Creative, Cute, and Only Slightly Corny Couples Halloween Costumes

Share

Whether you’re dressing up with your best friend, sibling, or spouse, these couples’ Halloween costumes are sure to delight.

Since the past few Halloweens have been scary and frightening in their own ways (because of a global pandemic and severe weather, just to name a couple of reasons), we’re hoping this one is a little less intense. And if you’ve spent the last couple of years either in quarantine or alone, this year should be cause for extra celebration and a killer costume (sorry, we had to).

There’s no better way to jump back into the ghostly season than by getting into a really intense, full-on costume with your favorite person, whether that’s your significant other, best friend, or sibling. When you’re wearing something that makes you feel a bit out of your comfort zone, it’s nice to have someone else who looks just as ridiculous by your side.

There are so many angles you can take for a good couples costume: The traditionally scary route, the pun that not everyone fully understands right away, the famous movie couple, the last-minute outfits you whip up with items you have at home, or the super relevant zeitgeisty costume that nobody will remember five years from now (remember pizza rat, anyone?).

We’ve covered these categories and more with our couples costume suggestions for this Halloween, and we’ve included where you can buy all of the necessary supplies to make them really pop. Whether you’re looking for a classic funny costume (we’ve got a condiment pairing on here that never disappoints) or something a little sexier (did someone say Bridgerton?), we want you to let loose this Halloween — and look awesome while doing it. We also don’t want you spending a fortune on a costume that you will (probably) only wear once, so we’ve done our best to find affordable Halloween costumes for two people. So happy trick-or-treating, Halloween partying, ding-dong-ditching, witches-brew making, or whatever it is you’re going to be up to this October 31.

Best Couples Halloween Costumes 2022

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac

Getty Images

It’s been a year since Scenes from a Marriage premiered on HBO, but we’re still thinking about that moment between cast mates Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain on the red carpet. Was it a hug gone wrong? An awkward armpit sniff? Whatever it was, we love that the two can laugh about it — and so will your friends when you and your partner recreate the moment. Simply grab a red dress and heels to play the part of Chastain, and have your partner don a black suit to emulate Isaac.

A League of Their Own

Celebrate the new A League of Their Own series by dressing up as one of the players. This is perfect for you and a friend or sibling, or you could get a group together and create your own team! There are plenty of pre-made costumes to choose from, but you could also DIY this with a pink dress, red socks, red hat, and baseball bat.

Two Peas in a Pod

We love this costume because it’s so easy — just throw the suit on over whatever you’re wearing and you’re an instant pea! It’s a great choice for a couple or two BFFs. Extra points if you paint your faces green. The bonus factor here is that the suit covers you from head to toe, so if you’ll be outside on Halloween night, you know that at least you’ll be warm!

Ted and Rebecca from Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton are two of the most delightful characters to grace our TVs since Schitt’s Creek ended. Dressing up as the two of them isn’t hard, but we’ve got some good tips on how to really nail the characters.

For Ted:

Ted spends most of his time on the pitch wearing his AFC Richmond tracksuit, so that’s step one. We suggest getting yourself a similar tracksuit — this one is hopefully something you can wear again — and slapping this AFC Richmond sticker on over the suit’s logos. You’ll also need to sport Ted’s signature white visor, classic aviators, and a yellow whistle. If you really want to complete the look, carry around a new soccer ball…or should we say, football.

For Rebecca:

To really embody Rebecca Welton, it’s all about the attitude…plus, wearing a tight-fitting sleeveless dress that shows off your perfectly toned arms (ideally something gorgeous and fabulous, like this one, which you’ll certainly wear again), and of course, a pair of sky-high heels. If you can afford a new pair of her signature Louboutins, then go for it! If not, we think this pair of sparkling heels would get the Rebecca seal of approval. Then you wouldn’t be Rebecca without a perfectly coiffed, bleach-blonde bob. If you’re not willing to commit to a new hairstyle, this wig should do the trick.

Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty

This is another easy costume choice for anyone who just wants to pop on something pre-made and get going. If you’re a Rick and Morty fan and know you’ll be among Rick and Morty fans, these costumes will have everyone around you yelling WUBBA LUBBA DUB-DUB! Both the Rick costume and the Morty costume are under $35.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset from Bridgerton

The most coveted young lady to hit London’s 1813 social scene and the gorgeous but emotionally unavailable Duke of Hastings was the hottest couple to grace our Netflix queues last year, and now they’re about to be the hottest couple’s costume for Halloween.

For Daphne:

We love the romantic, timeless empire waist dresses Daphne is always wearing. She seems to always be in baby blue, and we found this one that’s on sale, and you’d definitely wear it again. Just add a pair of white satin gloves and wait for Lady Whistledown’s positive review of your outfit!

For Simon:

This guy seems to be all about the tailcoat and vest, and lucky for you we’ve found an outfit that includes both of them in one. Just put a frilly fancy shirt underneath and watch the ladies swoon!

Freddy and Jason

Has there ever been a scary pair more memorable than these guys? Someone even decided to put the two of them in a movie together! We love that this is another easy on and off costume: whether you decide you want to be Jason, or if you fancy yourself more of a Freddy.

Georgie and Pennywise from IT

Poor little Georgie Denbrough. He just wanted to play with his toy boat and ended up becoming Pennywise’s first victim in the Stephen King thriller, IT. To get this one right, we’ve found a Pennywise costume that’ll scare the pants off even the bravest soul. Then all you’ll need to make a perfect little Georgie is a yellow rain slicker and, of course, a big red balloon.

Tina and Louise Belcher from Bob’s Burgers

If you’re a fan of Bob’s Burgers, then you know that sisters Tina and Louise couldn’t be more different. Channel your inner sex-crazed pre-teen nerd as Tina or your crafty, fearless elementary school legend as Louise. Maybe you’ll even meet up with a Gene at some point in your evening, and become a trio!

Plug-and-Socket

The plug-and-socket costume is an easy one to slip on to help you get powered up for a fun night! Does the plug portion of this couples costume look like a big diaper? Maybe just a little bit, but really that just means that wearing pants underneath is optional. This entire 2-person costume is under $35!

Mustard and Ketchup

Besides perhaps peanut butter and jelly, there has never been a more iconic condiment duo than mustard and ketchup. If you’ve got a little wiener dog, make sure to bring him or her along wherever you go! You’ll certainly never lose your partner in a crowd with this costume — just look out at the sea of costumes for the giant red or yellow topper!