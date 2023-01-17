From Someone Who Would Know: K-Beauty Skincare Secrets

Share

For getting dewy, glassy skin.

Here at KCM, each of us has an area of expertise or two (or three, or four). To provide the best possible shopping advice, we’ve mined our community to bring you recommendations from staffers who moonlight as product experts. In the latest installment of our series, From Someone Who Would Know, marketing coordinator for Katie’s Shop Bianca Austerheim gives us the lowdown on getting glass-like skin with a Korean beauty routine. From her favorite skincare products to how she protects herself from the sun, these items will have your skin feeling baby smooth, without having to spend hundreds with an aesthetician.

Having spent the majority of my life in South Korea with a Korean mother who’s incredibly diligent about taking care of her skin, I’ve learned a thing or two about how and why K-Beauty (short for Korean beauty) has become the gold standard for skincare.

Over the years, many of my American friends have come to me for recommendations. (They also insist I bring things home for them when I take trips to Korea, which leads to me lugging back an entire suitcase full of beauty products.) I take my informal role as K-Beauty Ambassador pretty seriously, so if you’re wondering what Korean Beauty even is, you’ve come to the right place.

A big difference between Korean and American skincare routines is the age at which you begin them. Koreans are all about prevention, which is why they start educating children around two to three years old about how to take care of their skin. Rather than covering up imperfections with layers of cakey makeup, K-beauty focuses more on ensuring that your skin, your canvas, is clear and healthy. This is why it’s the norm for Koreans to have 10-step skincare routines and rely less on makeup.

I particularly geek out over the unique ingredients in K-Beauty products that are relatively uncommon in the Western world like ginseng, snail, or volcanic ash, which all do wonders for our skin (I’ll go more into detail about them below).

We all have varying skin types and there’s no one-size-fits-all routine, but I’m here to help you learn some K-Beauty fundamentals for you to achieve your ultimate #skingoals. I’ve listed my favorite products in order of application here.

The K-Beauty Skincare Routine

Hat (and Umbrella) J.Crew While this technically isn’t skincare or makeup, I can guarantee that it’s a critical step to achieving the glass-skin look (a term coined in Korea many years ago that’s now a buzzword in the beauty industry for clear, hydrated, and radiant looking skin). Fact: Most Koreans are deathly afraid of the sun because of how damaging it is to our skin. Proper protection against UV rays is step one to building a K-beauty routine. If you want to take this one step further, get yourself a UV-blocking umbrella like this one to take on the go, as you can’t 100 percent rely on a hat to cast a full shadow on your face and neck. If you’ve ever been to Korea, you’ve likely seen how popular these accessories are. $70 at J.Crew

Makeup Remover/Cleansing Balm Innisfree Innisfree is a great brand if you’re looking for budget-friendly K-Beauty products. This cleanser actually features a very popular Korean skincare ingredient: volcanic ash from Jeju Island. It might sound strange, but it’s one of the most sought-after ingredients in Korea and is known to absorb sebum, clean pores, and keep your skin protected from external pollutants. It’s the perfect product to travel with and never fails to remove every single speck of mascara off my eyelashes. $10 at Innisfree

Gentle Face Wash Sephora Sulwhasoo is one of the most well-known skincare brands in Korea, and it’s becoming recognized globally for its collection of products that often feature ginseng as an ingredient. Ginseng is a luxury ingredient in K-Beauty and has tons of benefits for the skin like reducing fine lines, decreasing inflammation, strengthening skin, and more. This gentle foam cleanser can be used twice a day without having to worry about it drying out your skin. $38 at Sephora

Exfoliating Pads Walmart COSrx might be my ultimate favorite K-Beauty brand. My friend introduced me to COSrx exfoliating pads when I was in high school, and I’ve been using them daily for almost a decade ever since. (I still can’t believe you can get them at Walmart now!) Not only are they affordable, but they’re highly effective. This pad is superior to physical scrubs because not only are those creams and gels likely to have microplastics in them, but they’re also more likely to cause skin abrasions. Anything harsh on the skin’s surface like that is a big no-no in K-Beauty. A chemical exfoliant (BHA in this case) is much less irritating to the skin. It’s also incredibly convenient that they come in pre-soaked pads. $21 at Walmart

Mask Sephora Similar to their volcanic makeup removing cleansing balm, this Innisfree mask also has volcanic ash that helps clean out pores and strengthen skin. I recommend using this a couple of nights a week if you find your pores are really congested. $16 at Sephora

Color Corrector Treatment Sephora Dr. Jart is well known for its Cicapair Tiger Grass collection that helps cool, calm, and hydrate your skin, and this is probably my favorite product from the entire line. It’s great for those who suffer from hyperpigmentation, but it doesn’t require chemicals known to cause skin irritation. What really makes this product stand out is that it hydrates and protects all while addressing concerns like uneven skin tones. $52 at Sephora

Essence Sephora While applying an essence is common in Korea, it hasn’t quite made it over to the states yet. I believe it’s just as important as applying moisturizer. You can think of essence as a pre-moisturizer primer. It’s usually pretty thin in consistency (but can be layered for extra hydration), and when applied prior to moisturizer while your skin is still wet, it significantly improves absorption. COSrx is probably most known for its Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Before you freak out about snails being an ingredient, know that they’re incredibly hydrating and have other benefits like smoothing skin texture. Another alternative I love is the Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer. $25 at Ulta

Moisturizer Sephora There are so many moisturizers out there, but let me tell you why this is one of the best: Remember that glass-skin look I was talking about earlier? This moisturizer will help you achieve it. It’s so incredibly hydrating but still great for those who break out easily and have oil-prone skin. I opt for the gel-based formula because it doesn’t feel as heavy as a cream-based formula. $25 at Sephora

Sunscreen Sephora My mother applies sunscreen five times per day, 365 days a year, and she would constantly pester me about applying it when I was growing up. My mom is nearing her 60s, but she looks decades younger than she really is, and she says it’s all because of her dedication to applying (and reapplying) sunscreen. I personally really love this sunscreen by Innisfree. Since it’s a chemical sunscreen, it doesn’t leave a white cast or shine on your face and is absorbed into your skin, unlike mineral sunscreens. My dermatologist in Korea told me that chemical sunscreens typically have more complete UV protection compared to mineral ones, but it’s important to take time to experiment and find what’s best for your skin. Korean sunscreens meet higher skin protection standards than American ones, too, often providing UVA and UVB protection, not just UVB. $16 at Sephora

Cushion Foundation Amazon If you know anything about Korean makeup, you probably know that a majority of those who wear makeup prefer a cushion-pack foundation over a liquid one. The formula is sheerer than a heavy liquid one, making it easier to control the amount you apply, so you can easily avoid that cakey look and feel. That doesn’t mean that you can’t layer the product. The lightweight formula lets you build up coverage according to your preference. My favorite cushion foundations are the AmorePacific Color Control and Sulwhasoo Perfecting Cushion, but for darker complexions, I recommend this one by Dior. What’s great about these compacts is that they can easily be refilled, meaning you don’t have to buy an entirely new compact each time you run out. $60+ at Amazon