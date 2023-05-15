Katie Shares the $10 Drugstore Product That Keeps Her Sensitive Skin Soothed

Share

Getting ready for bed has never been easier — or more affordable.

If you’re one of the 70 percent (ish) of people who say they’ve got sensitive skin, Katie is coming to your rescue.

As she recently shared on her TikTok account, she has “super dry, sensitive skin” — a concern that’s all too relatable for so many of us who are constantly struggling to find the right products to soothe those issues. Often, that means dropping much more money than you’d care to admit on something that may or may not even work for you. But now that uncertainty (and the unpalatable price tag) can be a thing of the past, thanks to a superb find from Katie.

She just gave her followers a tip about one of her favorite drugstore finds, which she says has worked like a charm: this moisturizing cleanser by Albolene.

“This stuff is really good for getting your makeup off,” Katie says. “The label says ‘The makeup comes off, the moisture stays in,’ and it’s true. And it’s only $10 at the drugstore, so I’m so glad I discovered this. You should definitely check it out.”

And while Katie’s right that you can snag this from a local drugstore at a perfectly affordable price, it’s also available at the same rate from Amazon, so you can toss it into the cart you’ve already got started and have it at your door in just a couple of days, all without ever leaving home.

Albolene Face Moisturizer and Makeup Remover Amazon Buy Here for $9.74

Want more tips where that came from? Well, of course we’ve got you covered.

Our roundup of Katie’s favorite beauty products is overflowing with tried-and-true formulas at multiple price points. These are the things she won’t leave home without, so you know they’re truly great. And some of them are also favorites of the readers of Wake-Up Call, our daily newsletter — like the appropriately named Miracle Balm from Jones Road, the brand from our go-to beauty guru Bobbi Brown.

And if it’s affordable finds that you’re more interested in, we’ve also got a list of the drugstore products that celebrity makeup artists swear by. Just about everything you’ll see there is under $10 as well, and these items are all trusted by the masterful beauticians who work with some of the most-photographed faces in the nation.

And to leave you with one final (and seasonally appropriate) skincare tip: If you’ll be spending lots of time outside as the weather continues to warm up, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re protecting yourself from harmful UV rays. The best way to do that is with the sunscreens most often recommended by dermatologists, so make sure to layer it on before you go out. Your future self will be intensely grateful!