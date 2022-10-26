Beauty October 26, 2022

Reese Witherspoon’s Red Carpet Foundation, Viola Davis’s $10 Eyeliner, and More Celeb-Approved Makeup

By Diana Valenzuela

Three, made up celebrities on the red carpet are collaged in front of a background pattern of floating beauty products.

KCM

We raided your favorite celebrities’ makeup bags.

We all know that celebrities have access to makeup and skincare products that the rest of us can only dream about. Stars have their own makeup artists, facialists, dermatologists, and aestheticians on call — they call it their “glam team.” (If your glam team is simply a makeup bag and a mirror, and maybe a friend or loved one with a skilled hand and some free time…you’re not alone.) We don’t expect anyone — not even Hollywood’s elite — to meet the impossibly high standard set by society and social media of having flawless skin, but makeup doesn’t have to always be about achieving perfection. It can be about experimenting, having fun, and expression. And celebrities are starting to understand that, too.

If you’re in the mood to make over your makeup routine and want to achieve a look you saw on Instagram or a red carpet, look no further.

We rounded up a few fairly accessible products that plenty of your favorite celebrities (and, let’s be real, their makeup artists) swear by. All of the items below are relatively affordable (the most expensive outlier is $86) and many of them are available on Amazon or at your local drugstore. From Reese Witherspoon’s favorite foundation to Viola Davis’s under-$10 eyeliner, consider adding the next 12 items to your makeup routine today — without the stress of hiring a glam team.

Fave Celebrity Beauty Products

Katie Couric’s Favorite Eyeshadow Palette

A brown eyeshadow palette full of tan to dark brown shades lies on a pink surface.

Sephora

KCM’s own Katie Couric absolute adores this Urban Decay palette: “My friend and makeup artist, Josie Torres, has been using eyeshadow as liner for years. We use the darkest color in this Urban Decay palette, Undone, right on my water line, and then I use it to fill in my eyebrows (which have magically disappeared over the years). Works like a charm!”

$29 at Sephora

Eva Longoria’s L’Oreal Mascara

A tube of mascara and a tube of eyelash primer are packaged side by side in plastic.

Walmart

If you’ve always loved Eva Longoria’s long, voluminous lashes, here’s your chance to emulate her look. In a recent Instagram video, Longoria reviews a handful of mascaras and confesses that this L’Oreal pick is the one she’s been using lately: “It really separates…it thickens and builds lashes for dramatic effect…it’s super buildable.” The mascara features a thick, fluffy brush engineered to avoid clumps, and the formula includes a healthy boost of jojoba oil and ceramide-R. 

$16 at Walmart

Rebel Wilson’s Charlotte Tilbury Eyeshadow Pencil

A thick, cream eyeshadow crayon is open.

Nordstrom

Need to look cute in a pinch? According to Rebel Wilson, this pencil helps pull her look together in seconds: “I definitely have my little essentials that I use if I have to quickly look presentable. […] When I’m stopped at a traffic light, I always finish with Charlotte Tilbury’s Eye Shadow Pencil in Amethyst Aphrodisiac.” Buyers say that the eyeshadow creates a perfect mid-weight yet misty look that lasts up to 14 hours.

$30 at Nordstrom

Lupita Nyong’o’s Lancôme Foundation

A tube of deep brown foundation is pictured in front of a white background.

Sephora

At over $50, this matte foundation is an investment. Still, Lupita Nyong’o wore it to the Black Panther premiere, so we think it must be worth it. (She reportedly wore shade 550). Non-celebs swear by it for everyday activities, too. One reviewer insists that they’ve used it for over ten years “and no other foundation comes close to the quality. Easy to blend, doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin, doesn’t break me out, long lasting, and excellent color match. ”

$52 at Sephora

Lizzo’s Urban Decay Lipstick

A metallic purple tube is full of hot pink lipstick.

Sephora

A bold new lip color can make you feel like you’ve had a complete makeover. And who knows bold better than rapper/singer/body positivity icon, Lizzo? She and her flutists wear this Urban Decay pick onstage for a smudge-free performance. Plus, the formula includes avocado oil and aloe vera to keep your lips nice and nourished. 

