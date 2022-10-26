Reese Witherspoon’s Red Carpet Foundation, Viola Davis’s $10 Eyeliner, and More Celeb-Approved Makeup

Share

We raided your favorite celebrities’ makeup bags.

We all know that celebrities have access to makeup and skincare products that the rest of us can only dream about. Stars have their own makeup artists, facialists, dermatologists, and aestheticians on call — they call it their “glam team.” (If your glam team is simply a makeup bag and a mirror, and maybe a friend or loved one with a skilled hand and some free time…you’re not alone.) We don’t expect anyone — not even Hollywood’s elite — to meet the impossibly high standard set by society and social media of having flawless skin, but makeup doesn’t have to always be about achieving perfection. It can be about experimenting, having fun, and expression. And celebrities are starting to understand that, too.

If you’re in the mood to make over your makeup routine and want to achieve a look you saw on Instagram or a red carpet, look no further.

We rounded up a few fairly accessible products that plenty of your favorite celebrities (and, let’s be real, their makeup artists) swear by. All of the items below are relatively affordable (the most expensive outlier is $86) and many of them are available on Amazon or at your local drugstore. From Reese Witherspoon’s favorite foundation to Viola Davis’s under-$10 eyeliner, consider adding the next 12 items to your makeup routine today — without the stress of hiring a glam team.

Fave Celebrity Beauty Products

Katie Couric’s Favorite Eyeshadow Palette Sephora KCM’s own Katie Couric absolute adores this Urban Decay palette: “My friend and makeup artist, Josie Torres, has been using eyeshadow as liner for years. We use the darkest color in this Urban Decay palette, Undone, right on my water line, and then I use it to fill in my eyebrows (which have magically disappeared over the years). Works like a charm!” $29 at Sephora

Eva Longoria’s L’Oreal Mascara Walmart If you’ve always loved Eva Longoria’s long, voluminous lashes, here’s your chance to emulate her look. In a recent Instagram video, Longoria reviews a handful of mascaras and confesses that this L’Oreal pick is the one she’s been using lately: “It really separates…it thickens and builds lashes for dramatic effect…it’s super buildable.” The mascara features a thick, fluffy brush engineered to avoid clumps, and the formula includes a healthy boost of jojoba oil and ceramide-R. $16 at Walmart

Rebel Wilson’s Charlotte Tilbury Eyeshadow Pencil Nordstrom Need to look cute in a pinch? According to Rebel Wilson, this pencil helps pull her look together in seconds: “I definitely have my little essentials that I use if I have to quickly look presentable. […] When I’m stopped at a traffic light, I always finish with Charlotte Tilbury’s Eye Shadow Pencil in Amethyst Aphrodisiac.” Buyers say that the eyeshadow creates a perfect mid-weight yet misty look that lasts up to 14 hours. $30 at Nordstrom

Lupita Nyong’o’s Lancôme Foundation Sephora At over $50, this matte foundation is an investment. Still, Lupita Nyong’o wore it to the Black Panther premiere, so we think it must be worth it. (She reportedly wore shade 550). Non-celebs swear by it for everyday activities, too. One reviewer insists that they’ve used it for over ten years “and no other foundation comes close to the quality. Easy to blend, doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin, doesn’t break me out, long lasting, and excellent color match. ” $52 at Sephora

Lizzo’s Urban Decay Lipstick Sephora A bold new lip color can make you feel like you’ve had a complete makeover. And who knows bold better than rapper/singer/body positivity icon, Lizzo? She and her flutists wear this Urban Decay pick onstage for a smudge-free performance. Plus, the formula includes avocado oil and aloe vera to keep your lips nice and nourished. $19 at Sephora

Jennifer Aniston’s L’Oreal Self-Tanner Target Not all of us have the money or time to throw cash at regular spray tans, but Jennifer Aniston has a helpful hack. Speaking to Redbook, she says she loves to bolster her complexion with these budget-friendly tanning towelettes. They’re small enough to toss in a suitcase or tuck into a travel bag. Plus, reviewers say they’re mess-free (because absolutely no one on this earth enjoys having orange-streaked hands). $10 at Target

Angela Basset’s Lancôme Eyeshadow Palette Ulta At last year’s Oscar’s, Angela Basset’s makeup artist devised a Cleopatra-inspired red carpet look that was regal yet shimmery. This Lancome palette was the key to her dazzling eyes, so we’re super excited to give it a shot. One reviewer reports that this eyeshadow isn’t exclusively for Hollywood award shows, but can be used for a longlasting daytime look: “​​The powder is a creamy consistency that blends seamlessly and stays put all day long.” $50 at Ulta

Queen Latifah’s CoverGirl Eyeshadow Palette Walmart For an even more affordable palette that will make your eyes pop, Queen Latifah’s makeup artist chimes in with a solid recommendation. Latifah wore the sparkly, eye-catching (pun intended) ice princess tint, but there are eight shade options to suit your complexion and eye shade. Buyers say that the shadow is miraculously saturated and fragrance-free (which makes it excellent for those with sensitive skin). $15 at Walmart

Reese Witherspoon’s Armani Beauty Foundation Sephora For the Oscars, Reese Witherspoon’s team chose this light, silky, oil-free foundation to give her an air-brushed look. One buyer says it changed their attitude towards foundation: “Literally my holy grail. I used to think expensive foundations were a scam until I bought this product. I have extremely textured skin but this just blurs everything in. I have acne prone, dry skin and it doesn’t cause any reaction. You can feel the luxury of this product.” $70 at Sephora

Beyoncé’s Smith’s Rosebud Salve Sephora In 2011, Beyonce told Allure that this salve is a life-saver: “I wear it with my lipstick. I did this trick last summer, when I was on vacation: I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!” It’s a miracle for dry cuticles, too. $7 at Sephora

Helen Mirren’s L’Oreal Lip Liner Walmart If you’re like us, you’re jumping at any opportunity to rip off Helen Mirren’s style. We were happy to learn that her makeup artist uses a variety of affordable products on the famous dame, including this L’Oreal lip liner that’s a pretty, feather-free base for a soft, pink lip. $14 at Walmart

Constance Wu’s Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Sephora Constance Wu is known for fresh-faced glamour that’s stunning without being heavy-handed (not that heavy coverage is a bad thing, depending on your taste). In a New York Times interview, Wu explained her beauty, make up, hair, and fitness routines, and mentioned her love for this Benefit tint. It looks natural, a few dabs go a long way, and it’s unbelievably easy to apply. $18 at Sephora