportunity to show her acting chops as Loretta McLaughlin in this Hulu movie about a case that terrified the country in the early 1960s. In The Boston Strangler, she plays a reporter at the Boston Globe, who along with another female colleague, Jean Cole, cracks a case that the police couldn’t. It’s an inspiring story about a woman’s burning desire to find the truth and seek justice — and the important role intrepid journalists often play in making that happen.

Yellowjackets

I love this show and am so excited about the second season, which premieres this weekend and is supposed to be darker and gorier than the first. It’s about a high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness; what transpires is a cross between The Lord of the Flies and Alive, which is a story about the Uruguayan rugby team that crashed in the Andes in 1972. (Yes, cannibalism was involved 😬.) The characters in Yellowjackets are portrayed as high school students and women in their 40s as they deal with their trauma. My favorite character is Shauna, played by Melanie Lynskey, who I happened to interview for this week’s podcast!

What I’m wearing…

I love my new Nike Air Force 1s. They’re super comfy and mine have pastel embroidery that gives them a distinct spring feel. They also have a platform and I’m always up for a little extra height!

(Photo: Finish Line)

I also love my new yellow Madewell wide-legged pants, which I’m wearing in the above photo. They’re high-waisted (no thank you is my response to the low-rise jeans that are apparently making a comeback), stretchy (I bought a size smaller than usual for that reason — my girls always tell me I buy my pants too big!), and comfy. And they look great with my aforementioned Nikes.

And while I was shopping, I also picked up a cute little cotton dress that I wore to promote No Ordinary Campaign at SXSW a few weeks ago and that I know is going to get a lot of wear this summer. Sadly, the one I snagged is sold out online, but Madewell has endless floral dresses, including this one that’s similar to mine but has longer sleeves — perfect for these chilly transitional days.

I was at the Neue Galerie the other day, perusing their gift shop (I love museum gift shops) and this butterfly pin caught my eye. Made from tiny beads strung together, the wings are so delicate it almost feels like a real butterfly. I learned that the company behind it, Trovelore, is owned by two sisters based out of Delhi and Arizona and they use fair trade practices to create these nature-inspired works of art. If you’re looking to surprise someone you love with something special, you can see some of their work at the gallery and on their website, but if you’re not in New York and you want to shop, this store sells some similar brooches by Trovelore online.

What I’m eating…

Molner and I have been trying to cook more since it’s so much easier to be healthy when you’re eating at home and you can control what goes into your meal. On Sunday I wanted to make something with cauliflower rice, which is my latest food obsession. (You just cut up the cauliflower, put it in a food processor, and voila! You have cauliflower rice!) I found a recipe for Southwestern cauliflower rice bowls with shrimp and avocado crema. It was delicious and pretty easy. (I bought the shrimp cleaned and deveined since that’s so time-consuming.) It got Molner’s seal of approval! I would definitely make this again!

My Southwestern cauliflower rice bowl with shrimp and avocado crema.

I also made another bowl this week — and made it up as I went along. We had some veggies in the fridge that I didn’t want to go bad, so I roasted broccoli, carrots, minced garlic, and shallots in the oven. I then made quinoa, put the roasted veggies on it, added some chopped spinach and rinsed chickpeas, and covered it with this tahini dressing:

⅓ cup tahini

I medium lemon, juiced

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup (or agave)

1 pinch sea salt

1 clove minced garlic

Water to thin (3-6 tablespoons)

I made it again for lunch the next day. Bowls are such an easy way to make sure you’re getting enough vegetables and allow you to improvise with whatever you have on hand.

What I’m bugging everyone about…

Finally, I’m obsessed with one more thing…COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENING!

March is colorectal cancer awareness month and I’m the person who will keep nagging you about getting screened. As you might know, the American Cancer Society lowered the age for screening to 45 for everyone. (It’s been 45 for Black Americans for some time.)

Catching colon cancer early can be lifesaving — finding a polyp or cancerous growth while it’s still in the colon makes all the difference in the world. If you’re thinking, “Hey, I have no family history so this couldn’t happen to me,” you’re sadly wrong. Most people who are diagnosed (at least 70 percent) have no family history. So, unfortunately, a familiar history could start with you. Also, there’s an alarming increase of people who are being diagnosed with colon cancer in their 30s and 40s. So be aware of symptoms: Bloating, changes in bowel habits, blood in your stool, and unexplained weight loss. But if you are 45, or know someone who is, please remember to call your doctor on Monday to find out which screening is right for you. If your doctor blows you off, find a new doctor.

If you feel like this is a pain, remember, it’s much easier than treating full-blown colon cancer, which is the second leading cancer killer of men and women combined. And if all this isn’t convincing you, do it for the people you love. They want you to be around for a long time!