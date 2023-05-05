From Jennifer Aniston to Rihanna, These Are the Best Celeb-Backed Beauty Brands

Share

As you flip through your favorite magazines, scroll through social media, or chat with friends, you may have noticed a recent trend: Everyone’s talking about celebrity beauty, skincare, and hair care brands. This is fairly new territory, since back in the day celebrity endorsements typically manifested as a department store perfume line. Of course, if you have mixed feelings about celebrity beauty brands, you’re not alone. Recently, celebrities have been criticized for oversaturating the beauty and skincare markets with their passion projects. But evolution does a good job of balancing that out — aesthetics aficionados aren’t easy to please, and while anyone with money can launch their own line, only celebs who make a genuine effort to craft high-quality products make it in the beauty space. And there are quite a few who have.

Now, we’ve officially entered a stage where stars are taking the bull by the horns by starting their own beauty empires. Celebrities are stepping into the roles of CEO, founders, or investors, working directly with experienced management teams and beauty industry veterans. And luckily for us, a lot of these brands have proven to be worth the hype. We’ve singled out brands that provide accessible, high-quality makeup, skincare, and hair care products you’ll want to use, regardless of the endorsement. While the landscape of new beauty companies can be overwhelming, we weeded out the best brands that just so happen to be backed by famous people. Just think about it: Wouldn’t Rihanna know a thing or two about really good lip gloss?

The Best Celebrity Beauty Brands

Rare Beauty Sephora Singer and actress Selena Gomez has made headlines for her witty Hulu show, mental health advocacy, and occasional bouts of tabloid drama, but she’s also gaining clout for her incredibly pigmented beauty products. In 2019, Gomez founded Rare Beauty (she serves as its chairwoman), which is especially notable for high quality blushes and lip oils. A little definitely goes a long way with her viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which has a cult following for its blendability and velvety texture. Shop Rare Beauty

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty You can’t talk about celebrity beauty brands without mentioning Fenty. In 2017, brand founder and CEO Rihanna started a beauty line that branched off from her lingerie and loungewear company — of course, society has never been the same since (and those business endeavors eventually made her a billionaire). Fenty Beauty has a ton of bestsellers, but you can’t go wrong with the iconic Velvet Liquid Lipstick for a full coverage and long-lasting lip color. Shop Fenty Beauty

Henry Rose Henry Rose Henry Rose values consistent minimalism that doesn’t involve name dropping, so it’s easy to forget that icon Michelle Pfeiffer is the brand founder. The business model is elegantly simple (they only sell perfumes, lotion, cream, and bar soap) so this four–year-old brand is an excellent choice for shoppers who value a focused experience. Everyone knows that perfume needs are highly specific to an individual, so you can take their handy quiz to find your perfect scent, or opt for their $45 Discovery Set to explore different perfumes. Shop Henry Rose

Honest Beauty Honest Company At this point, there’s a decent chance you’ve purchased an Honest product without even realizing that Jessica Alba founded the company in 2008. This beauty brand has branched into wellness with baby care or cleaning products, but the brand’s roster has one thing in common: They’re carefully crafted from the most wholesome, typically organic ingredients. Since this is a beauty article, though, we’d recommend the Extreme Length Mascara + Primer. It’s an Allure Readers’ Choice Winner that’s also the #1 clean mascara on Amazon. Shop Honest Beauty

Haus Labs Haus It shouldn’t be shocking that Lady Gaga has a makeup line — it’s probably more surprising that she only got around to founding a beauty company in 2019. After all, she’s iconic for her daring and experimental looks, which often include a dose of heavy makeup. You don’t necessarily have to go for a neon eye to have fun with Haus Labs, though. One of their hottest new products is the Triclone Skintech Medium Coverage Foundation, which comes in over 51 inclusive shades and is considered one of the most high-performing foundations to date. Shop Haus Labs

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty in 2019 as founder and CEO. The brand has since made waves in the curly community because the products reliably soothe frizz and promote supple, tangle-free volume (there’s a reason we feature Pattern in Katie’s Shop). You can shop by hair type on the Pattern site, but anyone with textured hair may appreciate the thirst-quenching Hydrating Mist. Shop Pattern Beauty

Flower Beauty Flower Beauty While we all support and admire Rihanna, not all of us can be her. Some of us have vibes more akin to the sunnier, girl-next-door. To help us indulge in wholesome, low maintenance beauty, Drew Barrymore founded her makeup brand Flower Beauty in 2012. Flower products are notably cruelty-free but still maintain a drugstore price point. If you buy one thing from Flower, try their Spotlight Liquid Highlighter; just a dot of the blendable shimmer will make your cheekbones pop. Shop Flower Beauty

Humanrace Humanrace We all know that a good beauty routine starts with skincare, so it makes sense to pay special attention to the products you’re using to cleanse, tone, and moisturize. In 2020, Pharrell Williams (who is almost as famous for his glowing skin as he is for his music career) launched a gender-neutral skincare line. The goods are clean and effective, but they also come in recyclable and refillable packaging. Not sure where to start? The All In Starter Set is perfect for anyone looking to revamp their skin routine in one go. Shop Humanrace

goop goop Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture has formulated an opinion on founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop empire. Whether you like or loathe this 15-year-old brand, we have to admit that goop develops and promotes high quality products. Seriously, if you love that clean, coastal grandma aesthetic, the brand caters to your sensibilities. We specifically love the Neen Going Rouge Cream Cheek & Lip because it’s a highly-pigmented multipurpose beauty product that doubles as lip color and blush. Shop goop

Lolavie Lolavie Jennifer Aniston has always embraced timeless classics, so it makes sense that the brand she founded in 2021 would be unthinkably chic and minimalistic. Since Aniston is a secret medical journal-nerd who has spent years following health research, she eventually became inspired to spread her passion. The result is a carefully formulated, pared-down line of shampoos and conditioners. We specifically love her Glossing Detangler because it goes on easy and gets the job done fast, leaving you with shiny locks. As someone literally famous for her hair (raise your hand if you ever got The Rachel haircut), you can expect these products to work really well. Shop Lolavie

Stripes Stripes In 2022, actress Naomi Watts founded Stripes and took on the role of chief creative officer. Due to personal experience, Watts specifically targeted the brand to those undergoing menopause (though peri or post-menopausal women can also join in on the fun). Not only does the brand sell nourishing face, body, and skincare products, they also make a point of providing menopausal education. We love their Best Sellers kit, which includes a lush moisturizer, body oil, and the very special “Vag of Honor” revitalizing gel. Shop Stripes