$19 at Sephora

Jennifer Aniston’s L’Oreal Self-Tanner

A flat, plastic, metallic orange packet holds a self tanning towelette.

Target

Not all of us have the money or time to throw cash at regular spray tans, but Jennifer Aniston has a helpful hack. Speaking to Redbook, she says she loves to bolster her complexion with these budget-friendly tanning towelettes. They’re small enough to toss in a suitcase or tuck into a travel bag. Plus, reviewers say they’re mess-free (because absolutely no one on this earth enjoys having orange-streaked hands).  

$10 at Target

Angela Basset’s Lancôme Eyeshadow Palette

An eyeshadow palette is open to show it contains five colors that are all in warm eggplant and burgundy shades.

Ulta

At last year’s Oscar’s, Angela Basset’s makeup artist devised a Cleopatra-inspired red carpet look that was regal yet shimmery. This Lancome palette was the key to her dazzling eyes, so we’re super excited to give it a shot. One reviewer reports that this eyeshadow isn’t exclusively for Hollywood award shows, but can be used for a longlasting daytime look: “​​The powder is a creamy consistency that blends seamlessly and stays put all day long.”

$50 at Ulta

Queen Latifah’s CoverGirl Eyeshadow Palette

An eyeshadow palette is open to show that it holds four shades of cool purple.

Walmart

For an even more affordable palette that will make your eyes pop, Queen Latifah’s makeup artist chimes in with a solid recommendation. Latifah wore the sparkly, eye-catching (pun intended) ice princess tint, but there are eight shade options to suit your complexion and eye shade. Buyers say that the shadow is miraculously saturated and fragrance-free (which makes it excellent for those with sensitive skin). 

$15 at Walmart

Reese Witherspoon’s Armani Beauty Foundation

A clear glass bottle of deep, rich, brown foundation sits in front of a white background.

Sephora

For the Oscars, Reese Witherspoon’s team chose this light, silky, oil-free foundation to give her an air-brushed look. One buyer says it changed their attitude towards foundation: “Literally my holy grail. I used to think expensive foundations were a scam until I bought this product. I have extremely textured skin but this just blurs everything in. I have acne prone, dry skin and it doesn’t cause any reaction. You can feel the luxury of this product.”

$70 at Sephora

Beyoncé’s Smith’s Rosebud Salve

A tin is open to reveal peachy pink salve.

Sephora

In 2011, Beyonce told Allure that this salve is a life-saver: “I wear it with my lipstick. I did this trick last summer, when I was on vacation: I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!” It’s a miracle for dry cuticles, too.

$7 at Sephora

Helen Mirren’s L’Oreal Lip Liner

A plastic stick of eyeliner is open to reveal a rich brown pigment held inside.

Walmart

If you’re like us, you’re jumping at any opportunity to rip off Helen Mirren’s style. We were happy to learn that her makeup artist uses a variety of affordable products on the famous dame, including this L’Oreal lip liner that’s a pretty, feather-free base for a soft, pink lip. 

$14 at Walmart

Constance Wu’s Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

A beaming woman wears a light, pink lip tint.

Sephora

Constance Wu is known for fresh-faced glamour that’s stunning without being heavy-handed (not that heavy coverage is a bad thing, depending on your taste). In a New York Times interview, Wu explained her beauty, make up, hair, and fitness routines, and mentioned her love for this Benefit tint. It looks natural, a few dabs go a long way, and it’s unbelievably easy to apply. 

$18 at Sephora

Oprah’s Travel Brush Set

Seven brushes of different types are lined up next to a portable cylindrical brush holder.

Target

Having the right tools to properly apply your makeup product makes a world of difference. Oprah recommends this seven-piece travel brush set stored in a portable cup. Store it in your work bag for a last-minute touch-up on your commute, )pack it in your suitcase for a long vacation, or display it on your bathroom counter.

Buy Here: $87

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events