Get in the Holiday Spirit With Meghan Markle’s Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail

This drink will make you feel like royalty.

Meghan Markle has had an intense couple of years. She’s been very open about why her time within the British royal family didn’t work out (namely, racism). The arrangement was in fact so toxic that she and her husband abandoned their positions to build a new life for themselves and their (adorably ginger) children in a wealthy California suburb. And her upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, promises to shed even more light on her experience.

Is it just us, or does the messiness she’s experienced just make Markle even more relatable? After all, who among us hasn’t experienced family drama? And we hate to say it, but that drama typically goes hand-in-hand with the holidays.

In 2015, Markle shared her best holiday advice with Grazia, including a recipe for this delicious almond milk holiday cocktail. Of course, 2015 Markle was a very different person who must have had much more casual holidays. She hadn’t met her future husband and was a Suits star and lifestyle influencer living a comparatively ordinary life in Toronto. She wasn’t a princess, a royal, or a mother. We love that this recipe is a bit of a blast from the (fairly recent) past but still holds up as a gently creamy, warm, sweet treat. It’s kind of like a lighter version of eggnog that gets a little more depth thanks to the addition of dates as a sweetener.

Meghan Markle’s Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail

Ingredients

4 cups unsweetened almond milk (you can make your own by blending raw almonds with milk and straining it)

*1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp cardamom

1 tsp of powdered ginger

1/2 tsp of clove

6-8 dried dates soaked in water

your favorite bourbon

cinnamon sticks for garnish

Directions

Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a powerful blender and then move to a small saucepan.

Heat at a low temperature until heated.

Add 4-6oz into the pot depending on your friends’ palates.

Pour each drink and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

If you prefer this drink cold, then omit the heating and shake it hard in a cocktail shaker and serve in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim on the glass.